Flipping the script: Two new pancake recipes for Shrove Tuesday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arguably you can’t go too wrong with the classics on Shrove Tuesday. Golden, lacy-edged pancakes doused in sugar and lemon are, of course, simple and delicious.

Come 4 March, most of us will be whisking together 100g plain flour with two eggs, 300ml whole milk, a decent pinch of salt and a tablespoon of vegetable oil, then resting the batter for half an hour before popping ladlefuls into a hot buttery pan.

But sometimes, you just want to mix things up. Maybe you fancy a change. Maybe you don’t want to have to deal with the drama of the flip going wrong and dinner ending up stuck to the floor. Maybe you don’t want to just eat a tonne of pure batter and sugar for supper (no judgement).

So, whether you’re looking for a savoury pancake option that’ll actually fill you up, or you want (whisper it) an American-style pancake you can just chuck in the air fryer, we have the recipes for you.

Sweet: Blueberry pancakes done in the air fryer

open image in gallery Forget the frying pan – these blueberry-stuffed beauties rise to the occasion in the air fryer, no flipping required ( Faith Mason )

“These pancakes are super thick and fluffy and so easy to make. They’re bursting with sweet, juicy blueberries, and they’re absolutely delicious,” says Eloise Head, author of Fitwaffle’s Easy Airfryer.

Makes: 6

Special equipment:

Six 10cm silicone moulds

Ingredients:

80g (5tbsp) full-fat (5%) Greek yoghurt

150ml semi-skimmed or skimmed milk

1 medium egg

15g salted butter, melted

1 tbsp maple syrup

120g plain flour

1 tbsp caster sugar

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

Good pinch of salt

100g fresh blueberries

Cooking oil spray

To serve (optional):

Fresh berries

Whipped cream

Maple syrup, for drizzling

Method:

open image in gallery Eloise Head’s latest book takes the guesswork out of air-frying – even for pancakes ( Ebury Press )

1. In a large bowl, using a balloon whisk, mix together the Greek yogurt and milk until combined, then add the egg, melted butter and maple syrup and whisk until smooth.

2. Add all the dry ingredients and fold in until smooth and lump-free, then fold in the blueberries. Leave the batter to rest for 15 minutes.

3. Preheat the air fryer to 160C (320F).

4. Spray the silicone moulds with oil making sure the base and edges are coated so the pancakes don’t stick.

5. Scoop half a cup of batter into each mould and smooth it out evenly.

6. Air fry for eight to 10 minutes, then carefully flip them over out of their moulds and cook for another three to four minutes until golden brown and cooked through.

7. Serve straight away with your favourite toppings, if using. I love to use berries, whipped cream and maple syrup. Enjoy!

Recipe from ‘Fitwaffle’s Easy Airfryer’ by Eloise Head (Ebury Press, £22).

Savoury: Vegetable pancakes with a chilli crisp egg

open image in gallery Golden, crispy and topped with a fiery egg, this Korean-inspired pancake is a one-pan wonder ( Dan Jones )

“This vegetable pancake has its origin in Korea (where they’re known as yachaejeon) and is the perfect dish to use up odds and ends of any vegetables you have lying around,” says Eleanor Wilkinson, author of One Pot, One Portion.

“Cabbage, spring onions, carrots and courgettes work really well and provide a nice balance of moisture and crunch, but peppers, potatoes, mushrooms or leafy greens are good alternatives. Depending on the vegetables you use, you may need more or less water to make the light batter so adjust as necessary.”

Makes: 1

Ingredients:

200g vegetables (eg 50g carrot, 50g spring onion, 50g cabbage, 50g courgette), sliced into matchstick-size pieces

60g plain flour

2 tsp sesame seeds

1 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp rice wine vinegar

Big pinch of salt

At least 60g water

2 tbsp sesame oil

2 tsp chilli oil

1 egg

To serve:

Sriracha, sweet chilli sauce or soy sauce and rice wine vinegar mix

Method:

open image in gallery A cookbook designed for minimal fuss, maximum flavour – and the ultimate solo pancake supper ( Ebury Press )

1. Add the vegetables to a bowl along with the flour, sesame seeds, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, salt and the water. Stir this all together until well combined. You are looking for every piece of vegetable to be lightly coated in batter, so if any are looking a bit dry you can add some more water. This will depend on the vegetables you use and how much moisture they have.

2. Grab a large frying pan and add the sesame oil. Let this heat gently over a medium heat, then add in the vegetable mixture. Press it down into a flat layer in the pan and let it cook for five minutes on one side. After five minutes, it should be golden brown and crisp on the bottom, so take a spatula and quickly but confidently flip the pancake over. Cook for another five minutes on the other side until it’s also golden and crisp.

3. Once cooked, tip or flip the pancake onto a plate and put the frying pan back on the heat. The pancake will crisp slightly as it cools.

4. Meanwhile, add the chilli oil to the pan and crack the egg on top.

5. Fry for a few minutes until cooked to your liking, then place on top of the pancake.

6. You can finish this with sriracha or sweet chilli sauce, or make a dipping sauce with equal parts of soy sauce and rice wine vinegar.

Recipe from ‘One Pot, One Portion’ by Eleanor Wilkinson (Ebury Press, £22).