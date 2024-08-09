The only eight BBQ recipes you will ever need (whatever the weather)

As a mini-heatwave looks set to bring sweltering temperatures to the UK, it’s time to dine alfresco and fire up the grill. BBQ season is finally here, so marinades at the ready and get skewering with these delicious recipes to delight meat eaters and vegetarians alike.

Umami mushroom and halloumi burgers

Who needs beef, when you’ve got thick slices of halloumi and portobello mushrooms sandwiched in a brioche bun? These super-juicy mushroom burgers from Tom Kerridge are packed full of big umami flavours. The dried porcini powder in the butter adds an incredible savoury depth, which is enhanced with chilli, garlic and lemon zest.

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

2 x 225g packs halloumi

8 portobello mushrooms, stems removed

For the umami butter:

160g butter, softened

2 tbsp white miso

1 tbsp light soy sauce

5g dried porcini mushrooms, ground to a powder

½ tsp dried chilli flakes

2 large garlic cloves, finely grated

Finely grated zest of ½ lemon

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

To assemble:

4 brioche burger buns, split

4 tbsp sweet chilli or hot chilli sauce

4 tbsp mayonnaise

About 60g rocket leaves

Method:

1. Cut each block of halloumi in half horizontally through the middle to create four flat halloumi steaks in total.

2. For the umami butter, put all the ingredients into a bowl and mix until evenly combined, seasoning with a good pinch each of salt and pepper.

3. Brush the portobello mushrooms on one side with the umami butter and place them buttered side down on a medium-hot barbecue. Brush the other side thickly with butter while they are cooking. Turn the mushrooms over after two to three minutes and add the halloumi to the barbecue. Brush the surface of the halloumi with umami butter too. Keep brushing the mushrooms with the butter as they cook; do the same with the halloumi.

4. Towards the end of the cooking, toast the burger buns on the barbecue. Brush any remaining umami butter onto the toasted buns.

5. To assemble the burgers, place a mushroom, flat side up, on the base of each burger bun. Top with a halloumi steak and add a spoonful of sweet chilli or hot chilli sauce. Pile a big handful of rocket leaves on top. Spread some mayo on the bun lids and sandwich the burgers together. Tuck in straight away.

Spicy fish skewers

open image in gallery A pescitarian BBQ treat ( Cristian Barnett/PA )

Perfect for pescatarians, these barbecued spiced salmon skewers are served with naan bread and pickled onions. Marinated in a mix of spices, these Asian-inspired salmon skewers are best cooked on a barbecue.

Makes: 8 servings

Ingredients

8 skinless salmon fillets (about 125g each)

2 large garlic cloves, grated

2.5cm piece of fresh ginger, grated

Juice of 1 lime

200g Greek yoghurt

1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp sweet smoked paprika

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the pickled red onions:

2 small red onions

125ml water

125ml white wine vinegar

½ tsp fennel seeds

½ tsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp salt

2 tbsp sugar

To serve:

Naan bread or roti

A handful of coriander leaves

1 long green chilli, finely sliced

Lime halves

Sweet chilli sauce

Method

1. Prepare your pickled red onions an hour or so ahead. Thickly slice the onions and place in a clean jar. Put the water, wine vinegar, fennel and cumin seeds, salt and sugar into a small pan over a medium heat and stir until the sugar and salt are fully dissolved. Pour the hot pickling liquor over the onions and leave to cool slightly. Pop the lid on and place in the fridge to pickle.

2. To prepare the salmon, cut each fillet into four equal-sized chunks. Place these in a bowl with the garlic, ginger and lime juice and mix well.

3. In another bowl, mix the yoghurt with the spices and some salt and pepper. Add this spiced yoghurt to the salmon and mix well again. Leave to marinate in a cool place for at least 20 minutes, or up to an hour. Meanwhile, if using wooden skewers, soak eight, 16cm long, in water for 30 minutes.

4. Once marinated, thread the salmon onto your skewers, putting four chunks onto each skewer.

5. Place the skewers on the hot barbecue and cook for two to three minutes on each side until golden brown and lightly charred. Meanwhile, warm the roti or naan on the edge of the barbecue. Once cooked, transfer the skewers to a warm plate.

6. Serve the skewers on the warm naan or rotis. Scatter over a little pickled red onion, some coriander and sliced green chilli. Serve with lime halves for squeezing over, and sweet chilli sauce on the side.

Garlicky prawns with parsley, lemon and radicchio

open image in gallery ( Skye Gyngell/Andrew Pace Wines )

With all the flavours of the summer, these juicy prawns drizzled in butter and topped with fresh herbs and leaves make an impressive centrepiece without being difficult to make. It can be prepared ahead leaving you to relax and enjoy a glass of wine with your guests. Served with crusty bread that can be griddled on the barbecue for a smoky flavour – they’re a real showstopper dish for outdoor entertaining.

