Spice up your dinner routine: Simple suppers from around the globe

Tired of the same old dinner routine? It’s time to shake things up and add a burst of flavour to your evenings with these effortless yet exotic dishes from various corners of the world.

Transport yourself to the bustling streets of Beirut with Lebanese flavoured lamb with chickpeas and mushrooms. Tender lamb, fragrant spices and hearty chickpeas are sure to impress even the pickiest eaters. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or enjoying a quiet night in, this dish is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

Take a trip to India with curried feta and chickpea pasties. Perfectly crispy pastry encases a creamy filling of feta and chickpeas, creating a mouthwatering fusion of East and west. Serve them up as a quick and satisfying supper or pack them for a delicious lunch on the go.

Explore the vibrant flavours of Southeast Asia with vegan jackfruit burgers. Tossed in a savoury sauce and nestled between fluffy buns, these burgers are a delightful twist on a classic favourite. Whether you’re a dedicated vegan or simply looking to switch things up, these burgers are a surefire way to add excitement to your dinner routine.

Indulge in the luxurious flavours of Italy with a creamy, herby goat’s cheese and porcini risotto. With just a handful of ingredients, you can whip up a restaurant-quality meal that’s as comforting as it is sophisticated. Treat yourself to a taste of la dolce vita without leaving the comfort of your own kitchen.

Lebanese flavoured lamb with chickpeas and mushrooms

Take your taste buds on a trip to Beirut with this tender lamb dish (Cooks & Co)

Serves: 6

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 4 hours (or 8 hours on low in a slow cooker)

Ingredients:

40g pot Cooks&Co dried mixed forest mushrooms

1 tbsp olive oil

About 1.1-1.5 kg half leg of lamb

1 red onion, finely chopped

3cm piece of fresh ginger, grated

3 cloves of garlic, crushed

1 tbsp harissa paste

1 lemon, zest and juice

1 tsp Sumac

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tbsp paprika

500ml carton passata

900ml hot lamb stock

2 x 400g can Cooks&Co chickpeas, drained and rinsed

460g jar Cooks&Co roasted red peppers, drained and roughly chopped

Handful of fresh dill, for garnish

Handful of pomegranate seeds for garnish

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to gas mark 3/160C (140C fan oven) Put the mushrooms in a bowl, cover with hot water and leave to soak for 30 mins. Heat the oil in a large oven proof heavy based casserole dish, add the lamb, season well and cook for a few mins each side until browned. Remove and put to one side.

2. Add the onion to the pot, season again and cook for 2-3 mins until soft, then add the ginger, garlic and lemon zest. Cook for 1 min then add the harissa, lemon juice and spices, stir, add the lamb back to the pot then pour in the passata and lamb stock. Drain the mushrooms and add, reserving the juice. Then sieve the juice to remove any gritty bits and add this. Tip in the chickpeas, bring to the boil then put a lid on and put in the oven for about 4 hours or until the lamb is really tender when poked with a sharp knife. If it starts to dry out at all, top up with a little hot water.

3. When ready, shred the lamb using two forks to pull it apart.

Curried feta and chickpea pasties

Add a touch of spice to your supper with these golden pasties filled with creamy feta and fragrant curry (Cooks & Co)

Makes: 6

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp medium curry powder

75g frozen peas

400g can Cooks&Co Chickpeas, drained and rinsed

100g feta

2 Cooks&Co Red Frenk Chillies, thinly sliced

500g shortcrust pastry

1 medium egg, beaten

1 tsp black sesame seeds

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6.

2. Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the onion for 4-5 minutes. Add the curry powder and cook for a further 1 minute. Stir in the peas and chickpeas and cook for 2-3 minutes. Transfer to a food processor, add 2-3 tbsp water and pulse to give a coarse texture, crumble in the feta and add the chillies, season to taste.

3. Roll out the pastry on a floured surface and cut 6 x 18cm circles. Divide the filling between the circles and brush the pastry edges with water, fold into a pastie shape, pressing the pastry edges to seal. Place on a baking tray, brush with egg and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake for 20-25 minutes until golden.

Cooks tip: Great served with mango chutney. Swap the feta for chopped tofu and brush with a little water for a vegetarian option.

Vegan jackfruit burgers

Who said vegan had to be boring? Sink your teeth into these juicy jackfruit burgers (Cooks & Co)

Time: 25-30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tin Cooks&Co Young Green Jackfruit

1 brown onion, sliced into strips

½ tsp oil

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp garlic paste

½ tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp cumin

¼ tsp cracked black pepper

2 tbsp tomato ketchup

1 tsp vinegar

1 tsp sugar

Burger buns and coleslaw to serve

Method:

1. Rinse and drain the Cooks&Co Jackfruit then add to a small saucepan and submerge in water. Bring to the boil then simmer for 15-20 minutes until the Jackfruit is tender.

2. Drain the Jackfruit then using your hands or a fork, rip apart the Jackfruit to form shreds.

3. In a saucepan, saute the brown onion in the oil until golden, then add the garlic paste, smoked paprika and cumin. Saute for a few mintues to cook the spices.

4. Add the salt, pepper, tomato ketchup, vinegar and sugar along with ½ cup of water.

5. Simmer for a few minutes then add the Jackfruit. Cook until the sauce is thick and sticky.

6. Serve the seasoned Jackfruit on top of toasted burger buns along with coleslaw.

Herby goat’s cheese and porcini risotto

Indulge in a taste of Italy with this creamy risotto, infused with the earthy richness of porcini mushrooms and the tangy goodness of goat’s cheese (Cooks & Co)

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

200g mushrooms, sliced

1 clove garlic, crushed

190g pack Cooks&Co Porcini Mushroom Risotto

150ml white wine

500ml vegetable stock

75g Cooks&Co Sweety Drop Peppers

1 knob butter

25g Parmesan, finely grated

1 tbsp chopped chives

1 tbsp chopped parsley

50g soft goat’s cheese

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the mushrooms and garlic for 2-3 minutes. Add the risotto mix and then the wine and cook until the wine has reduced by half. Add the stock, bring to the boil, cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove the lid and cook for a further 5 minutes.

2. Stir in the sweety drop peppers, butter and Parmesan, the sprinkle in the herbs crumble in the goat’s cheese but just allow to melt without stirring before serving.

Cooks tip: Try swapping the goat’s cheese for mascarpone or cream cheese.