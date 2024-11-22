Three hot boozy cocktails to cosy up with this weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

When it comes to winter warmers, is there anything more comforting than a well-spiked hot drink crowned with cream?

Making it both toothsome and fused with flavour – and this is where Larousse Cocktails comes in.

Cited as the definitive guide to timeless and classic cocktails by the world-renowned French cookery brand, the mixology experts at Larousse have created a tome on the art of mixology, with more than 200 recipes featuring rum, gin, tequila, vodka, champagne, cognac, whiskey and more.

We’ve delved inside and plucked three tasty recipes for the home bartender to rustle up as the nights draw in.

Irish Coffee

open image in gallery A classic combination of Irish whiskey, hot coffee, and a creamy top layer – perfect for a winter’s evening by the fire ( Charly Deslandes )

“Whisky will bring spicy, woody and even sour notes to a cocktail,” say the writers at Larousse. “This aromatic richness is particularly interesting as it allows you to create cocktails using very few ingredients or, conversely, to increase the number of ingredients without altering the spirit’s very powerful flavour.”

Makes: 1

Ingredients:

40ml Irish whiskey

15ml sugar cane syrup

40ml hot black coffee

30ml whipping cream, whipped

Method:

Heat the sugar cane syrup and Irish whiskey together and pour this hot mixture into a heatproof glass with a handle. Tilt the glass and carefully pour the coffee down the side of the glass so as to keep the layers of whiskey and coffee clearly separate.

Stand the glass upright again and, using a bar spoon, very gently spoon a layer of whipped cream on top of the coffee to create three distinctly separate layers.

Spicy Tequila Coffee

open image in gallery This Mexican-inspired blend of tequila and hot coffee brings a warming heat, balanced by a smooth chilli-infused cream ( Charly Deslandes )

“Tequila, is uniquely distinctive because of the flavour derived from its raw material, blue agave,” highlights an excerpt from Larousse Cocktails. “Classic tequila cocktails have always been popular in the USA, due to the country’s geographic proximity to Mexico.

“Today, tequila is hugely popular in Europe, bringing success to many bars and delighting the taste buds of more and more drinkers tempted by this Mexican spirit.”

Makes: 4

Ingredients:

60ml tequila

200ml whipping or double cream

2g red chilli

200ml sugar cane syrup

120ml hot black coffee

4 bird’s-eye chillies to garnish

Method:

Mix the cream and chilli together, then whip in a siphon, or in a bowl using a stand mixer or a hand-held mixer with a whisk attachment, until just holding its shape. Keep chilled.

open image in gallery A luxurious, creamy cocktail with vodka, maple syrup, and lemon verbena tea, topped with a swirl of caramel for a sweet winter treat ( Charly Deslandes )

Mix the sugar cane syrup and tequila together then heat. Divide between four tall heatproof glasses. Incline each cup and carefully pour the hot coffee on top. Remove the piece of chilli from the whipped cream, then spoon just enough on top of each drink to make three distinct layers. Decorate with a small chilli and serve at once.

Vodka Tabernacle

“Long considered a simple spirit made from potatoes in Eastern European countries, vodka’s image has been enhanced over recent decades by an impressive input of expertise and diversity,” underline the experts at Larousse.

“Today there are between 4,000 and 5,000 brands of vodka on the market, offering bartenders around the world an almost unlimited playing field.”

Makes: 1

Ingredients:

open image in gallery ‘Larousse Cocktails’ offers over 200 recipes, guiding home bartenders through classic and contemporary drinks for every occasion. ( Hamlyn )

30ml vodka

120ml whipping or double cream

80ml vervain (lemon verbena) herbal tea

20ml maple syrup

Caramel sauce

Method:

Whip the cream until thick in a siphon, or in a bowl using a stand mixer or a hand-held mixer with a whisk attachment. Keep the cream chilled in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Prepare the infused verbena tea, pour it into a glass and add the maple syrup and vodka. Fill the glass with the whipped cream and carefully pipe or spoon the caramel sauce on top.

‘Larousse Cocktails, The Ultimate Expert Guide With More Than 200 recipes’ (Hamlyn, £40).