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

2kg fresh raw prawns

100g unsalted butter

1 tsp of dried red chilli, crumbled finely

4 cloves of garlic, crushed

1 bunch of flat leaf parsley, leaves only, chopped

Juice of one lemon

1 tbsp of dry sherry (fino)

Leaves of radicchio

Crusty bread, torn or thickly sliced

Method

1. Start by peeling the prawns, discard the shell but reserve the heads. Place a large, heavy based pan over a medium to low heat. When warm add the butter and allow to melt.

2. Once the butter is melted and beginning to foam add the prawn heads. When they are bright red squeeze the juice from the heads into the pan (the easiest way to do this is by using tongs).

3. Remove the heads and discard. You will be left with a beautiful, flavourful sauce that will really enhance the flavour of the final dish. Add the chilli and garlic, reduce the heat slightly and cook for 30 seconds or so, being careful that the garlic does not burn.

4. Add the prawns and cook for 1 minute or until just translucent.

5. Squeeze over the lemon juice, add the sherry and parsley and stir well to combine.

6. Finally add the radicchio.

7. Meanwhile, griddle on the barbecue or lightly toast chunks of the bread until slightly charred/browned.

To serve: Enjoy al fresco, by spooning onto a warm sharing plate and serving immediately with crusty bread.

Grilled lamb cutlets with asparagus, horseradish and salsa verde

open image in gallery Spring lamb is the perfect BBQ meat ( David Charbitt )

Little lamb cutlets are delicious griddled or barbecued because they are packed with flavour. Here they’re served with asparagus that can also be griddled over the coals. All the preparation can be done ahead and then it’s just a few minutes on the barbecue to create a stunning dish.

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

12-16 little lamb cutlets

Extra virgin olive oil

½ lemon

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

12 asparagus spears

For the salsa verde:

1 tsp toasted, ground cumin seeds

Bunch mint, leaves only

Bunch basil, leaves only

Bunch flat leaf parsley, leaves only

Bunch rocket

½ tbsp Dijon mustard

2 anchovies

½ tbsp capers

1 clove garlic, peeled and chopped

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

200ml extra virgin olive oil

For the horseradish cream:

2in fresh horseradish root, grated

1 tbsp of red wine vinegar

Pinch sea salt

180ml of creme fraîche

Method

To make the salsa verde: place all the ingredients except the olive oil in a food processor. Pour in the oil slowly through the funnel in the top. You should have a sludgy, vibrant green sauce. Set aside until ready to use.

To make the horseradish cream: place the grated horseradish into a bowl and pour over the red wine vinegar. Season with salt. Stir in the creme fraîche and place in the fridge until ready to use.

Place a large pot of well-salted water on to boil. Trim the woody ends of the asparagus.

To make the lamb: lay the lamb cutlets on a board. Season generously with salt and freshly ground black pepper and brush with oil. Heat the barbecue or a griddle pan until smoking, and cook the cutlets 1-2 mins per side.

While the cutlets are cooking blanch the asparagus by dropping it into the boiling, well-salted water. Cook for 40 seconds - it should still have a nice bite. Alternatively, griddle on the barbecue alongside the meat.

Remove the cutlets from the grill and squeeze over the lemon juice. Let rest for a few minutes to allow the meat to relax.

Enchanting chilli and pineapple spare ribs

open image in gallery Sweet and sticky ribs coming up ( Brian George )

Forget the local Chinese: this Asian delight is a real grill-star of the Orient. Chef Brian George got the idea for this dish at, believe it or not, a pub on Lantau Island. Simple to both prepare and BBQ, these ribs taste great, being, sweet, sour and spicy all at the same time!

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

6 pork spare ribs

Small canned pineapple, finely chopped, plus juice

Birdseye chillies, finely chopped/deseeded

1 red onion, finely chopped

4 crushed garlic cloves

30g grated ginger

50ml tomato puree

50ml lime juice

50ml runny honey

70g extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt

Black pepper

Method

1. Separate ribs and simmer in salted water for 30 mins, then drain and cool

2. Pan-fry garlic, ginger, onion and chillies with oil until soft then add in chopped pineapple. Add pineapple juice, tomato puree and honey. Season to taste and boil till thick – leave to cool.

3. Brush mixture over ribs and grill over medium heat for around 15 mins, or until sauce becomes crusty/brown.

Best-ever burger with pancetta, avocado and blue cheese butter

open image in gallery A classic burger with an upgrade ( Brian George )

How the humble burger has grown up, so discount it at your peril. Food snobs may try to decry, but I think a properly made and grilled burger, with proper add-ons is just about unbeatable – and for me the only way to eat.

