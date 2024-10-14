Tinned tomatoes: The year-round taste of summer that’s saving your kitchen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Ah, the tomato – the epitome of summer. Its sun-kissed sweetness, that ruby-hued flesh bursting with flavour, makes it the darling of seasonal cooking. But as the leaves turn and winter’s chill sets in, fresh tomatoes fade to a shadow of their summer glory. Enter tinned tomatoes: the unsung hero of the kitchen cupboard. Picked and packed at their peak, they offer a little slice of summer all year round, ready to unleash their punchy, acidic magic into whatever dish you fancy.

Convenience? Absolutely. Versatility? Unrivalled. From slow-cooked ragus to quick weeknight pastas, tinned tomatoes deliver on taste, nutrition, and ease – and they do it at a fraction of the cost. But don’t let their humble price tag fool you. With a shelf life that could outlast a nuclear winter, they’re your secret weapon for making mouthwatering meals, any time of year. Why settle for a subpar winter tomato when you can have the concentrated brilliance of summer in every tin?

Tinned tomatoes are the workhorse of the kitchen – humble, unassuming and utterly indispensable. They’re the cornerstone of dishes that bring comfort and satisfaction, meeting the unwavering demands of home cooks who want convenience, value and, crucially, quality. And trust me, tinned tomatoes deliver all three in spades.

First off, the quality. Brands like Napolina don’t mess around. They pick and can their tomatoes at the height of the season, right when the fruit is bursting with sun-ripened goodness. Sourced from the sprawling fields of Foggia in Italy’s Puglian province – think of it as tomato central – you’re guaranteed peak flavour in every can. So, while fresh tomatoes may lose their sparkle in the off-season, tinned tomatoes are here to bring that perfect juicy taste all year long.

And then there’s the convenience factor. Forget about those tired myths that tinned can’t hold a candle to fresh. In fact, in a solid 53 per cent of tests, tinned tomatoes not only matched fresh in taste, they surpassed them. Plus, they come with the added bonus of zero prep – no peeling, no chopping, no mess. Just crack open a tin and get cooking. They’re already pre-cooked, cutting down both time and energy costs in the kitchen. Quick Italian meal? Sorted. Labour-intensive stews? Done. Tinned tomatoes have your back.

But don’t think they’re just a lazy shortcut. They’re a playground for creativity. Whether you want a punchy pasta sauce or something more intricate, like a slow-cooked ragu, tinned tomatoes are there to add depth and richness to any dish. Pizza sauce, soups, even baked dishes – the versatility is endless. They’re also a nutritional win, contributing to your five-a-day with ease.

So yes, they might be cheap, but don’t be fooled – tinned tomatoes are the superhero of the store cupboard, ready to elevate whatever you throw them into, and they’ll do it with consistent, glorious flavour.

Plus, here’s five recipes using tinned tomatoes to try at home:

Slow cooker Neapolitan ragu

Looking for the perfect slow cooker recipe? Look no further, this Neapolitan slow cooker ragu is a true labour of love.

Serves: 4

Time: 8.5 hours

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

100g lard

5g fresh thyme, finely chopped

20g fresh parsley, finely chopped

500g pork ribs

100g pancetta, cut into chunks

500g chuck steak, cut into large chunks

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 large white onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp tomato puree

1 can chopped tomatoes

500g passata

300ml Italian red wine (a heavy, full bodied red wine like a Chianti works perfectly!)

400g rigatoni pasta, cooked as per packet instructions

Salt and pepper to taste

Parmesan cheese (for serving)

Method:

1. Set your slow cooker to high/hot.

2. Add the olive oil, lard, garlic, onions, thyme, parsley, pork ribs, pancetta and chuck steak and mix together well for a few minutes.

3. Next add the chopped tomatoes and passata followed by the red wine, salt and pepper and mix together well.

4. Pop the lid of the slow cooker on and cook on high for 8 hours until the meat is soft and falls apart and the fats have melted into the sauce.

5. After cooking, remove the bones from the pork ribs and roughly shred the meat in the sauce and stir until all is mixed together.

6. Cook the rigatoni pasta as per the packet instructions then add it into the sauce and fold together gently coating all of the rigatoni in the rich ragu.

7. Serve up onto four plates, add a generous helping of grated parmesan cheese on top and enjoy!

Aubergine and parmesan rigatoni

open image in gallery Simple yet satisfying: aubergine and parmesan rigatoni, made even easier with the versatility of canned tomatoes ( Napolina )

Neapolitan cuisine is famous for its rustic simplicity. This aubergine and parmesan rigatoni pasta recipe is not only a treat for your taste buds, but with only five ingredients it is simple to make and will keep the whole family happy.

