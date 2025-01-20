Veganuary, but make it bold: Recipes to elevate your plant-based game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chef Henrique Sá Pessoa from JOIA in Battersea has a knack for taking humble ingredients and elevating them into dishes that demand attention – and these recipes are no exception. Perfect for Veganuary, they prove plant-based dining can be as indulgent and satisfying as any feast.

The wild mushroom and onion soup is a lesson in layering flavours. Sweet, caramelised onions and earthy mushrooms are brought together in a velvety broth, finished with the crunch of walnuts and the brightness of parsley cress. It’s a dish that’s both comforting and elegant – ideal for those cold January evenings when only a bowl of something warm will do.

Meanwhile, the cabbage with piri piri glaze is a celebration of fire and spice. Marinated for 24 hours and roasted to perfection, the cabbage takes on a smoky, caramelised depth, heightened by the zesty picada and the crunch of roasted pine nuts. This isn’t the cabbage you remember from your school dinners – it’s a vibrant, flavour-packed centrepiece that demands to be shared.

Wild mushroom and onion soup

Serves: 3

Ingredients:

Onion soup, see below

Sauteed wild mushrooms, see below

Walnuts

Parsley cress

Juice of 1 lemon

For the onion soup:

400g brown onion, chopped (approx 2 large onions)

40g confit garlic

Handful of thyme

300ml of mushroom stock

1 tbsp olive oil

Pinch of salt

For the wild mushrooms:

240g wild mushrooms

60g confit garlic

60g shallots brunoise

30g spring onion

Olive oil

6g walnuts crumble

Lemon juice

Parsley

Method:

1. In a large pan cook the onion and garlic (with a bit of salt) in a pot until they start to brown.

2. Add the thyme, mushroom stock and bring to the boil. Simmer for approximately 10-15 minutes.

3. Remove the thyme and blend everything in a magimix.

To make the wild mushrooms:

4. In a large frying pan, cook the garlic and shallots. Once they start to brown, add the mushrooms and cook for a few minutes before adding the walnuts, salt, parsley and lemon juice to taste.

5. Remove from the heat.

To finish:

6. Plate the sauteed mushrooms using a ring. Finish with grated walnuts and parsley cress.

7. Heat the onion soup through and then pour over the sauteed mushrooms

Cabbage with piri piri glaze

open image in gallery Who said cabbage couldn’t steal the show? A smoky, spicy masterpiece that gives Veganuary the boldness it deserves ( Matt Russell )

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

900g cabbage (approx 1), see below

80g piri piri glaze

90g picada, see below

20g roasted pine nuts

Crispy garlic

Coriander cress

For the cabbage:

1kg cabbage

200g piri piri Marinade

6g bird’s eye red chilli

Salt (to taste)

For the picada:

15g shallots, brunnoise

15g capers

A handful of chopped coriander

50g olive oil

1 red chilli, julienne

15g black olives, julienne

Method:

1. Wash and trim the cabbage and then cut in half.

2. Place each half in a bag with salt, piri piri marinade and chilli and refrigerate for 24 hours.

3. Cook in the oven at 180C for 45 minutes. Meanwhile, make the picada.

To make the picada:

4. Mix all ingredients until combined.

To finish:

5. Roast the pine nuts until golden brown.

6. Remove the cabbage from the oven and glaze with the remaining piri piri, cook for a further 10 minutes or until caramelised.

7. Remove from the oven and slice the cabbage, finish with more glaze, picada, pinenuts, crispy garlic and coriander cress on top.