Perfectly crispy air fryer French fries recipe
Discover how to make the perfect crispy French fries in your air fryer. This easy and healthier recipe will give you delicious fries every time, with less oil and more crunch
Air fryer French fries
Classic crispy French fries made healthier by air frying.
Serving size: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
4 large potatoes (about 800g)
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp salt
1 tsp paprika (optional)
1 tsp garlic powder (optional)
Method:
1. Prep the potatoes: peel the potatoes if desired, then cut them into 1cm thick sticks.
2. Soak and dry: soak the potato sticks in water for 30 minutes to remove excess starch. Drain and pat dry thoroughly.
3. Season: toss the dried potato sticks with olive oil, salt, and any optional seasonings.
4. Air fry: preheat the air fryer to 200C. Place the potatoes in the air fryer basket in a single layer. Cook for 20 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through for even cooking.
5. Serve: remove from the air fryer and serve immediately.