Serves: 4

Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

400g rigatoni pasta

2 cans Napolina chopped tomatoes

1 aubergine, cubed

6 cloves garlic, finely chopped

150g parmesan cheese, grated

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

1. In a saucepan of salted boiling water, boil the rigatoni pasta as per the packet instructions and keep aside a ladle of pasta water

2. In a large saucepan, add the chopped tomatoes, aubergine, garlic, parmesan cheese and season with salt and pepper to your liking and cook on a medium heat for 15 mins, stirring occasionally until the aubergine has become soft and cooked through.

3. Add in the cooked pasta and a ladle of pasta water and mix together well, coating all of the pasta in the sauce.

4. Serve into four bowls, sprinkle a generous helping of parmesan cheese and enjoy!

Spaghetti alla Napoletana

open image in gallery Weeknight dinner hero: spaghetti alla Napoletana, proving that tinned tomatoes bring bold flavour in just 15 minutes ( Napolina )

This Neapolitan recipe is the perfect weekday meal to feed a family of four in 15 minutes.

Serves: 4

Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

400g spaghetti

1 can chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil (30ml)

4 cloves garlic, minced

200g brown onions, finely chopped (1 medium sized onion)

15g fresh basil leaves, finely chopped

50g parmesan cheese, grated

1 tsp sea salt flakes (5g)

1 tsp cracked black pepper (5g)

Method:

1. In a large saucepan of salted water, boil the spaghetti as per the packet instructions

2. In a large frying pan add the olive oil, onions, garlic, half of the basil, salt and pepper and cook for 5 mins on a medium heat until translucent.

3. Next add in the chopped tomatoes and mix together well on a medium heat for a further 5 mins.

4. Then add your cooked spaghetti along with a ladle of pasta water and mix together well ensuring all of the spaghetti is covered with the tomato sauce.

5. Plate up into four bowls and serve with a generous helping of parmesan cheese and a few extra basil leaves and enjoy!

Spiced tomato and basil baked meatballs

open image in gallery Rustic and hearty: spiced tomato and basil baked meatballs, with the depth of flavour only tinned tomatoes can deliver ( Napolina )

Meatballs in a rustic and tasty Italian tomato and basil sauce topped with Mozzarella and pine nuts.

Serves: 8

Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

24 meatballs

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 echalion shallot, finely chopped

30g basil leaves, roughly chopped, plus more for serving

2 tsp sea salt flakes

1 tsp cracked black pepper

150ml red wine

50ml Vermouth Rosso

1 can chopped tomatoes

200ml passata

1 tbsp tomato puree

½ tsp allspice

½ tsp cinnamon

1 tbsp oregano

Handful grated mozzarella

Pine nuts (for serving)

Method:

1. In a frying pan add the olive oil, shallots, garlic, basil leaves, sea salt and black pepper and cook on a medium heat for 5 mins until the shallots are translucent.

2. Deglaze the pan by adding the red wine followed by the vermouth then add the tomato puree, chopped tomatoes, allspice, cinnamon and oregano and mix together well.

3. Add the meatballs and mix them in with the sauce then scatter with a few handfuls of grated mozzarella cheese then bake in the oven for 30 mins at 190C.

4. Scatter with a few pint nuts and some more fresh basil leaves then serve immediately.

Easy skillet lasagne

open image in gallery This easy skillet lasagne combines rich cheese and beef layers with the robust taste of canned tomatoes – a family favourite in no time ( Napolina )

Tuck into this delicious lasagne skillet recipe with the family.

Serves: 2

Time: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Ingredients:

50g salted butter

1 tbsp plain flour

250ml whole milk

½ tsp white pepper

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp mustard

100g cheddar cheese, grated, plus more for topping

100g mozzarella cheese, grated, plus more for topping

200g fresh mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

500g minced beef

1 medium carrot, grated

1 celery stalk, finely chopped

1 tbsp tomato puree

2 cans chopped tomatoes (400g each)

50ml water

5 lasagne sheets

Method:

1. In a saucepan melt the butter then add the flour and mix to a smooth paste.

2. Add the milk, white pepper, black pepper, sea salt flakes, mustard, grated cheddar and grated mozzarella cheese and mix together well on a medium heat until all the cheese has melted and the consistency is smooth and creamy.

3. In a separate pan, add the olive oil, onion, garlic and season with salt to your taste and sweat on a medium heat for a few mins then add in the minced beef and fry until browned.

4. Add in the carrot, celery, tomato puree, chopped tomatoes and water and mix until all of the ingredients have combined.

5. Lay the five lasagne sheets (or as many as you need to fit your dish) on top of the meat sauce then pour over the cheese sauce and sprinkle a handful of grated cheddar and mozzarella cheese followed by the shredded fresh mozzarella.

6. Bake at 200C for 45 mins until golden brown.

7. Once baked, remove from the oven and leave to stand for 10 mins then serve with a side salad and enjoy!

