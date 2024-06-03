Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Amazing ‘pulled’ aubergine & black bean BBQ burgers

Serves: 4

Cost: £1.60 per head

Ingredients:

2 large aubergines, pricked all over with a fork

1 tbsp olive oil

1 large red onion, thinly sliced & chopped

1 yellow or orange bell pepper, thinly sliced

2 sliced tomatoes

1 heaped tsp garlic granules

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp dried oregano

5 tbsp BBQ sauce

400g can black beans, drained

4 burger buns, toasted and lightly buttered

Rocket and chopped coriander to garnish, shredded lettuce and coleslaw

Method:

1. Heat the BBQ to high 280C/300C and grill the aubergine, turning occasionally, until blackened and soft, about 20-30 mins. Set aside to cool.

2. Then heat oil in a large pan over a medium heat, add onion and fry until softened and golden, about 10 mins. Reduce BBQ to 200C/220C.

3. Peel the skin from the cooled aubergine, discard and scoop out the flesh with a spoon, then place in pan with the onion. Add the garlic granules, paprika, sugar, oregano, 1 tsp sea salt and 1 tsp black pepper. Stir until aromatic, then mix in the BBQ sauce along with the black beans.

4. Season and then cook through until the sauce is rich and thick, and aubergine resembles pulled pork, which takes about 10-15 mins.

5. Loan onto the burger buns with the red onion and coleslaw.

For more recipe inspiration visit nationalbbqweek.co.uk