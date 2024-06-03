Sizzling sticky BBQ chicken – easy grilled recipe for summer
Perfect for summer grilling, this budget-friendly, easy and mouth-watering recipe for sticky BBQ chicken serves four at just £1.75 per head. Impress your guests with deliciously glazed chicken thighs, seasoned and cooked to perfection
Sizzling sticky BBQ chicken
Serves: 4
Cost: £1.75 per head
Ingredients:
4 chicken thighs, skin on
For the BBQ sauce:
1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1 tbsp wine vinegar
6 tbsp brown sugar
4 tbsp tomato ketchup
75ml apple juice
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
Crushed peppercorn and sea salt
Rocket to garnish
Method:
1. Heat the BBQ 180C/200C.
2. Season the chicken well with crushed peppercorn and sea salt and place in a roasting tray on the grill and cook for around 30-40 minutes.
3. Combine the sauce ingredients in a frying pan and simmer on the grill or side burner. Continue cooking until it begins to thicken and looks glazy. Keep half sauce for coating and half for serving.
4. Once the chicken has cooked through cover with the sauce and place on medium heat grill bars, that have been well-oiled. Turn-over after five mins and coat with more sauce, repeat after a further five mins.
5. Remove chicken from grill and slop over remaining sauce and garnish with Rocket.
Note: For this recipe you could use a ready-made BBQ sauce but that may increase the overall cost.
For more recipe inspiration, visit nationalbbqweek.co.uk
