Great British Bake Off judge and chef Prue Leith says: “Few children like Christmas pudding, but I’ve never met one who didn’t like ice cream. About 40 years ago, I started using the leftover Christmas cake or lump of Christmas pudding in a Christmas dessert made mostly of vanilla ice cream.

“Now everyone expects this version of Christmas ‘pud’. Some years the ice cream is flavoured with leftovers, sometimes I just buy a jar of mincemeat and use that.

“Sometimes it’s crumbled mince pies. But the essential thing is to get enough of that Christmas flavour – so taste as you mix, and add a bit of powdered cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and ginger, if you need to.”

Christmas cake ice cream

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

1L/35fl oz shop-bought soft-scoop vanilla ice cream

About 350g/12oz leftover Christmas cake, pudding or mince pies, roughly crumbled

3 tbsp brandy

Method:

open image in gallery Prue Leith’s ‘Life’s Too Short To Stuff A Mushroom’ is packed with clever, no-fuss recipes – perfect for festive cooking and beyond ( Carnival )

1. In a large, chilled mixing bowl, combine the softened ice cream with the crumbled leftovers and the brandy. Take care not to over-mix – you want to see nice big pieces of Christmas pudding, or whatever, throughout.

2. Line a large plastic pudding bowl or a large loaf tin with cling film, making sure to leave plenty of overhang so that you can wrap the contents fully. Transfer the mixture into the container, then cover the top and freeze the ‘pudding’ for at least six hours.

3. When it’s time to serve, unwrap the ice-cream pudding or loaf and either turn it out to serve in slices or scoop it from the tin.

Tips for success: Before you start, chill the cake or pud that you want to incorporate, and chill the big bowl you are going to mix it in and the small container you are going to freeze it in. Line the smaller bowl or tin with cling film to help you un-mould the ice cream later.

Use soft-scoop ice cream, so you can mix without having to melt the ice cream first. It’s better to have patches of plain ice cream than to beat all the air out of the mixture and end up with a rock-hard frozen dessert.

You want the result to be two-thirds plain vanilla ice cream and one third added pudding/cake/mince pies.

‘Life’s Too Short To Stuff A Mushroom’ by Prue Leith (Carnival, £25).