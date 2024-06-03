Jump to content

‘Pulled’ aubergine & black bean BBQ burgers – vegan grilled delight

Discover this amazing vegan recipe for pulled aubergine and black bean BBQ burgers. Perfect for summer grilling, these flavourful and budget-friendly burgers serve four at just £1.60 per head. Enjoy a delicious, plant-based twist on classic BBQ burgers

Brian George
Monday 03 June 2024 13:00
Pulled aubergine and black bean BBQ burgers, served with coleslaw and garnished with rocket and coriander, perfect for a vegan summer grill
Pulled aubergine and black bean BBQ burgers, served with coleslaw and garnished with rocket and coriander, perfect for a vegan summer grill (Oliver Dixon)

Amazing ‘pulled’ aubergine & black bean BBQ burgers

Serves: 4

Cost: £1.60 per head

Ingredients:

2 large aubergines, pricked all over with a fork

1 tbsp olive oil

1 large red onion, thinly sliced & chopped

1 yellow or orange bell pepper, thinly sliced

2 sliced tomatoes

1 heaped tsp garlic granules

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp dried oregano

5 tbsp BBQ sauce

400g can black beans, drained

4 burger buns, toasted and lightly buttered

Rocket and chopped coriander to garnish, shredded lettuce and coleslaw

Method:

1. Heat the BBQ to high 280C/300C and grill the aubergine, turning occasionally, until blackened and soft, about 20-30 mins. Set aside to cool.

2. Then heat oil in a large pan over a medium heat, add onion and fry until softened and golden, about 10 mins. Reduce BBQ to 200C/220C.

3. Peel the skin from the cooled aubergine, discard and scoop out the flesh with a spoon, then place in pan with the onion. Add the garlic granules, paprika, sugar, oregano, 1 tsp sea salt and 1 tsp black pepper. Stir until aromatic, then mix in the BBQ sauce along with the black beans.

4. Season and then cook through until the sauce is rich and thick, and aubergine resembles pulled pork, which takes about 10-15 mins.

5. Loan onto the burger buns with the red onion and coleslaw.

For more recipe inspiration visit nationalbbqweek.co.uk

