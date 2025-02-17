Five genius ways to cook with parmesan that go beyond the cheeseboard

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For decades, Parmigiano Reggiano has been a cornerstone of Italian cuisine – a cheese so steeped in tradition that its production is still governed by the same methods used a millennium ago.

From its unmistakable umami punch to its crumbly, nutty texture, this PDO-protected cheese is celebrated far beyond the borders of Emilia-Romagna. Now, thanks to the culinary mastery of Gennaro Contaldo, it’s taking centre stage in a collection of irresistible dishes that showcase its versatility and depth.

There’s something for everyone – whether it’s cauliflower bites that beg to be dunked in a garlicky parmesan dip, chicken breasts stuffed with pesto made from the often-overlooked rind, or baked pasta shells filled with ricotta and topped with lashings of aged cheese. For those craving something indulgent, his layered potato bake is an ode to Southern Italian comfort food, while the unexpected pairing of parmesan and pear in a creamy ice cream takes the cheese into dessert territory.

Cheesy cauliflower bites with a garlic and parmesan dip

open image in gallery The ultimate crowd-pleaser – crisp, golden bites with a creamy parmesan dip ( Howard Shooter )

“These moreish cauliflower bites can be served as an antipasto or with drinks. Parmigiano Reggiano is added to the light batter, used as a coating and added in the tasty dip, giving you a burst of deliciousness at each bite. Be warned, once you start eating them, you can’t stop! The dip is also delicious served with crudites so it’s worth making more especially when serving with drinks.”

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For the fritters:

1 cauliflower head, cut into florets (approx 500g cauliflower florets)

3 eggs

Salt and pepper

1 tbsp plain flour

80g Parmigiano Reggiano PDO, grated

Vegetable or sunflower oil, for frying

For the dip:

2 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tbsp plain yoghurt

30g Parmigiano Reggiano PDO, grated

1 garlic clove, diced or grated

1 tsp paprika

Black pepper

A few chives, finely chopped

Method:

1. Cook the cauliflower florets in slightly salted water for 3 minutes. Drain well and leave to cool.

2. In the meantime, make the dip – in a small bowl, combine all the ingredients, mix well and set aside.

3. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, a little salt and pepper, flour and 20g of grated Parmigiano Reggiano PDO together. Coat the cauliflower florets in this mixture.

4. Heat abundant oil in a pan. When hot, deep fry the florets for about 3-4 minutes until golden all over. Drain on kitchen paper, leave for a minute, then coat in the remaining grated Parmigiano Reggiano PDO. Place on a dish and serve alongside the dip.

Parmesan-stuffed chicken breasts with tomato sauce

open image in gallery Pesto-stuffed chicken wrapped in pancetta cooked to perfection in rich tomato sauce ( Howard Shooter )

“Did you know the rind of Parmigiano Reggiano is completely edible? Unlike most hard cheeses, the rind is unwaxed and therefore you can have fun cooking it; because its flavour is stronger than the cheese itself, it is often added to soups, ragus and stews for extra flavour.

“In this recipe, I have grated and finely chopped the rind to make a type of pesto filling in this delicious chicken dish. If you have more of the rind you want to use up, just pop it into the tomato sauce for an even richer taste.

“With Parmigiano Reggiano, there is no waste. Remember to always wash the rind before using it.”

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For the chicken:

4 skinless boneless chicken breasts

24 thin slices of pancetta (approx 180g)

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Splash of white wine

For the tomato sauce:

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

½ celery stalk, finely chopped

1 small carrot, finely chopped

½ red chilli, finely chopped (optional)

2 tins chopped tomatoes

Salt and pepper

For the pesto:

40g Parmigiano Reggiano PDO rind

1 x garlic clove, diced or grated

25g (large handful) basil leaves

Method:

1. First make the tomato sauce – heat olive oil in a pan, sweat onion, celery, carrot and chilli, if using, for about 4 minutes until softened. Add the tomatoes, about a can of water (rinsing out the tomato tins), some salt and pepper, cover with a lid and cook on a gentle heat whilst you prepare the pesto and chicken.

2. Wash the Parmigiano Reggiano rind and dry well. Using a cheese grater, grate the rind. Roughly chop the basil leaves on a chopping board, then combine with the grated rind and garlic and very finely chop everything together. Set aside.

3. Place the chicken breasts onto a flat board and with a sharp knife cut a slit into one side of each chicken breast, then use your knife to open it out into a pocket. Stuff each breast with the Parmigiano Reggiano rind mixture and press to close.

4. Place 5 or 6 slices of pancetta, slightly overlapping each other, onto a flat board, then place one of the filled chicken breasts widthways and wrap over the pancetta from side to side to secure the filling. Repeat with the other chicken breasts.

5. Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a frying pan large enough to accommodate all 4 chicken breasts. Seal the chicken for about 3 minutes until golden on each side. Then pour over the tomato sauce, cover with a lid and gently cook for 35-40 minutes until the chicken is nicely cooked through.

6. Remove from the heat and serve with lots of rustic bread.

Stuffed pasta shell bake

open image in gallery Ricotta-filled shells baked with 40-month parmesan – a dinner worth savouring ( Howard Shooter )

“This delicious pasta bake takes a little time to prepare, but it is well worth it. Crumbly, grainy 40-month Parmigiano Reggiano PDO is added to enrich the ricotta filling, giving it just the right amount of saltiness. Serve with a green salad for a nutritious meal the family will love.”

