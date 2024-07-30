Fresh flavours for hot summer days: Three summer pasta recipes

Support truly

As summer rolls in and the days stretch long and sunny, there’s nothing quite like the simple joy of a perfect pasta dish to capture the essence of the season. At Pastaio, where we pride ourselves on creating vibrant, communal dining experiences with a touch of Italian flair, we’re excited to share some of our favorite summer pasta recipes. Each one reflects the spirit of our restaurant – light, fresh and brimming with flavour.

I’m thrilled to present three of our most beloved summer pastas: the zesty linguine bottarga, the herbaceous courgette conchiglie, and the classic pesto with potatoes and green beans. These dishes are designed to celebrate the best of summer produce while keeping the spirit of Pastaio alive – simple, delicious and meant to be enjoyed with friends and family.

From the robust, umami richness of bottarga to the refreshing crunch of courgettes and the aromatic delight of basil pesto, these recipes are perfect for warm evenings and casual gatherings. Buon appetito!

Linguine bottarga

Bottarga is a typical Sardinian ingredient made from cured and dried grey mullet roe. When grated and stirred through hot pasta it creates a bright yellow, deeply savoury sauce that is extremely popular in Sardinia, and you’ll soon see why.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

500g linguine

2 tbsp olive oil

2 red chillies, deseeded and finely chopped

1 garlic cloves, chopped

50g bottarga, peeled

100ml extra-virgin olive oil

2 big handfuls of parsley, chopped

A few pinches of Aleppo chilli, to serve

Method:

1. Bring a pan of salted water to the boil and cook the pasta to al dente according to packet instructions.

2. Meanwhile, warm the olive oil in a wide pan over a low heat and gently fry the garlic and chilli for 2-3 minutes until the garlic is just beginning to colour on the edges.

3. Take off the heat and grate in the bottarga.

4. Drain the pasta, reserving a cup of pasta water. Return the bottarga pan to a low heat and add some of the pasta water, stirring until the bottarga has melted into a thick sauce. Slowly add the extra-virgin olive oil, stirring constantly to create an emulsion. Season lightly, then add the hot pasta and parsley and stir well until every strand of pasta is coated. You may need to add more pasta water.

5. Transfer to plates, sprinkling each one with some Aleppo chilli before serving.

Courgette conchiglie

open image in gallery A vibrant, herb-infused summer dish topped with a generous grating of Provolone ( Caitlin Isola )

A great summer pasta dish that is packed with courgettes and light, summery herbs. Slow-cooked courgette, called zucchini trifolati, is found in kitchens across Italy and is a lovely, simple way to eat them. They’re also delicious with a piece of fish or a pork chop.

Serves:4

Ingredients:

80ml extra-virgin olive oil

4 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

800g Grezzina courgette, roughly chopped into 2-3cm chunks

500g conchiglie

2 big handfuls of basil leaves, roughly chopped

2 big handful of mint leaves, roughly chopped

80g grated Parmesan

80g Provolone

Method:

1. Place your widest pan (with a lid) over a medium heat and add the oil and garlic. Once the garlic just begins to sizzle, add the chopped courgette and some seasoning and stir well so the courgettes are coated in oil. Continue to fry, stirring, for 8-10 minutes until the courgettes begin to take some colour, then turn the heat down to low and place the lid on top.

2. Leave to simmer for another 10-12 minutes, or until the courgettes are completely soft. Meanwhile, bring a pan of salted water to the boil and cook the pasta according to packet instructions. Drain, reserving a cup of the cooking water.

3. Transfer the pasta to the courgette pan and stir in the herbs and Parmesan, along with a big splash of pasta water to loosen the sauce. Stir well until the pasta is nicely coated.

4. Transfer to plates, grate over the Provolone and serve.

Pasta with pesto with potatoes and green beans

open image in gallery Finish with a dusting of Parmesan for a perfect summer meal ( Caitlin Isola )

This is a very typical Ligurian way of serving pesto and is a brilliant way of adding texture and interest to a very simple dish. Try to find Italian basil as it will make all the difference to the flavour and fragrance of the sauce.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

40g green beans, trimmed and tailed

120g waxy potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

400g casarecce or penne

For the pesto:

2 bunches of basil,, leaves picked

1 small garlic clove

35g pine nuts

125ml olive oil

80g ricotta

30g grated Parmesan, plus extra, to serve

Method:

1. To make the pesto, place all the ingredients in a blender and blitz until smooth. Have a taste and adjust the seasoning. Put to one side for a moment.

2. Bring a deep pan of salted water to the boil and very briefly blanch your green beans in salted boiling water for 3 minutes (they’ll still be quite crunchy).

3. Scoop out the beans and put to one side for a moment, then add the pasta to the boiling water. Cook to al dente according to packet instructions, adding the potatoes and pre-cooked beans for the final 2 minutes. Drain, reserving cup of the pasta water.

4. Return the pasta, potatoes and beans to the pan with 8 tablespoons of pesto (save the rest for another meal), and add a few splashes of pasta water so you have a nice consistency.

5. Transfer to plates and sprinkle with a little extra Parmesan before serving.