How to eat well with diabetes – and save money doing it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s a common misconception that a diabetes-friendly diet is all limp lettuce leaves and joyless sugar-free biscuits, that those managing type 2 diabetes must resign themselves to a life of bland, soulless food. But what if that wasn’t the case? What if, instead of restriction, the focus was on abundance – on meals that are not just nutritious but genuinely delicious, on food that’s full of colour, spice and flavour and, crucially, doesn’t require a second mortgage to fund?

Miguel Barclay has built a reputation on proving that good food doesn’t need to cost more than £1 a portion. His latest project, in collaboration with Novo Nordisk UK, is a collection of seven recipes designed specifically for people with type 2 diabetes, developed with the guidance of a specialist diabetes dietitian. They are easy, affordable and, crucially, full of flavour.

“There’s this idea that making cost-friendly and healthy meal choices is difficult or dull but that’s simply not true,” Barclay says. “Eating well doesn’t have to break the bank.”

If eating well doesn’t have to break the bank, then it doesn’t have to be confusing either. Tabitha Ward, a dietitian working with Novo Nordisk, cuts through the noise around diabetes-friendly eating, offering practical ways to make it work in daily life.

Eating well with diabetes: a balancing act, not a ban list

For those newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, the sheer volume of dietary advice can be overwhelming. One Google search might have you convinced that carbs are the enemy, fruit is off-limits and the only safe beverage is tap water. But as Ward explains, the reality is far more nuanced.

“There is no one-size-fits-all diet for people living with type 2 diabetes,” she says. “On the whole, you should focus on adopting the principles of a healthy, balanced diet. So, think plenty of fruit and veg, wholegrains, beans, legumes, lean proteins and keep sugary and processed foods to a minimum.”

Crucially, carbohydrates don’t need to be banished entirely – just chosen wisely. “Let me start by saying not all carbohydrates are created equal,” she says. “There are healthy carbs and less healthy carbs. Healthy carbs include what we call complex carbohydrates, such as wholegrains like quinoa and oats and some starchy vegetables such as sweet potatoes and squash. These types of carbs often contain fibre and are therefore better for blood sugar control as they take longer for the body to break down.”

The takeaway is to swap white rice for brown, sugary cereals for oats and make fibre your best friend. “Fibre is so important for people living with type 2 diabetes due to the wealth of different health benefits – from helping with blood sugar control, keeping you feeling fuller for longer and better gut health too,” Ward says. “All of Miguel’s meals have fibre-rich ingredients, from the veg-packed masala to a bean-filled chilli.”

Miguel Barclay: the £1 meal man takes on diabetes

Barclay, best known for his no-nonsense approach to budget-friendly cooking, came into this project with a unique perspective – not as someone living with diabetes but as someone with a background in biochemistry.

“I haven’t had any personal experience with health issues affecting my diet but I have always been interested in how the body works,” he explains. “My background in biochemistry, which I studied at university, has given me a solid foundation to understand nutrition and the science behind food in a bit more depth.”

open image in gallery The £1 meal maestro proving that eating well with diabetes doesn’t mean eating badly ( Handout )

Working alongside a specialist diabetes dietitian at Novo Nordisk, he developed recipes that ticked every box: nutritious, affordable and, most importantly, delicious.

“These recipes are flavourful, family-friendly and budget-conscious,” he says. “Healthy and nutritional food doesn’t have to mean bland, boring and definitely not expensive.”

Take his black bean chilli, a dish he regularly makes at home. “The black bean chilli is a family favourite – we probably eat it a couple of times per month because the kids love it so much and it’s so easy.” It’s also packed with fibre and plant-based protein, making it an excellent choice for blood sugar control.

But his personal favourite? “The mushroom and bacon stroganoff,” he says. “I feel that with the addition of just a small amount of bacon, it has transformed the flavour profile of this dish into something really special.”

Busting the myths about diabetes-friendly eating

One of the biggest hurdles people face when adapting their diet post-diagnosis isn’t the actual food – it’s the misinformation.

“There are so many misconceptions about what people living with type 2 diabetes should eat!” Ward says.

A YouGov survey, funded by Novo Nordisk, found that 42 per cent of people living with type 2 diabetes – or someone they knew – had tried a lifestyle hack that was actually a myth. Among them, cutting out all carbohydrates was a belief held by 38 per cent. Taking supplements was seen as a good strategy by 22 per cent. Drinking sugar-free soft drinks several times a day was believed to help by 18 per cent. Some thought vinegar before meals would help, a notion held by 16 per cent, while 15 per cent thought they had to cut out all fruit.

Miguel's money-saving tips Tip one Buy regular ingredients that supermarkets compete on price for, like onions instead of shallots, or cheddar cheese instead of Manchego. Tip two Don’t pay extra for pre-chopped or processed food. Chop it yourself and save that extra money that you would have paid for a factory to chop it. Tip three Plan your shopping to cook from scratch. There are no ingredient labels on fresh food; the ingredients are just the items you put in your basket.

