Summer recipe refresh: Quick and simple wholesome summer suppers

With milder temperatures and lighter evenings to enjoy, summer is the perfect time to refresh your midweek meal repertoire. For those looking for nutritious and tasty meals that don’t take hours to prepare, we’ve got five recipes for you to try.

Featuring a range of cuisines from Indian to Chinese and classic Italian pasta, these family-friendly recipes are loaded with goodness, featuring green leafy vegetables like kale, spinach and cavolo nero. On the table in under 30 minutes, they are ideal for serving after a busy day at work and school, for easy weekend entertaining in the garden with family and friends.

Choose from Indian favourites saag channa masala and creamy potato and kale curry, to family friendly fajitas with a veggie spin – veggie fajitas with cavolo nero. Bring a fresh twist to pasta night with the chilli prawn kale linguine, or try the sticky chicken, kale and rice a takeaway classic with a healthy makeover. There is something to suit every taste and craving.

The creamy potato and kale curry is perfect for batch cooking as it can be made ahead and frozen. It is also vegetarian and contains three of your five a day, plus it is low in fat and a source of fibre.

For those looking for an easy but nutritious Monday night dinner, the saag channa masala is a tasty plant-based option. With less than 300 calories per serving, two of your five a day and ready in under 30 minutes, it will get the week off to a healthy start.

The sticky chicken, kale and rice makes a delicious yet nutritious takeaway alternative. Kale brings a vitamin-packed twist to the rice which has less than 500 calories per serving, as well as being low in saturated fat and high in protein to keep you feeling fuller for longer.

For pasta fans the chilli prawn kale linguine is a flavoursome supper that is on the table in just 20 minutes, that contains two of your five a day and is also high in protein. If you don’t have prawns, try using chicken or to make it vegetarian opt for tofu.

For Friday fajitas with a veggie makeover, veggie fajitas with cavolo nero are the perfect choice. Made with black beans and juicy avocadoes it is suitable for vegetarians and a source of fibre and protein. Just make sure you have enough wraps to go round.

Saag channa masala

open image in gallery For those looking for an easy but nutritious Monday night dinner, the saag channa masala is a tasty plant-based option ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp turmeric

2 leeks, washed and sliced

1 thumb size knob ginger- grated

3 cloves garlic, sliced

6 tomatoes chopped

1 400ml tin chickpeas, drained.

100ml coconut cream

200g spinach, chopped up roughly

Method:

1. Add the oil to a large frying pan and heat to a medium heat. Add in the cumin and mustard seeds. When they start to pop, add in the chilli flakes, coriander, and turmeric.

2. Stir for a few seconds, then add in the leeks. Fry for approx 6-7minutes until soft and browning.

3. Add in the garlic and ginger and stir for another few minutes, then add in the chopped tomatoes and 200ml water.

4. Cook for a further 5-6 minutes then add the chickpeas, coconut cream. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes, adding the spinach for the final 2 minutes.

5. Season to taste.

Cooks tip: This delicious and healthy meal is great served with flatbreads or rice.

Creamy potato and kale curry

open image in gallery The creamy potato and kale curry is perfect for batch cooking as it can be made ahead and frozen ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

600g waxy potatoes, peeled and chopped into 1 inch cubes OR 600g salad potatoes (chopped in half if large)

2 tbsp veg oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 leeks, cleaned and trimmed

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp ground coriander

3 garlic cloves, grated

½ tsp chilli flakes

5 tomatoes, roughly diced

200g red split lentils rinsed

500 ml veg stock

1 x 400ml low fat coconut milk

250g bag of kale, trimmed

1 tsp garam masala

Method:

1. Add the potatoes in a large saucepan. Cover with boiling water and cook for 8-10 mins, or until just tender. Drain.

2. In the meantime, add the oil and cumin seeds to a frying pan. Allow them to sizzle to release their aromas.

3. Now add the leeks and remaining spices and fry for approx 5 minutes until tender.

4. Add the garlic and chilli flakes and stir to combine and fry for a further minute.

5. Add the chopped tomatoes and stir to combine.

6. Now add the red lentils, stock, coconut milk and simmer for 10 minutes.

7. Add the cooked potatoes, kale and additional water if needed (300ml) then cook for a further 5 minutes

8. Finally, season to taste and add garam masala

Cooks tip: This is a hearty and substantial dish so there’s no need for extra crabs. A vegetable side dish or raita is perfect. A great one for freezing.

