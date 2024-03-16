Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As we prepare to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, why not indulge in the flavours that define the Emerald Isle? Irish chef Richard Corrigan shares three of his favourite recipes, a blend of history, innovation and a dash of cheeky charm.

First up, we have the humble yet iconic soda bread. With a lineage as rich as the Irish soil itself, this rustic loaf embodies simplicity and satisfaction. Made with love and few choice ingredients, it emerges from the oven with a golden crust, ready to be adorned with nothing but a generous slab of butter – because anything less would be sacrilege.

Next, Corrigan presents his honey and stout tart – a delightful marriage of hearty stout and sweet honey, nestled within a flaky pastry shell. And what better way to warm the cockles of your heart than with colcannon soup? A velvety blend of potatoes, kale and cream, it’s a hug in a bowl – a comforting reminder that even the simplest pleasures can bring joy beyond measure.

So raise your glasses and your forks and say: Sláinte!

Soda bread

Soda bread is a rustic masterpiece born from humble ingredients and generations of tradition. This golden-crusted loaf, lovingly crafted with a blend of plain and wholemeal flour, oats and a touch of honey and treacle, sings with the soul-soothing aroma of home. With each bite, savour the hearty texture and subtle sweetness that begs for a generous slathering of butter. Simple yet sublime, it’s a timeless symbol of Irish warmth and hospitality.

Makes: one large loaf

Ingredients:

250g plain flour

10g salt

15g sodium bicarbonate

150g wholemeal flour

150g jumbo oat flakes

1 tbsp clear honey

1 tbsp black treacle

500ml buttermilk

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C and line a baking sheet with greaseproof paper.

2. Combine all of the dry ingredients together in a bowl. Make a well in the centre, then mix in the honey, treacle and buttermilk, working everything together lightly with your hands until you have a loose, wet dough.

3. Flour your hands and shape the dough into a round and lift it onto the lined baking sheet. Cut a cross in the top (as the loaf cooks this will help to separate it into quarters).

4. Transfer to the oven and bake for about 45 minutes or until the loaf sounds hollow when you tap the base with your knuckles.

5. Transfer a wire rack, cover with a damp cloth and leave to cool. Don’t even think of putting dairy spread on it. This bread needs and deserves butter.

Honey and stout tart

Stout-hearted and sweet-tooth approved: dive into a honey and stout tart for a taste of Ireland’s ‘honeyed’ history (Supplied)

Indulge in a taste of Irish ingenuity with a honey and stout tart – a harmonious blend of robust stout, luscious honey and the tender embrace of baked apples. Encased in a flaky pastry shell, this decadent delight marries the rich flavours of Ireland with a touch of sweetness that dances on the palate. With each forkful, journey through layers of texture and taste, from the crisp pastry to the velvety filling, culminating in a symphony of satisfaction that celebrates the artistry of Irish cuisine.

Ingredients:

For the honey and stout filling:

80ml stout Use a quality, flavourful stout for a beautiful depth of flavour

1 Bramley apple (approx 150g) peeled and grated

90g golden syrup

50g rolled porridge oats

90g honey

90g breadcrumbs stale

2 eggs

½ lemon zest and juice

½ orange zest only

For the pastry:

250 g plain flour

1 pinch salt

125g butter cut into cubes, plus extra for greasing

50g caster sugar

3 eggs

1 egg for egg wash

Equipment:

25cm loose-bottomed tart tin

Baking beans (rice will work as an adequate substitute, if necessary)

Method:

1. In a food processor simply pulse together the flour, salt, butter and sugar until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs, then transfer to a bowl, add two eggs and form into a ball of dough. Do not overwork, just mix enough to bring the dough together. Wrap the dough in cling film and leave in the fridge to chill for 20 minutes.

2. Preheat the oven to 150C/gas mark 2. Grease a 25cm loose-bottomed tart tin and set aside.Once the pastry has chilled, lightly dust a work surface with flour and roll the pastry out into a large circle, 5 cm bigger than your tin. Loosely roll the pastry around the rolling pin, then carefully drape the pastry over the tin and lightly press the pastry into the edges to fit. Carefully trim the edges of the pastry using a sharp knife. Line the pastry with some greaseproof paper, then pour in some baking beans. Blind bake the pastry case in the oven for around 45 minutes until pale golden in colour. Remove from the oven and increase the oven temperature to 180C/gas mark 4.

3. Discard the greaseproof paper and baking beans and brush the entirety of the pastry case in egg wash – this will help to prevent cracks appearing in the pastry.

4. To make the filling, add the stout and grated apple to a pan and bring to the boil. Reduce to a simmer and leave the liquid to reduce by half, then remove from the heat and set aside until warm. Add the remaining ingredients, mix well and pour into the pastry case. Bake the tart for 20-25 minutes until the filling is set.

5. Remove from the oven, allow to cool and cut the tart into slices. Serve with a good dollop of double cream or some sweetened buttermilk.

Colcannon soup with cured bacon

Colcannon soup is a soul-warming symphony of potatoes, kale and cream that captures the essence of Irish comfort. As the aroma of simmering onions and garlic fills the air, dive into a bowl brimming with hearty goodness and nostalgia. With each spoonful, revel in the creamy richness that envelopes the palate, punctuated by the smoky allure of cured bacon. Whether enjoyed as a starter of a hearty meal, this soup is a testament to the timeless allure of Irish flavours and the joy of simple, satisfying fare.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 tbsp butter

1 large onion, peeled and chopped

4 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

250g potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

Ham or chicken stock, enough to cover the vegetable

1 bouquet garni

1 head kale or cabbage, shredded

300ml double cream, plus extra to drizzle

Salt and black pepper

To serve (optional):

Grilled dry-cured bacon

Toasted soda bread

Method:

1. Heat the butter in a large saucepan, add the onion, garlic and potatoes and cook gently for five minutes without colouring. Pour over enough stock to cover the vegetables, add the bouquet garni and season. Bring to a boil, cover and simmer for 15 minutes.

2. Add the kale or cabbage to the soup, bring back to a boil, then take off the heat. Whizz everything up in a blender. Put back on the hob, add the cream and check the seasoning. Serve piping hot with an extra drizzle of cream.

3. For a more substantial dinner, serve with grilled bacon on toasted soda bread.

‘Tayto’ Martini

This martini pays homage to Ireland’s most popular snack (Supplied)

Paying homage to Ireland's most popular snack, Tayto crisps, this martini celebrates the indulgent and comforting flavours which are adored globally.

Ingredients:

50ml of high quality vodka

1 tbsp Olive oil

Finely grated parmesan

5ml Pickled onions brine

Equipement:

Mixing glass (chilled)

2 glasses to serve (chilled)

Cheese grater

Strainer

Method:

Thoroughly combine the olive oil and vodka together, cover and place in the freezer overnight or until the olive oil solidifies on top. Remove the oil cap and pour vodka through a strainer to ensure all oil is removed. The richness of the olive oil will stay in the vodka and give the martini an indulgent feel in the mouth.

Take 5ml of liquid from a jar of shop bought pickled onions, ensure it is chilled.

Add all ingredients in a chilled mixing glass.

Grate and spread on half rim of a chilled glass some finely grated parmesan and black pepper.

Add ice to mixing glass and stir for about 30 seconds.

Strain into the mixing glasses and serve.