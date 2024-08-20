A quick and easy summer recipe: Summer prawn and anchovy pappardelle

Support truly

With the sunshine finally here, this no-fuss dish is the perfect plate for summer. The combination of salty anchovies, sweet prawns, tangy capers and fresh lemon creates a flavoursome yet healthy meal. Minimal prep and ready in 10 – just what you want when the sun’s out.

Perfect for a quick weeknight dinner (especially on a 33 degree day), or a leisurely weekend meal paired with a crisp glass of Italian white wine. If possible, to bring an extra layer to this dish I’d recommend using Amalfi lemons if you’re able to get them – their rich flavour just elevates the sauce into another dimension.

One word of advice I have is to restrain from adding in any Parmigiano Reggiano – I know it’s difficult to resist, but the cheese will take away from all the amazing flavours that you’ll build with this recipe. I also love to add quite a bit of chill for a nice warming kick, then finish with lemon zest and olive oil.

Summer prawn and anchovy pappardelle

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

Olive oil (use the best you can get hold of)

Salt for pasta water

200g pappardelle

4 anchovy fillets

50g capers

2 cloves garlic

8 shell-on prawns preferably but you can also use shell-off prawns too

125ml of white wine (Italian is best for this)

Zest and juice of whole lemon (if you can find Amalfi lemons then use them as they bring so much more to the dish)

Chillies (personal preference on how much you like spice)

Handful of parsley

Method

1. I always recommend prepping all the ingredients first; this way you can just add everything into the pan when it’s ready. You can add all your ingredients to separate bowls or containers to make it super easy for you through the process.

2. Start by boiling a pan of salted water. I like to add a good couple of tablespoons to the water. For reference, it should taste similar to sea water.

3. Get the pasta into the water now and cook as per the instructions on the packet. You want your pasta to be perfectly al dente, with a bit of structure and bite to it. It should be anywhere around 9-12 minutes depending on the pasta.

4. Now, if you have shell-on prawns it’s time to deshell and devein them. Note: the prawns in the supermarkets have usually been deveined but if you’re buying them from a fishmonger then ask them to help you out if you need.

5. Get your frying pan to a medium heat and add a couple of tablespoons of olive oil. I’d recommend always using Italian olive oil but use the best that you can afford.

6. Next, finely dice the garlic cloves and chop your anchovy fillets up (this will help them melt away into the dish and bring a delicious umami flavour profile through).

7. Add both the finely diced garlic and anchovies to the frying pan and keep them moving around for a minute or so, until the garlic has just started to take on some colour. Be careful not to burn the garlic. This should only take one minute on a medium heat.

8. Once the garlic has taken on a tiny bit of colour and the anchovies have begun to melt away, add the prawns with the white wine. Allow the liquid to get to a gentle simmer. Now, add in your capers and chilli. I usually add half a red chilli but I do like a nice kick, so add in however much you would like.

9. By this time the pasta should be perfectly al dente. Add the pasta into your sauce along with a few spoonfuls of the pasta water and a big squeeze of lemon.

10. To finish off, grate a nice amount of the unwaxed lemon into the sauce, then add in your parsley.

11. Plate up and enjoy this spectacular dish which screams summer into a bowl. If needed, add further lemon zest and a drizzle of olive oil too.

Nima Safaei is the proprietor and executive chef of 40 Dean Street, London