Sizzling sticky BBQ chicken – easy grilled recipe for summer

Perfect for summer grilling, this budget-friendly, easy and mouth-watering recipe for sticky BBQ chicken serves four at just £1.75 per head. Impress your guests with deliciously glazed chicken thighs, seasoned and cooked to perfection

Brian George
Monday 03 June 2024 11:00
Comments
Sizzling sticky BBQ chicken thighs glazed with homemade sauce and garnished with rocket leaves, perfect for summer grilling
Sizzling sticky BBQ chicken thighs glazed with homemade sauce and garnished with rocket leaves, perfect for summer grilling (Oliver Dixon)

Sizzling sticky BBQ chicken

Serves: 4

Cost: £1.75 per head

Ingredients:

4 chicken thighs, skin on

For the BBQ sauce:

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp wine vinegar

6 tbsp brown sugar

4 tbsp tomato ketchup

75ml apple juice

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

Crushed peppercorn and sea salt

Rocket to garnish

Method:

1. Heat the BBQ 180C/200C.

2. Season the chicken well with crushed peppercorn and sea salt and place in a roasting tray on the grill and cook for around 30-40 minutes.

3. Combine the sauce ingredients in a frying pan and simmer on the grill or side burner. Continue cooking until it begins to thicken and looks glazy. Keep half sauce for coating and half for serving.

4. Once the chicken has cooked through cover with the sauce and place on medium heat grill bars, that have been well-oiled. Turn-over after five mins and coat with more sauce, repeat after a further five mins.

5. Remove chicken from grill and slop over remaining sauce and garnish with Rocket.

Note: For this recipe you could use a ready-made BBQ sauce but that may increase the overall cost.

For more recipe inspiration, visit nationalbbqweek.co.uk

