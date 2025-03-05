Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“This giant gooey cookie dough skillet is the most delicious thing to share with friends.

Top with balls of ice cream for a real treat,” recommends The Batch Lady, aka Suzanne Mulholland, whose new book, Rapid Dinners, will provide you with sweet treats fast.

White chocolate, raspberry and pretzel cookie dough

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

180g soft butter

200g soft light brown sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

200g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

170g white chocolate, chopped into small chunks

80g fresh raspberries

30g salted pretzels, lightly crushed

Method:

IF MAKING AHEAD FOR THE FRIDGE OR FREEZER:

1. Put the butter and sugar in a mixing bowl and whisk with an electric whisk until light and fluffy.

2. Add the egg and vanilla extract, then whisk again. Sift in the flour and baking powder, then mix with a large spoon. Fold through the white chocolate, raspberries and crushed pretzels.

3. Place the cookie dough in a labelled freezer bag and seal. Freeze flat.

OVEN: Remove the bag from the freezer and leave to fully defrost. Preheat the oven to 180C. Squish the cookie dough into a 22 centimetre ovenproof pie tin or skillet and cook for 25-30 minutes. It should be golden on the outside and soft in the middle.

AIR FRYER: Remove the bag from the freezer and leave to fully defrost. Preheat the air fryer to 180C. Squish the cookie dough into a 22 centimetre air fryer-safe pie tin or skillet. Place the tin or skillet in the air fryer and cook for 13-15 minutes, covering with foil if browning too quickly. It should be golden on the outside and soft in the middle.

IF MAKING NOW:

Follow the method in the “if making ahead” section up until the end of step 2.

OVEN: Preheat the oven to 180C. Squish the cookie dough into a 22 centimetre ovenproof pie tin or skillet and cook for 25-30 minutes. It should be golden on the outside and soft in the middle.

AIR FRYER: Preheat the air fryer to 180C. Squish the cookie dough into a 22 centimetre air fryer-safe pie tin or skillet. Place in the air fryer and cook for 13-15 minutes. Cover with foil if browning too quickly. It should be golden on the outside and soft in the middle.

Recipe from ‘The Batch Lady: Rapid Dinners’ by Suzanne Mulholland (Ebury Press, £22).