Makes: 4 servings (or 2 very hungry people)

Ingredients

500g best fillet steak, minced

1 small red onion, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped/deseeded

1 tbsp sea salt

2 tsp rainbow peppercorn, crushed

8 rashers pancetta

1 avocado, peeled, de-stoned and sliced

125g unsalted butter

75g blue cheese

4 sesame buns

Method

1. Soften butter and mix with blue cheese, form into roll and chill.

2. Mix steak mince, onion, chilli, salt and peppercorn and form into four patties.

3. Sear patties on both sides on high then grill 3-5 minutes per side on medium heat.

4. Grill pancetta rashers on foil tray on high heat.

5. Halve buns and light brush cut half with olive oil then warm through on medium heat.

6. Place slices of avocado on the pancetta rashers and allow to warm through.

7. Slice butter roll and place one slice on each bun base, then build with patty, another slice of butter, pancetta and avocado – serve immediately to rapturous applause!

Coal-roasted aubergine with red miso, feta and toasted cashews

open image in gallery Coal-roasted aubergine with red miso, feta and toasted cashew ( Smokestak )

Serves: 1-2

Ingredients:

1 aubergine

40g feta

15g cashews

1 tbsp balsamic reduction

½ chopped spring onion

For the red miso butter:

150g butter, softened

50g red miso paste

15ml mirin (or, failing that, 15g caster sugar)

20g gochujang

5ml rice vinegar

For the marinade:

25g minced garlic

20g grated fresh ginger

25ml dark soy sauce

50ml light soy sauce

100g runny honey

Method:

In a bowl, mix all the marinade ingredients and set to one side.

Barbecue the aubergine directly over burning coals for five minutes, then rotate it 180Cs and cook for five minutes more. Once the aubergine is soft to the touch all over, transfer to a board and leave to cool – avoid fiddling with it, or you’ll damage the skin and/or make the flesh go all mushy.

Once the aubergine is cool, peel off and discard the skin, then put the whole peeled aubergine into the marinade and leave to soak for at least four hours, and ideally for eight hours or overnight. (While it’s marinating, the aubergine will release juices into the saline marinade, which is important. If you prefer a less punchy marinade, loosen it with 125ml or so of water first.)

In a bowl, combine the softened butter with the miso, mirin, gochujang and rice vinegar.

On a low heat, toast the cashews in a pan with the tablespoon of butter until golden brown, then tip out on to a plate lined with kitchen paper to drain.

Now to finish off. Lift the aubergine from its marinade, put it in a roasting tin, then spread liberally with the miso butter. Barbecue with the lid down – or roast in a 200C/180C fan/390F/gas 6 – for 10 minutes, until hot all the way through, then transfer to a plate. Crumble over the feta, top with the toasted cashews, balsamic reduction and spring onion, and serve.

Smoky chargrilled chicken with veg and rosemary

open image in gallery Total smoke show: this new take on chicken will spice up your BBQ ( Maldon Salt )

This chargrilled chicken recipe from Maldon Salt, which is cooked over a griddle or BBQ is packed full of flavour. The marinating process helps pack in flavour and moisture to the meat. Smoked Maldon Salt is the perfect seasoning for this delicious dish.

Ingredients:

2 chicken legs, skin on

4 chicken thighs, skin and bone on

2 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for grilling

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp sumac

1 lemon, zested and then cut into halves

2 baby courgettes, cut into strips lengthways

200g baby peppers

2 red onions, peeled and cut into wedges

Rosemary, a few sprigs

A pinch of Smoked Maldon Salt

To serve:

Toasted pitta breads

Method:

1. In a bowl mix together the olive oil, garlic, cumin, paprika, cinnamon, sumac and lemon zest. Season well with Maldon Salt and cracked black pepper. Add the chicken legs and thighs to the bowl and mix well, massaging the marinade into the meat to ensure it is evenly coated. Leave to marinade for 2 hours or can be done ahead of this (the day before for example).

2. When you are ready to cook the chicken, heat the BBQ or a griddle pan. When hot, add the chicken, skin side down, and cook for 5 minutes on each side – you want to achieve nice, charred caramelisation to the meat. Once the meat is cooked, remove from the heat and leave covered to rest. Toss the vegetables in a little more oil and then add to the pan. The courgette only needs a couple of minutes each side, but the onions and peppers need a little more – 3 minutes each side, until soft, tender and deliciously golden. Remove and set aside.

3. Finally add the lemon halves to the griddle pan and allow them to char slightly on the hot pan. Garnish the chicken and vegetables with rosemary, squeeze over the warm charred lemon and season with a final pinch of Maldon Salt and some cracked black pepper. Serve alongside warm, toasted pitta bread.