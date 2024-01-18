Speedy vegan dinners for lazy cooks

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re looking for mealtime inspiration without having to spend hours in the kitchen, get these vegan recipes inspired by the flavours of Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Mexico, in your rotation.

The Asian-inspired crispy tofu and cavolo nero noodles have less than 550 calories per serving and contain two of your five a day. High in vitamins K and C, it is an ideal supper for supporting immunity during the colder months. For heat-lovers, try making it spicier by adding fresh chillis.

Bring a completely fresh look to Taco Tuesday with the tacos with spicy spinach potatoes and mint sauce. Bursting with the warming spices of cumin, turmeric and garam masala, the tacos are surprisingly simple to make and can be on the table in under half an hour. Low in fat, they also bring a welcome vitamin boost to dinner – being high in vitamin K and a source of folate.

Easy traybakes are the perfect option for mid-week meals. The colourful Moroccan root vegetable and kale traybake for two is packed full of tasty vegetables with three of your five a day, whilst bursting with the flavours of the classic Moroccan spice mix ras el hanout. It’s also low in saturated fat, a source of fibre and folate, and high vitamins K and A.

The cavolo nero falafels with harissa yoghurt sauce are quick and easy to make, and bring a taste of the Middle East to those looking to liven up their lunchtime, or perfect served as a light supper. It has less than 400 calories per portion and is a good source of protein, folate, fibre and vitamin C.

Crispy tofu and cavolo nero noodles

High in vitamins K and C, this is an ideal supper for supporting immunity during the colder months (Discover Great Veg)

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 25 minutes

Cost: £2.90 per portion

Ingredients:

2 tbsp vegetable oil

300g block firm tofu, cut into medium sized cubes

1 red onion, cut into half moons

200g baby corn

200g sugar snap peas

4 cloves garlic, sliced

1 thumb ginger, grated

200g bag of cavolo nero, hard stalks removed and roughly chopped

For the sauce:

4 tbsp Sriracha

3 tbsp reduced salt soy sauce

Juice of 1 lime

2 tbsp toasted sesame oil

3 tbsp maple syrup

4 portions of rice noodles

Method:

Heat 1 tbsp oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add the tofu to the pan, fry on each side for few minutes, turning carefully until crispy. Set aside.

In the meantime, add the onion and remaining oil to a separate frying pan.

Cook the onion for 7-8 minutes then add the corn, sugar snap peas, garlic and ginger.

Fry for 3-4 minutes, then add the cavolo nero. Fry for a further 2 minutes.

Cook the rice noodles as per instructions on the pack.

Now add all the sauce ingredients to the pan along with the noodles and tofu.

Mix to combine, then serve in bowls.

Cook’s tip: Kale or spinach work well here also. Make it spicier by adding fresh chillies.

Tacos with spicy spinach potatoes and mint sauce

Bursting with the warming spices of cumin, turmeric and garam masala, the tacos are surprisingly simple to make (Discover Great Veg)

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

Cost: £1.35 per portion

Ingredients:

600g baby potatoes, halved

2 tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, sliced

3 cloves garlic, sliced

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp garam masala

300g cherry tomatoes, chopped

2 tbsp soy sauce

260g bag of spinach

4 tbsp vegan yogurt or mayo

Handful fresh mint, shredded

8 small corn/wheat tacos

Method:

In a large pan, bring salted water to the boil then add the potatoes. Boil for 10 minutes. Drain and set aside.

In the meantime, heat the oil in a medium saucepan over a medium heat then add the onion. Fry for 8-10 minutes until soft.

Now add the garlic and fry for 2-3 minutes. Stirring frequently.

Add the spices and stir to coat everything, then add the tomatoes, soy and allow to cook down for 5 minutes.

Add the cooked potatoes and spinach and cook for 3 minutes.

Season to taste.

To make the mint sauce, mix the yogurt and shredded mint in a bowl. Season to taste.

Cook the taco’s according to the pack instructions.

Load with spiced potatoes and mint sauce

Cook’s tip: You can serve in hard shell tacos if preferred. The sauce can be made with vegan natural yogurt for a lower fat version.

Moroccan root vegetable and kale traybake

Packed full of tasty vegetables with three of your five a day (Discover Great Veg)

Serves: 2

Time: 30 minutes

Cost: £3 per portion

Ingredients:

1 parsnip, cut into chunks

1 small carrot, cut into chunks

1 small sweet potato, cut into chunks

400g can chick peas, drained and rinsed

125g kale

2 tsp ras el hanout

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp wholegrain mustard

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6.

Cook the root vegetables in boiling water for 10-15 minutes until just tender. Drain and transfer to a baking tray with the chick peas and kale.

Mix together the remaining ingredients and season, stir into the tray and bake for 15-20 minutes.

Cavolo nero falafels with harissa yoghurt sauce

Quick and easy to make, and bring a taste of the Middle East to those looking to liven up their lunchtime (Discover Great Veg)

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes

Cost: £3 per portion

Ingredients:

200g pack cavolo nero, thick stalks removed

1 tbsp tahini

1 clove garlic

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground coriander

2 tbsp vegetable oil

100g yogurt alternative

1 tsp harissa paste

Method:

Place the chick peas in a food processor with the leaves from 2 stems cavolo nero, roughly chopped, the tahini, garlic and spices and blend to a coarse paste, season well. divide into 8 and roll into balls.

Heat the oil and fry the falafels for 2-3 minutes until golden, turning once half way. Remove and add the remaining cavolo nero, shredded and fry for 2-3 minutes, season.

Meanwhile, mix together the yogurt and harissa. Serve the falafels onto the Cavolo Nero and drizzle with the harissa yogurt.

For more delicious recipes, visit www.discovergreatveg.co.uk