Sticky chicken, kale and rice

open image in gallery The sticky chicken, kale and rice makes a delicious yet nutritious takeaway alternative ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

For the sauce:

3 tbsp reduced salt soy sauce

7 tbsp sriracha

1 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tbsp maple syrup

4 skinless chicken breasts (750g)

3 leeks, cleaned, trimmed and sliced

3 cloves garlic, sliced

400g pre-cooked basmati rice

200g frozen peas

250g bag of kale

Method:

1. To cook the chicken: Mix the sauce ingredients in a jar. Add ¼ the sauce to a bowl, add the chicken and coat well. Place the chicken under the grill. Cook for 12-13 minutes, flipping a few times until cooked through.

2. In the meantime, add the leeks to a large pan along with the oil. Cook for on a medium heat for approx 5 minutes until soft. Now add the garlic and fry for a further minute.

3. Add the pre-cooked rice, peas and kale, stir well and cook for 3-4 minutes.

4. Finally, add the reserved sauce and stir to coat the rice.

5. Season to taste and then serve the rice with the chicken.

Cooks tip: You can double the sauce amounts and reserve half to pour over the chicken and rice at the end for extra flavour and stickiness.

Chilli prawn kale linguine

open image in gallery For pasta fans the chilli prawn kale linguine is a flavoursome supper that is on the table in just 20 minutes ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

200g linguine

1 tbsp olive oil

2 leeks, cleaned and sliced

3 cloves garlic, sliced

250g cooked cold water prawns

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

1 tsp dried oregano

6 tomatoes, chopped roughly

2 tbsp sun dried tomato paste

75ml water

200g bag of cavolo nero

Method:

1. Cook the linguine as per pack instructions.

2. Add the olive oil and leeks to a large frying pan and heat to a medium heat. Fry for approx 5-6 minutes until soft and browning.

3. Add in the garlic and stir for another minute, then add the spices, prawns and cook over a high heat, stirring frequently, for 1 minute.

4. Now add the chopped tomatoes, sun dried tomato paste and the water, stir and simmer (covered) for 5 minutes.

5. Transfer the cavolo nero to the sauce and simmer for a further 2-3 minutes until wilted.

6. Season to taste and add in the pasta. Stir to combine.

Cooks tip: You can swap the prawns for chicken or crispy tofu for a vegan version of this delicious meal.

Veggie fajitas with cavolo nero

open image in gallery Made with black beans and juicy avocadoes, these fajitas are suitable for vegetarians and a source of fibre and protein ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

4 flour or corn tortillas

2 red onions, sliced into strips

1 tbsp veg oil

3 cloves garlic, sliced

1 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp smoked paprika

Add pinch chilli flakes

1 tsp ground coriander

2 peppers, cut into slices.

1 240g tin black beans, drained and rinsed

2 tbsp sun dried tomato paste

200g bag of cavolo nero

1 ripe avocado, sliced

3 tbsp reduced fat sour cream

Method:

1. Pre-heat oven to 180C and wrap 4 medium tortillas in foil.

2. Firstly, slice the onion into strips then add it along with the oil to a frying pan. Fry on a medium heat for 7-8 minutes until soft.

3. Now add the garlic and spices and stir to combine and cook for a minute, then add the pepper to the pan. Cook for 5 minutes, then add the black beans, sun dried tomato paste and cavolo nero.

4. Stir and cook for a further 2-3 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, put the tortillas in the oven to heat up for 5 minutes.

6. Season to taste.

7. Serve the tortillas with the fajita mix, avocado and soured cream.

Cooks tip: The black beans can be swapped for chickpeas or sweetcorn.

Recipes from www.discovergreatveg.co.uk