Bored of fish? These summery Asian recipes will change your mind

Ah, fish – the go-to protein that often leaves you longing for something, anything, to make it interesting. I mean, how many times can you grill a fillet, squeeze a lemon over it, and call it a day?

But fear not, because the culinary geniuses of Asia have come to rescue your taste buds from the abyss of blandness.

Think miso salmon burgers that are juicy and bursting with umami, a prawn noodle salad that makes your mouth do a happy dance, and a budget-friendly tuna nasi goreng that will have you questioning why you’ve been wasting time on anything else.

These summery Asian fish recipes don’t just elevate fish – they catapult it into a realm where boring is banished, and flavor reigns supreme.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Fish? Interesting? Really?” Yes, really. These recipes prove that fish doesn’t have to be the culinary equivalent of beige. With a little help from miso, sriracha and soy sauce, you’ll be whipping up dishes that are not only packed with flavour but also ridiculously easy to make.

If you are looking to reduce washing up and time spent in the kitchen, this month’s Budget Bites column, in collaboration with Sorted Food, is for you.

Maximising on taste and minimising on both mess and food waste, these summer fish recipes also make the most of your staple ingredients while keeping your fresh shopping list minimal.

We’ve also provided a handy shopping list for the ingredients (though hopefully most of it will be knocking about already), which are used across all recipes to ensure minimal food waste. You just need to decide where to shop, whether it’s locally or online.

Shopping list

2 salmon fillets, skin on

150g raw king prawns

160g tinned tuna

2 cloves garlic

10 spring onions

1 red chilli

2 heads little gem lettuce

200g Tenderstem broccoli

2 limes

200g tinned sweetcorn

1 tsp sesame oil

7 tbsp vegetable oil

3 tsp light soy sauce

2 tbsp fish sauce

3 tbsp sriracha

1 tbsp miso paste

3 tbsp honey

2 tbsp plain flour

2 tbsp dried panko breadcrumbs

1 tbsp sesame seeds

4 tbsp mayonnaise

2 brioche burger buns

150g dried vermicelli rice noodles

250g microwave white rice

Miso salmon burger and gem salad

open image in gallery Juicy miso-infused salmon patties nestled in brioche buns, paired with a crisp little gem salad ( Sorted Food )

Try this recipe with white fish if you’re not a fan of salmon.

Ingredients:

2 salmon fillets, skin on

4 spring onions

1 tbsp miso paste

1 lime

1 tsp light soy sauce

2 tbsp dried panko breadcrumbs

2 tbsp plain flour

4 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tbsp sriracha

1 tsp sesame oil

2 tbsp vegetable oil

2 brioche burger buns

2 heads little gem lettuce

100g tinned sweetcorn

Method:

1. Get ready: preheat the grill to its highest setting.

2. Prep the salmon: place the salmon fillets skin-side down on a cutting board. Remove the skin and finely chop the salmon until a sticky, mince-like consistency is reached.

3. Slice: finely slice the spring onions, and transfer half of the green tops to a mixing bowl.

4. Make the burger mix: in a large mixing bowl, combine the chopped salmon, miso paste, lime zest, and soy sauce. Mix well.

5. Add the crumbs: add the breadcrumbs and the remaining chopped spring onions to the salmon mix. Season with black pepper and mix until it holds together.

6. Form your patties: shape the salmon mixture into 2 patties, dust them with flour, and set aside.

7. Mix the mayo: combine the mayonnaise and sriracha with the sliced spring onion greens.

8. Make the dressing: in a large mixing bowl, combine half of the mayo mix with lime juice, sesame oil, and a pinch of salt. Whisk well.

9. Fry: heat vegetable oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Fry the patties for 2-3 minutes until golden brown on one side.

10. Grill it up: transfer the pan under the grill and cook for 5-7 minutes until the patties are golden and cooked through. Toast the burger buns for the final minute.

11. Toss the salad: add the drained sweetcorn and torn lettuce leaves to the dressing. Toss to coat.

12. Assemble and serve: sandwich the salmon burger and spicy mayo between the buns. Serve with the salad.

Prawn and broccoli noodle salad

open image in gallery A zesty, fresh noodle salad with succulent prawns and tender broccoli, perfect for a light summer meal ( Sorted Food )

This salad is great with prawns but would be equally delicious with sliced steak.

Ingredients:

1 lime

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp fish sauce

1 tbsp sriracha

3 tbsp vegetable oil

150g raw king prawns

200g Tenderstem broccoli

3 spring onions

150g dried vermicelli rice noodles

Method:

1. Boil water: bring water to a boil for the broccoli and noodles.

2. Make the sauce: in a medium mixing bowl, combine lime zest, lime juice, honey, fish sauce, sriracha, and vegetable oil. Mix well.

3. Marinate the prawns: add 2 tbsp of the sauce to the prawns and marinate for 5 minutes.

4. Prep the veg: trim the broccoli and cut it into 4cm pieces. Chop the spring onions into 2cm pieces, and finely slice one for garnish.

5. Get the noodles on: cook the noodles and broccoli in boiling water for 2-3 minutes until the noodles are soft. Drain and rinse with cold water.

6. Cook the prawns: heat vegetable oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Cook the prawns for 1-2 minutes on each side until caramelised.

7. Put it together: toss the noodles and broccoli with the remaining sauce.

8. Serve: divide the noodles between bowls, top with prawns, and garnish with sliced spring onions.

Tuna nasi goreng

open image in gallery Indonesian-inspired fried rice with tuna, sweetcorn, and a kick of chili – a quick and budget-friendly dish ( Sorted Food )

This is a simple and budget meal with pantry staples. Nasi Goreng is an Indonesian fried rice that is quick to make as it’s made with leftover rice.

Ingredients:

160g tinned tuna

100g tinned sweetcorn

3 spring onions

2 cloves garlic

1 red chilli

2 tbsp vegetable oil

250g microwave white rice

2 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp sesame seeds

Method:

1. Drain: drain the tuna and sweetcorn.

2. Make the paste: in a jug, blend the chopped spring onions, peeled garlic, and de-seeded chilli with a splash of water until it forms a paste.

3. Get cooking: heat vegetable oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the onion mixture and cook for 2 minutes until aromatic.

4. Stirfry: add the drained tuna and corn to the pan. Stir-fry for 2 minutes.

5. Rice time: add the rice, soy sauce, and honey to the pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the rice is heated through.

6. Serve: divide the rice into bowls and garnish with sesame seeds. Enjoy!