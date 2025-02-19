Nisha Katona’s street-hawker sweetcorn brings the heat – and the theatre
The Mowgli Street Food founder shares a fiery, flavour-packed recipe inspired by the late-night markets of the East – and insists the best way to serve it is to let your guests get stuck in
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
“Nothing speaks of a late-night street market in the East more than the golden flickering embers of a sweetcorn hawker’s stall,” says Nisha Katona, star of new ITV1 series, Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen.
“The delicious combination of sharp and heat make these far more than a side-show – they are the very reason that many venture out into the streets at all. These are great cooked under the grill/broiler or on the barbecue. For extra theatre, I like to ask my guests to dress their own pieces of corn before cooking.”
Nisha Katona’s street-hawker sweetcorn
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
2 tbsp olive oil
½ tsp salt
½ tsp chilli powder
1 tsp ground cumin
1 lime, halved
4 corn on the cob
Method:
1. Preheat the grill/broiler to high and line a grill pan with foil, or prepare a barbecue/grill for cooking.
2. Put the oil, salt, chilli powder and ground cumin in a bowl and stir to combine. Dip the cut sides of the lime halves into the oil-and-spice mixture, then rub all over the pieces of corn. Re-dip as necessary, until the corn is well-coated.
3. Put the corn onto the prepared grill pan and under the grill, or place directly onto the barbecue and cook for 10-15 minutes, turning regularly and basting with any remaining spiced oil, until lightly charred and golden all over. Serve hot.
Recipe from ‘30 Minute Mowgli’ by Nisha Katona (Nourish Books, £25).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments