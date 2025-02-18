Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Be creative, respect your traditions, but never be afraid to do things differently.” These words from Anjula Devi’s father shaped her entire approach to food. Growing up in Southall, west London, she recalls helping her father in the garden and in the kitchen. She fondly remembers the coal bunker he converted into a makeshift tandoor for cooking. “I was about 10 years old when I started to look after and cook for my siblings. Dad’s advice was ‘always experiment’. He would say, ‘so what if we add wild gooseberries to a lamb karahi? Let your Aunties talk – they’re probably doing it secretly anyway’.” This fearless spirit of invention runs through every page of her new book, 15 Minute Indian.

Devi’s mission is clear: to make Indian food accessible to everyone, even those who might be intimidated by its reputation for complexity. 15 Minute Indian offers over 90 recipes that take less than 15 minutes to prepare and are cooked in just one pan. These are dishes designed for busy weeknights, for people who want fresh, healthy meals without spending hours in the kitchen. And while the recipes are quick, they’re no less authentic.

“I use traditional spices; it’s all about the way they’re balanced,” Devi explains. “You’ll find my authenticity throughout the book – especially the recipes themselves, each of which has an anecdote or a fond memory alongside it.” Take her recipe for asparagus and cherry tomatoes. It’s one of her favourites: “It’s so fresh and vibrant. Easy to make and bursting with flavour, it’s incredibly versatile.”

The inspiration for 15 Minute Indian came from a deeply personal place. About three years ago, Devi faced a health scare that forced her to reevaluate her diet. “I was two and a half stone overweight, and my blood pressure had spiralled out of control. After trying medication, my GP told me if I lost weight, the blood pressure would almost definitely control itself.” Rather than turn to crash diets or ready meals, Devi went back to her roots. “I reinvented a new method that used less fat and then adapted it to be made quickly with minimal ingredients and a simpler method.”

This approach forms the foundation of 15 Minute Indian. By combining traditional spices with innovative cooking techniques, Devi has created a cookbook that prioritises flavour, health and simplicity. The recipes are lighter and fresher than the rich curries many people associate with Indian food, but they’re no less satisfying.

For many home cooks, the idea of using Indian spices can feel daunting. Devi acknowledges this hesitation but insists that it’s easier than people think. “Throughout, I use spice combinations again and again, so people can better understand their taste profiles. I have worked with five spices or less in all recipes, with turmeric and chilli powder usually a given.” Her one-pan cooking technique also simplifies the process. “I ensure everything is cut up small, add the ingredients to a pan or wok in a particular order with some hot kettle water (and usually ghee or oil) then cook on a medium-high heat for a set number of minutes.”

open image in gallery No fuss – no stress – just bold, quick Indian cooking ( Carnival )

The result is a collection of recipes that feel approachable yet exciting. Dishes like salmon with fenugreek and ginger or garlic and chilli paneer come together quickly but deliver layers of complex flavour. For beginners, Devi’s advice is simple: “Don’t be afraid and trust the process set out in the book. I would encourage them to get back in the kitchen and enjoy learning how to cook fresh and unprocessed foods from scratch.”

Growing up, Devi’s family didn’t rely on over-the-counter medicines. “Our medicine cabinet was our masala dabba (spice box),” she says. “Dad believed in old remedies, passed down through the generations. There’s nothing new here; the medicinal benefits of spices are well-documented. I’ve carefully blended the best combination of spices for each recipe.”

One spice she’s particularly passionate about is ajwain seeds. “A lesser-known spice, but one that I think everyone should include in their diet. Ajwain seeds are believed to help with coughs, colds, heart health and digestion.”

It’s not just about the physical benefits, though. For Devi, cooking is a form of self-care. “At over 60 years old, I attribute my youthful appearance to the food that I eat, the spice combinations used and their natural health powers.” She even swears by a turmeric and cumin face mask for glowing skin that her mum taught her how to make. “Cumin has anti-bacterial and anti-ageing properties.”

open image in gallery Where it all began – learning spice and skill at her father’s side ( Supplied )

One of the biggest mistakes home cooks make when preparing Indian dishes, according to Devi, is trying to replicate restaurant food. “Especially to beginners, I would say follow and trust in the recipes, then experiment once you’ve gained confidence.” She’s also keen to dispel the myth that Indian cooking has to be time-consuming or complicated. “The simplicity of this technique will give people confidence to go into the kitchen.”

This focus on accessibility is part of what makes 15 Minute Indian such an exciting book. It’s not just a collection of recipes; it’s a blueprint for rethinking how we cook Indian food at home. By keeping the steps simple and the ingredients minimal, Devi has created a resource that fits seamlessly into modern life.

open image in gallery Fast, fresh – and full of flavour. This is how Indian food should be ( Tom Regester )

For Devi, food is deeply personal. Her recipes are rooted in the traditions she grew up with, but they’re also a celebration of her family. “Many of the recipes have a story behind them,” she says. These stories add a layer of intimacy to the book, making it feel less like a manual and more like an invitation to share in her family’s culinary heritage.

