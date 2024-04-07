How to cook each part of a roast dinner in an air fryer

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Say goodbye to lengthy cooking time and hello to the convenience of the air fryer.

Whether you’re hosting a family gathering or simply craving a delicious homemade meal, these air fryer recipes promise to elevate your roast dinner experience without compromising on taste or texture.

With its rapid cooking technology, the air fryer not only reduces cooking time but also offers cost and energy benefits compared to traditional oven roasting methods. This innovative appliance maximises flavour while minimising the hassle, making it an ideal choice for busy households and culinary enthusiasts alike.

Succulent honey mustard roast chicken with crispy skin is achieved effortlessly in just 40 minutes. Crispy roast potatoes, with creamy insides and crunchy shells, all cooked to perfection in under an hour. Roasted root vegetables, seasoned to perfection, and fluffy Yorkshire puddings, a quintessential accompaniment to any roast dinner, can all be effortlessly prepared in this versatile appliance.

With the flexibility to cook all recipes or select a few for maximum efficiency, the air fryer empowers you to tailor your roast dinner experience to suit your preferences and time constraints.

Honey mustard roast chicken

( Getty )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 12 minutes | Cooking time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of honey

2 tbsp of mustard

1 tsp of canola oil

1 pinch of salt

1 pinch of pepper, freshly ground

1¼kg of chicken, whole

2 tbsp of olive oil

Method:

1. Brush the chicken with olive oil.

2. Place the chicken in the air fryer basket and start the device at 160C for 35 minutes.

3. Whilst your chicken is cooking, mix the honey, mustard, canola oil, salt and freshly ground pepper.

4. After 35 minutes, open the appliance and brush the chicken with the honey mustard mixture.

5. Start the device again at 160C for 5 minutes or until the chicken is golden and the skin is crispy.

5. Serve and enjoy!

Ultimate crispy roast potatoes

The ultimate smooth, creamy potatoes with the perfect crisp ( Getty )

Serves: 5

Prep time: 10 minutes | Passive time: 40 minutes | Cooking time: 36 minutes

Ingredients:

14kg of potatoes, floury

2 tsp of salt

1½ tsp of baking powder

50g of canola oil (or beef/goose fat)

1 tsp of onion powder

1 tsp of garlic powder

½ tsp of cumin seeds

2 pinches of prepper, freshly ground

Method:

1. In a large non-aluminum pot, add 2 litres of water and place on a high heat. Meanwhile, peel the potatoes and cut them into quarters. When the water reaches boiling point, lower the heat to a simmer and thoroughly stir in the salt and baking powder until dissolved. Add the cut potatoes to the pan and let them simmer for 10 minutes or until only the cores remain firm (test with a fork).

2. While potatoes are cooking, it’s time to infuse the oil. Pour the canola oil into a small saucepan and add the onion and garlic powders, cumin seeds and freshly ground pepper. Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Remove the pan from the heat as soon as the onion and garlic powders are lightly browned.

3. Once cooked to the desired level, drain the potatoes using a non-aluminum sieve. Do not rinse them at any point, and let the potatoes rest in the sieve for 2 minutes.

4. Place the cooked potatoes into a large bowl and pour the infused oil over them. Carefully toss the potatoes so that the infused oil coats them thoroughly. Carefully transfer the potatoes to the air fryer basket and cook them at 180C for 16 minutes. Shake them only once in the middle of cooking time.

5. Shake well. Increase the temperature to 190C and continue to cook the potatoes for 20 minutes while shaking each 4-5 minutes.

6. When the cooking time has complete, place the potatoes on a large platter and let them rest for one minute before serving.

Roasted root vegetables

Delicious root vegetables, roasted to bring out their natural flavours ( Getty )

Serves: 2 (double up recipe for a larger group)

Prep time: 14 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

300g of carrots

300g of parsnips

300g of beetroots

2 red onions

1 tbsp of olive oil

5g of parsley

5g of fresh tarragon, fresh

1 pinch of salt

Method:

1. Wash and optionally peel the vegetable. Cut them into sticks and put them into a large bowl. Add olive oil and toss the vegetables to coat them with oil.

2. Place the vegetables into the air fryer basket and start the device at 180C for 15 minutes. Shake the basket halfway through for an even result.

The ultimate fluffy yorkshires ( Getty/iStock )

3. Sprinkle the roasted vegetables with sea salt flakes and parsley, then enjoy!

Yorkshire puddings

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

100ml of milk

2 eggs

60g of all purpose flour

Method:

1. Combine the milk, eggs, flour and 2 pinches of salt and whisk thoroughly. Evenly pour the batter into 9 generously oiled muffin cups.

2. Carefully transfer the muffin cups into the air fryer and start the device at 170C for 20 minutes.

3. Remove from the device and serve.

For more tips and recipes to make the most of your air fryer, visit the Philips website and read our review of the best air fryers to buy now