Milk and honey-braised pork belly: A sweet and crispy flavour bomb
Slow-braised in a fragrant milk and honey broth, Omar Foster’s pork belly is tender, full of spice and finished under the grill for that perfect crispy bite
The honeyed milk gives the pork a sweet flavour as well as tenderising the meat in this milk-and-honey-braised pork belly from MasterChef runner-up Omar Foster. Popping the pork under the grill after braising gives it that lovely crispy finish.
Serves: 4
Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 1 hr 40 mins
Ingredients:
1 (500g) pack pork belly slices, cut into 2.5 cm-thick pieces
500ml whole milk
500ml chicken stock, hot
2 tbsp dark soy sauce
150g runny honey
5 cm piece ginger, peeled and chopped
2 salad onions, roughly chopped
2 tbsp fennel seeds
2 tbsp cumin seeds
1 tbsp coriander seeds
1 tbsp olive oil, for brushing
1 (200g) pack rice noodles
1 (240g) bag baby spinach
100g radishes, finely sliced
2 tbsp chilli oil (optional)
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 3. Cook the pork belly pieces in a pan of boiling, salted water for 2-3 mins, then drain and plunge into a bowl of cold water.
2. Meanwhile, combine the milk, stock, soy and honey in a pan. Add the ginger, salad onion, fennel, cumin and coriander seeds. Heat until bubbling.
3. Put the pork belly pieces in a deep ovenproof dish and pour over the broth. Braise in the oven for 90 mins or until tender.
4. Preheat the grill to high. Drain the broth through a sieve into a clean pan; reserve. Transfer the pork to a lined baking tray and pat dry. Brush with the olive oil and grill for 2 mins on each side or until crispy.
5. Meanwhile, cook the noodles to pack instructions, adding the spinach for the final minute to wilt; drain and divide between bowls. Spoon over a little of the broth, then top with the pork, radish and a drizzle of chilli oil, if using. Leftovers will keep chilled in an airtight container for 2-3 days.
Recipe from OcadoLife at Ocado.com