One such story is about her father’s creativity in the kitchen. “I learned so much from watching my dad, who was a culinary genius,” she writes in the book. “He used to make the food for large Indian weddings of between 300 and 500 people. People used to check his availability before setting their wedding dates!”

Looking ahead, Devi hopes her book will inspire more people to embrace Indian cooking. “I believe that the simplicity of this technique will give people confidence to go into the kitchen,” she says. She’s already thinking about her next project, which might delve into more complex spice combinations. But for now, she’s focused on helping people discover the joy of cooking fresh, healthy meals at home.

If you’re looking to add some excitement to your weeknight dinners, 15 Minute Indian is a must-have. With its fuss-free recipes, rich flavours and personal stories, it’s a book that’s as inspiring as it is practical. “Lighter, fresher and full of goodness, these are no-sweat recipes you’ll turn to again and again.

So, grab your masala dabba, trust the process and let Devi show you how to bring the vibrant flavours of India into your kitchen – all in just 15 minutes.

Salmon with fenugreek and ginger

open image in gallery Smoky, tangy – and done in 15 minutes ( Tom Regester )

Serves: 2

Preparation time: 3 minutes | Cooking time: 9 minutes

Ingredients:

2 salmon fillets

1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves

½ tsp ground turmeric

1 tbsp tamarind paste

1 red (bell) pepper

1 tbsp groundnut oil

1 tsp ginger paste

Chilli powder, to taste

Fine sea salt, to taste

Handful of fresh coriander

2 tsp toasted sesame seeds

Method:

1. Cut the salmon into bite-sized pieces. Put them in a bowl and add the fenugreek leaves, turmeric and tamarind paste. Mix well and set aside.

2. Deseed the red pepper and slice it into thin strips.

3. Place a wok on a medium heat, then add the oil, followed by the ginger paste. Stir-fry for 2 minutes.

4. Now add the red pepper, chilli powder and salt to taste. Continue to fry for 2 minutes.

5. Add the marinated salmon and fry for 5 minutes.

6. Meanwhile, pick the fresh coriander leaves from the stems.

7. Switch off the heat and add the coriander leaves and sesame seeds. Stir well and enjoy.

Chilli and garlic paneer

open image in gallery Crispy, punchy – and packed with spice ( Tom Regester )

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 3 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

400g (14oz) paneer cheese

2 fresh tomatoes

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tsp white wine vinegar

1 tsp ajwain seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

¼ tsp nigella seeds

3 tbsp onion granules

2 tsp garlic paste

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tbsp tomato paste

½ tsp ground turmeric

Chilli powder, to taste

200g (7oz/1½ cups) frozen garden peas

Fine sea salt, to taste

Handful of fresh dill

Large handful of fresh coriander

Juice of 1 small lemon

Method:

1. Fill and boil the kettle.

2. Dice the paneer.

3. Cut the tomatoes into wedges.

4. Place a wok on a medium heat, then add the following ingredients in this order: 100ml (3½fl oz/scant ½ cup) hot kettle water, vegetable oil, vinegar, ajwain seeds, cumin seeds, nigella seeds, onion granules, garlic paste, ginger paste, fresh tomatoes, tomato paste, turmeric, chilli powder and paneer. Place the lid on the wok and cook for 6 minutes.

5. Lift the lid, then add the frozen peas and salt to taste. Stir-fry for 4 minutes.

6. Meanwhile, chop the fresh dill and coriander.

7. Switch off the heat, then add the dill and coriander and the lemon juice. Stir well and enjoy.

Asparagus and cherry tomatoes

open image in gallery Light, bright – and anything but boring ( Tom Regester )

Serves: 2

Preparation time: 2 minutes | Cooking time: 7 minutes

Ingredients:

450g (1lb) asparagus tips

Small handful of fresh coriander

1 tbsp ghee

1 tsp ajwain seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

8-10 cherry tomatoes

1 tsp ground coriander

Fine sea salt, to taste

Juice of ½ a lemon

Method:

1. Wash the asparagus and trim or snap the woody ends off the spears.

2. Chop the fresh coriander.

3. Place a wok on a medium heat, then add the following ingredients in this order: ghee, ajwain seeds, cumin seeds, asparagus tips and cherry tomatoes. Stir-fry for 6 minutes.

4. Reduce the heat to low, then add the ground coriander and salt to taste. Stir-fry for 1 minute.

5. Switch off the heat, then add the fresh coriander and lemon juice. Stir in and enjoy immediately.

Recipes from ‘15-Minute Indian’ by Anjula Devi (Carnival, £22)