As the conical clay lid of is lifted, a cloud of hypnotic aromatic goodness is released. The rich scent of cumin, cinnamon and turmeric combined with the sweetness of caramelised onions and dried fruit fills your senses.

That first taste of the velvety stew, scooped up with freshly baked, fluffy bread is the perfect balance of savoury and sweet. The meat, slow-cooked until it barely clings to the bone, is infused with the earthiness of saffron and the gentle heat of ginger, ready to melt in your mouth.

I am, of course, talking about tagine. At the heart of Morocco’s culinary wonderland is a dish so iconic it doubles as the name of the earthenware pot in which it’s cooked.

Whether you’re wandering the alleys of Fes, exploring the desert in Merzouga, or soaking in the coastal scape of Casablanca, tagine is always on the menu. And for that, we should all be thankful.

Casablanca, Morocco’s largest city, is where you’ll find tagine come into it’s own. The metropolis, with its mix of French colonial influences and Moroccan heritage, is the perfect place to sample a dish that is both timeless and locally inspired. The food scene here reflects the city’s cosmopolitan atmophere; a blend of traditional recipes and contemporary nature.

Casablanca’s take on tagine embraces not only the country’s culinary roots but also the local flavours of the surrounding El Jadida region. With an emphasis on fresh, seasonal produce and a gesture to its Atlantic coastline, tagine here offers a taste that’s distinct yet unmistakably Moroccan.

What makes Casablanca’s tagine stand out?

“In this region, tagines often use fresh local ingredients like seasonal vegetables and tender meats,” says chef Oliver Nuttinck, culinary director of Bushra by Buddha-Bar at Magazan Beach Resort.

open image in gallery Chef Oliver Nuttinck of Bushra by Buddha-Bar reveals the secrets behind Casablanca’s unique take on tagine ( Bushra )

While tagines in places like Marrakech tend to focus on land-based ingredients (think lamb, chicken and beef), Casablanca occasionally incorporates seafood into the mix. “Proximity to the Atlantic coast also brings a maritime influence, with the occasional use of fish and seafood in tagines, which is less common in other regions such as Marrakech,” says Nuttinck.

A fish tagine, for instance, might feature flaky white fish paired with preserved lemons, olives and a dash of coriander. It’s a coastal twist on a classic that offers a subtle difference to a beloved dish, and is a gentle nod to Casablanca’s ties to the sea.

Does tagine vary across Morocco?

While the basic concept of tagine, a slow-cooked stew of meat, vegetables and spices, remains consistent, subtle regional nuances make each tagine a little different. In northern regions, you might encounter tagines with olives and preserved lemons, while southern areas, like Ouarzazate, favour heartier, spiced versions with ingredients, such as saffron or ras el hanout.

“While there are many types of tagines in Morocco, the regional differences are usually small,” says Nuttinck. “The ingredients and spices can vary slightly depending on local traditions and product availability.”

The magic of slow cooking

Of course, what makes tagine truly special is the way it’s cooked. The conical lid traps steam, circulating heat and moisture to create a dish that’s tender and bursting with flavour. If you’re an impatient chef, this dish is going to test you, as it’s the kind of cooking that requires calmness and composure in the kitchen – but don’t you worry, it rewards you with a meal that is both delicious and deeply satisfying.

Vegetable tagine recipe

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

3 potatoes

3 courgettes

3 tomatoes

5 cloves of garlic, minced

200g green beans

100g peas

2 onions

1 cauliflower

2 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp vegetable oil

2 tbsp tomato paste

2 preserved lemons

80g black olives

1 bunch parsley

1 bunch coriander

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp turmeric

10g black pepper

3g salt

Method:

1. Peel the onions, thinly slice them and brown them in a pot with a bit of olive oil and vegetable oil until golden brown.

2. Peel the courgettes, carrots, peas, green beans, cauliflower and potatoes, and slice them.

3. Add the vegetables to the pot. Cut the tomatoes into small pieces and add black olives, minced garlic, salt and pepper.

4. Add half a teaspoon of ground cumin, paprika, turmeric, chopped coriander and parsley, and preserved lemon, and moisten with a bit of vegetable broth.

5. Cover and let simmer on a very low heat for 45 minutes, or until the vegetables are soft.

Lamb shank tagine with prunes recipe

open image in gallery Tender lamb shanks cooked to perfection with prunes, almonds and warming spices – a quintessential Moroccan dish ( Bushra )

Serves: 5

Ingredients:

1kg lamb shanks

250g dried prunes

50g almonds

3 onions

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp ginger

½ tsp ras el hanout

Pinch of salt

Pinch of white pepper

Pinch of pure saffron

½ tbsp smen beldi (Moroccan clarified butter)

3 tsp granulated sugar

4 tbsp olive oil

5 tbsp vegetable oil

20g golden sesame seeds

½ tbsp cinnamon

Method:

1. Boil prunes in water for five minutes and cook them in a syrup made with sugar, butter and cinnamon.

2. Cut the lamb shanks into pieces. Peel and finely slice the onions.

3. Heat three tablespoons of vegetable oil in a cooking pot. Brown the pieces of meat on all sides, then remove and reduce the heat.

4. Place the sliced onions in the pot, sprinkle with sugar, add the pure saffron, four tablespoons of olive oil and water. Mix well.

5. Let the onions melt for a few minutes, then return the meat to the pot. Sprinkle with cinnamon, ras el hanout, turmeric and ginger. Add smen beldi.

6. Season with salt and pepper and add two cups water. Cover and let simmer over low heat for 45 minutes (check periodically to ensure everything is proceeding as expected).

7. Toast the almonds in a pan with the remaining oil until golden brown.

8. Serve in the tagine. Garnish with prunes, almonds, sesame seeds and chopped coriander.

Recipes courtesy of chef Oliver Nuttinck, culinary director of Bushra by Buddha-Bar