Air fryer French fries

Classic crispy French fries made healthier by air frying.

Serving size: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

4 large potatoes (about 800g)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp paprika (optional)

1 tsp garlic powder (optional)

Method:

1. Prep the potatoes: peel the potatoes if desired, then cut them into 1cm thick sticks.

2. Soak and dry: soak the potato sticks in water for 30 minutes to remove excess starch. Drain and pat dry thoroughly.

3. Season: toss the dried potato sticks with olive oil, salt, and any optional seasonings.

4. Air fry: preheat the air fryer to 200C. Place the potatoes in the air fryer basket in a single layer. Cook for 20 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through for even cooking.

5. Serve: remove from the air fryer and serve immediately.