Another common mistake is the belief that so-called “diabetic-friendly” foods are a better choice. “In fact, many of these products have no special benefit over other food and can be more expensive,” Ward says.

The best approach then is not to follow extreme trends but to stick to well-balanced meals made with whole, unprocessed ingredients – precisely what Barclay’s recipes aim to achieve.

Eating well on a budget: it’s easier than you think

A major concern for many is cost. But Barclay is adamant that healthy eating doesn’t need to be expensive.

“The key is to focus on simple, minimally processed ingredients that pack a nutritional punch without the hefty price tag,” he says. “Embrace seasonal produce. Fruits and vegetables in season are often cheaper and taste better.”

Frozen vegetables are another budget-friendly hack. “They’re just as nutritious and often more affordable than fresh options.”

And then there’s batch cooking – a simple yet effective way to cut costs and reduce waste. “Cooking in batches and freezing portions can be a lifesaver for both your schedule and budget,” he adds.

His number one tip? Tinned tomatoes. “They are cheap and versatile, count towards your five a day and therefore help balance the nutritional side of things. But also, because of their flavour profile – they have a little bit of sharpness to them – you’ll end up with better balanced flavour too.”

Making healthy eating less daunting

For those who find meal planning overwhelming, Barclay’s advice is straightforward: start small.

“Just spending 15 minutes each week to plan your meals can make all the difference,” he says. “This helps you make the most of what you buy, reduces food waste and saves money.”

Ward echoes the sentiment. “Rather than making drastic changes, focus on small, healthy goals that are realistic and achievable,” she advises. “That way, you are more likely to stick with them and stay motivated on your journey.”

For Barclay, this project is about more than just recipes – it’s about helping people feel empowered in their kitchens.

“I’m so passionate about this,” he says. “It’s about showing people that eating well doesn’t have to be expensive. By focusing on simple, cost-effective ingredients and clever cooking techniques, we can help make healthy eating more accessible.”

And if that’s not worth raising a spoonful of black bean chilli to, what is?

Aubergine “tikka masala”

open image in gallery A curry night classic that doesn’t need a takeaway or a blood sugar spike ( Novo Nordisk )

Serves: 1

Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

¼ aubergine, chopped into chunks

2 tsp of curry powder

½ small red onion, sliced

½ tin of chickpeas

1 garlic clove, sliced

½ tin of chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp of single cream

50g of basmati rice (uncooked)

100ml of water

1 tbsp of olive oil

1 tbsp of chopped coriander for garnish (optional)

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Coat the aubergine with half a tbsp of olive oil, 1 tsp of curry powder and a pinch of salt & pepper. Then, cook in the oven, on a tray, at 200C for about 20 minutes until slightly charred around the edges.

2. Next, pan fry the sliced onion (saving a few slices for garnish) and drained chickpeas in the remaining olive oil, along with a pinch of salt and pepper, for about 5 minutes.

3. Add the garlic and 1 tsp of curry powder and continue to cook for a further minute before adding the chopped tomatoes. Simmer for about 7 minutes then remove from the heat.

4. Meanwhile, add the rice and water to a saucepan and simmer with the lid on for about 7 minutes until all the water has been absorbed and the rice is cooked.

5. Add the aubergine to the sauce and finish by drizzling in the single cream. Serve with rice and garnish with chopped coriander (optional) and a few slices of red onion.

Black bean chilli

open image in gallery Barclay’s family favourite that’s hearty, high-fibre and happily inexpensive ( Novo Nordisk )

Serves: 1

Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

1 small red onion, sliced

1 garlic clove, sliced

½ tsp of dried chilli flakes

2 tsp of cumin

½ tin of chopped tomatoes

1 veg stock cube (reduced salt)

¼ tin of green lentils, drained

½ tin of black beans, drained

4 small peppers (or one big pepper deseeded)

2 tbsp of low-fat greek yoghurt

1 tbsp of chopped coriander to garnish (optional)

2 tsp of olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Place the onions in a saucepan and fry for a few minutes on a medium heat along with half a tsp of olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

2. Add the garlic, chilli flakes and cumin and continue to cook for a further minute before adding the chopped tomatoes and stock cube, simmering for about 7 minutes.

3. Drain the beans and lentils retaining some of the liquid. Then add them to your chilli along with a splash of the liquid from the tin and some salt and pepper. Simmer for another 5 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, drizzle the peppers in 1 tsp of olive oil and add a pinch of salt and pepper, then roast the oven for about 18 minutes at 200C until cooked and slightly charred.

5. Serve the chilli with the roasted peppers, a dollop of yoghurt and a sprinkle of chopped coriander to garnish (optional).

