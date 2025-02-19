Nisha Katona’s ginger beer pork is fast, fiery and full of flavour
The Mowgli Street Food founder shares a super-simple, punchy pork recipe where ginger beer brings the sweetness, mustard adds the bite and dinner is ready in minutes
“I love the bite and fragrance of ginger with pork, and the addition of ginger beer in this super-simple dish makes it the work of moments,” says chef and restaurateur Nisha Katona.
“The sweetness that the ginger beer brings is also wonderful when offset with the pungent, savoury hit of the English mustard. You could use wholegrain or Dijon if you prefer, both of which would give a slightly tart edge to the dish that would also be very welcome.”
Nisha Katona’s ginger beer pork
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
3 tbsp vegetable oil
1 clove garlic, crushed
4 pork loin medallions
½ tsp salt
½ tsp ground black pepper
150ml ginger beer
1 heaped tsp English mustard
150ml crème fraîche
2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley, to garnish
Method:
1. Heat the oil in a large frying pan/skillet over a medium heat, then add the garlic and cook for one minute, stirring and being careful not to let it burn. Add the pork to the pan and cook for three minutes on each side, until golden.
2. Season the pork with the salt and pepper, then pour over the ginger beer and add the mustard.
3. Give everything a stir, then add the crème fraîche and stir again to combine. Cook for two to three minutes, until the sauce thickens and reduces slightly.
4. Divide the pork medallions between serving plates and spoon over the sauce.
5. Serve the pork garnished with the chopped parsley and with your choice of cooked vegetables alongside.
Recipe from ‘30 Minute Mowgli’ by Nisha Katona (Nourish Books, £25).
