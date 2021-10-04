Is this the new avocado on toast?

Ricotta toast is finally getting the attention it deserves. The fresh cheese has stood quietly in the background as avocado and nut butter got all the accolades, but now this nourishing toast topper has its own trending hashtag.

Lusciously creamy and protein-rich, with the flavour of fresh milk, ricotta has long been one of my favorite bread spreads. And it makes an especially welcoming bed for seasonal fruit. This autumnal variation starts with a nutty, textured slice of whole grain toast. Sure, any kind of bread will work, but the dense loaf often sold as “health bread” has a chew and deep flavour that’s especially satisfying here.

Slathered with a generous spread of ricotta, then layered with slices of ripe pear, the toast is finished with a drizzle of maple syrup, toasted walnuts and a dusting of cinnamon. It’s a fulfilling breakfast or snack that can be pulled together so quickly, it upends any notion that you lack the time to make something healthy.

Such a winning combination of taste, nutrition and ease never goes out of style.

Ricotta toasts with pear, walnuts, maple and cinnamon

Serves: 4

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

3 tbsp raw walnut pieces

4 slices crusty, textured, whole-grain bread, such as from a “health” loaf or sprouted bread (1.5cm thick slices, about 35g each)

185g part-skim ricotta cheese

1 ripe pear, cored and sliced (unpeeled)

2 tsp maple syrup

⅛ tsp ground cinnamon

Pinch flaky salt, or more to taste

Method:

In a small dry frying pan over medium heat, toast the walnuts, tossing frequently, until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Transfer the nuts to a cutting board to cool, then finely chop.

Toast the bread. Spread about 3 tablespoons of the ricotta onto each piece, then arrange 3 or 4 slices of pear on top of each toast. Drizzle each with ½ teaspoon maple syrup, then sprinkle each with 2 teaspoons of the chopped walnuts, then with the cinnamon and salt.

Nutrition information per serving (1 toast), based on 4 | Calories: 218; total fat: 9g; saturated fat: 3g; cholesterol: 14mg; sodium: 267mg; carbohydrates: 29g; dietary fibre: 4g; sugar: 7g; protein: 10g.

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

© The Washington Post