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For the pasta:

250g conchiglioni pasta (large shells)

Salt

30g grated Parmigiano Reggiano PDO

½ mozzarella ball, sliced in small pieces

For the tomato sauce:

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, finely sliced

700ml tomato passata

Approx 350ml water (rinsed out of the passata jar)

Handful basil leaves

Salt and pepper

For the filling:

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium-sized red onion, finely sliced

350g ricotta

150g cooked ham, finely sliced

50g grated Parmigiano Reggiano PDO

Black pepper

Method:

1. First make the sauce – heat the olive oil in a pan, sweat the garlic for a minute, then pour in the tomato passata, water, some salt and pepper and basil leaves. Cover with a lid and gently simmer for about 30 minutes, whilst you prepare the rest of the dish.

2. To make the filling, heat the olive oil in a small frying pan over a medium heat, add the onions, reduce the heat and gently fry for about 15 minutes until the onions have softened. Remove from the heat and leave to cool.

3. In a bowl, combine ricotta, ham, 50g of Parmigiano Reggiano, black pepper and the cooled onions.

4. Place a large pot of slightly salted water on the heat, bring to the boil and cook the pasta shells until “al dente” – check your packet cooking instructions and reduce the time by 3 minutes. Drain well and set aside to cool.

5. Place nearly all the tomato sauce into an ovenproof dish.

6. Place the filling mixture into a piping bag (if you don’t have one, use a teaspoon) and fill each pasta shell, then place them over the tomato sauce. When they are all done, spoon blobs of the remaining tomato sauce over the shells and sprinkle all over with 20g of grated Parmigiano Reggiano.

7. Cover with foil and bake in the oven for 30 minutes.

8. Remove from the oven and remove the foil. Place pieces of mozzarella over each shell and return to the oven for about 5 minutes until the cheese has nicely melted.

9. Remove from the oven, sprinkle with the remaining Parmigiano Reggiano and serve.

Layered potato bake

open image in gallery Humble potatoes elevated with layers of parmesan and a touch of oregano ( Howard Shooter )

“In Southern Italy, a layered potato dish similar to this one, is quite common. Infused with oregano and sweet baby tomatoes, drizzled with extra-virgin olive oil, it makes a perfect side dish. I like to add a sprinkling of 24-month Parmigiano Reggiano PDO in between each layer for that umami flavour without compromising the lightness of the dish. Delicious as an accompaniment to meat or fish dishes or you can simply enjoy as a main course served with a green salad.”

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

Approx 6 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

800g potatoes, finely sliced

Salt and pepper

1 tsp dried oregano

1 medium-sized red onion, finely sliced

140g cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered depending on size

60g grated Parmigiano Reggiano PDO

1 tbsp white wine

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C (fan oven).

2. Drizzle olive oil on the base of an ovenproof dish. Arrange a layer of potatoes, sprinkle with a little salt and pepper, some oregano and a drizzle of olive oil. Follow with a layer of onion and scatter a few tomatoes. Sprinkle with some of the grated Parmigiano Reggiano. Continue with a layer of potatoes and repeat the process until you have finished all the ingredients finishing with a final layer of potatoes, salt and pepper, oregano, olive oil and Parmigiano Reggiano. Pour the white wine around the edges.

3. Cover with foil and bake in the oven for 45 minutes. Remove the foil and continue to bake for about 15 minutes until the potatoes are cooked through and the top is lightly golden-brown.

Pear and parmesan ice cream

open image in gallery Parmesan and pear unite in a dessert that’s unexpected yet irresistible ( Howard Shooter )

“Parmigiano Reggiano PDO and ripe pears go so well together as part of a cheeseboard or snack, so why not in an ice cream?! Delicate 18-month Parmigiano Reggiano PDO is used to make this delicious dessert which will surely impress your guests – ask them to guess the flavours! Serve with a sprinkling of chopped walnuts to add a bit of crunch.”

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

4 egg yolks

150g caster sugar

500ml milk

1 tbsp plain flour

4 ripe pears, peeled and cut into small chunks

70g grated Parmigiano Reggiano PDO

A few chopped walnuts for serving

Method:

1. Whisk the egg yolks and sugar in a bowl until creamy.

2. Place the milk and pears in a non-stick saucepan over a medium heat and cook until it nearly comes to the boil. Remove from the heat, pour into the egg mixture whisking in the flour making sure you don’t end up with lumps (an electric whisk will help remove any lumps). Pour the mixture back into the saucepan over a medium heat, stir in the Parmigiano Reggiano PDO and cook, stirring with a wooden spoon or whisking all the time, until the mixture begins to thicken slightly.

3. Remove from the heat, leave to cool slightly, then place in an ice cream machine to churn for about 20-25 minutes for a soft serve – refer to your machine instructions for timings, etc. Either serve immediately or transfer into a container and place in the freezer until required.

4. If you don’t have an ice cream machine, simply pour into a cold plastic container, place in the freezer and every 20-30 minutes stir with a spoon until you obtain an ice cream consistency. You will probably have to do this several times over a 4-5 hour period.

5. Serve in individual glasses or bowls topped with chopped walnuts.