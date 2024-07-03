Vegan pulled aubergine tacos that your kids will love

Support truly

Mushroom and aubergine are both really versatile vegetables with so much meaty potential if prepared right. Henry Firth and Ian Theasby of BOSH! have combined the two to make a succulent and delicious taco filling that kids will love.

Pulled aubergine tacos

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For the filling:

4 aubergines

2 tsp smoked paprika

3 tbsp harissa paste

1 tbsp brown rice miso paste

300g king oyster mushrooms

1 x 400g can of chopped tomatoes

2 garlic cloves

1 vegetable stock pot

Salt and pepper to taste

1 onion

Olive oil

For the tacos:

8 mini tortilla wraps

For the tomato salsa:

A bunch of coriander

5 medium tomatoes

½ red onion

1 garlic clove

1 lime

To serve:

100g grated plant-based cheese

1 handful of chopped coriander

1 lime

Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 200C.

2. Make the filling: Slice the aubergines in half lengthways and place onto a large baking tray. Drizzle with olive oil and a good pinch of salt before roasting for 30 minutes until soft.

3. Pull the mushrooms apart with your hands and place onto a separate baking tray, sprinkle with the paprika and drizzle with olive oil and salt. Mix well and cook for 30 minutes until soft.

4. While the mushrooms and aubergines are cooking, make the sauce: Peel and dice the onions and garlic. Place a large heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat and add a drizzle of olive oil. Once warm, add the diced onion, garlic, and a pinch of salt. Mix well and cook for five to 10 minutes, or until the onions turn soft. Add the chopped tomatoes, harissa paste, miso paste, stock pot, and 250 millilitres boiling water. Bring to the boil before reducing the temperature and leaving to simmer for 15 to 20 minutes.

5. Make the tomato salsa: Slice the tomatoes and coriander into small pieces. Peel and very finely dice the onion and garlic. Place the tomato, onion, garlic, the juice of one lime, coriander, and a good pinch of salt in a bowl. Mix well, taste, and season.

6. Finish the filling: Once the aubergines are cooked, remove them from the oven and pull the flesh apart using a fork. Add the pulled flesh to the sauce, along with the cooked mushrooms. Mix well so everything is combined.

7. Cook the tortillas according to instructions on the packet.

8. Serve the tacos on a serving plate, with the filling in a large bowl, tomato salsa, plant-based cheese, and some extra lime wedges to squeeze over the top.