Butternut squash gnocchi

open image in gallery Comfort food done right with pillowy gnocchi and just the right amount of parmesan ( Novo Nordisk )

Serves: 1

Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

¼ butternut squash, cut into chunks

1 large carrot, cut into chunks

1 large parsnip, cut into chunks

3-4 tbsp of plain flour (plus extra for dusting)

25g of plain unsalted peanuts

1 tbsp of grated parmesan

Handful of sage leaves

3 tsp of olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Drizzle 2 tsp of olive oil onto the squash, carrot and parsnip chunks and season with salt and pepper. Roast in the oven on a tray for about 20 minutes at 200C, until soft but not charred.

2. Mash with a fork and then mix in 3 tbsp of plain flour (add more flour if needed) and gently knead on a floured work surface to create a dough.

3. Roll into a sausage, and chop into 2cm pieces.

4. Pan fry over a high heat along with the peanuts and sage in a tsp of olive oil, then serve with grated parmesan.

Chicken cassoulet

open image in gallery Slow-cooked French flavours that taste expensive but cost next to nothing ( Novo Nordisk )

Serves: 1

Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

2 chicken drumsticks (skin on)

½ small red onion, sliced

1 garlic clove, sliced

½ tin of white cannellini beans

½ tin of chopped tomatoes

1 chicken stock cube (reduced salt)

1 tbsp of olive oil

Pinch of dried oregano

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Season the chicken drumsticks with a pinch of salt and pepper, then pan fry over a medium heat in olive oil for about 10 minutes, turning occasionally.

2. Next, add the onion to the pan and continue to fry for a few minutes before adding the garlic. Continue to fry for a further couple of minutes.

3. Drain the cannellini beans, retaining around 50ml of liquid from the tin. Add in the drained cannellini beans plus the reserved liquid, chopped tomatoes and crumble in the stock cube.

4. Season with salt, pepper and oregano, then simmer for about 10 minutes before serving.

Mushroom and bacon stroganoff

open image in gallery A little bacon goes a long way in Barclay’s favourite dish of the lot ( Novo Nordisk )

Serves: 1

Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

50g of uncooked brown rice

100ml of water

2 large flat cap mushrooms, sliced into strips

2 rashers of smoked bacon (or a handful of bacon lardons), chopped

½ small white onion, sliced

1 garlic clove, sliced

1 tsp of paprika

100ml of single cream

1½ cup of spinach (approx 30g)

1 tbsp of olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Add the rice and water to a saucepan, then simmer with a lid on for about 10 minutes until all the water has been absorbed and the rice is cooked.

2. Pan fry the bacon, mushrooms and sliced onions over a medium high heat, in a tbsp of olive oil, for a few minutes along with a pinch of salt and pepper.

3. Next add the garlic and paprika and continue to fry for a few more minutes until cooked. Reduce the heat then add the cream and spinach.

4. Stir for a couple of minutes until the sauce thickens a bit. Then serve with the rice.

“Oven fried” chicken

open image in gallery Crispy, golden and gloriously guilt-free ( Novo Nordisk )

Serves: 1

Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

2 chicken drumsticks

2 tbsp of plain flour

½ tbsp of fajita seasoning

1 small egg, beaten

1 medium sweet potato, sliced into chips

¼ small red onion, sliced

1 medium carrot, cut into matchsticks

Small wedge of red cabbage (approx 1/8), shredded

2 tbsp of plain yogurt

1 tbsp of olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. In a shallow bowl (or plate) add the flour and fajita seasoning. Then in another shallow bowl (or plate) add a beaten egg.

2. Next, dip a drumstick in the flour, coating it evenly, then dip into the egg, and finally back into the flour again.

3. Once all the chicken is coated, place on a baking tray, drizzle with half the olive oil and cook in the oven for 25 minutes at 200C or until the chicken is cooked.

4. Next, drizzle the remainder of the olive oil onto the sweet potato slices and add a pinch of salt and pepper (if desired). Cook in the oven, on a tray, for about 20 minutes.

5. To make the slaw, add the sliced onion, carrot and shredded cabbage to a bowl and mix with the plain yoghurt. Then season to taste and serve.

Veg-topped hotpot

open image in gallery Proper winter comfort food without the stodge ( Novo Nordisk )

Serves: 1

Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

½ small onion, sliced

100g of lean minced beef

1 garlic clove, sliced

½ tin of chopped tomatoes

1 veg stock cube (reduced salt)

1 carrot, cut into chunks

1 parsnip, cut into chunks

4 tsp of olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Pan fry the onion and beef in 2 tsp of olive oil, over a medium heat, for about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and continue to fry for a further minute.

2. Next, add the chopped tomatoes and crumble in the stock cube. Season as required and simmer for about 25 minutes (adding more water if needed).

3. Toss the carrot and parsnip chunks in with the remaining 2 teaspoons of olive oil, add a pinch of salt and pepper then set to one side.

4. Once the beef is cooked, transfer to an oven proof pan/dish and top with the carrot and parsnip. Cook in the oven for about 15 minutes at 200C, or until the topping is cooked, then serve.