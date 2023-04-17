Finally... a roast carrot recipe that isn’t boring

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

These aren’t just any carrots.

These are roasted carrots with cafe de Paris butter, hazelnut dukkah and crispy kale from Michelin-starred chef Paul Walsh.

Packed with flavour, they’re the perfect addition to a spring or summer spread.

Ingredients:

For the carrots and cafe de paris butter:

1.2kg carrots

20g shallot

150ml olive oil

10g garlic

5g fresh thyme

2g curry powder

5g capers

5ml brandy

5ml Madeira cooking wine

½ lemon

½ orange

5g Dijon mustard

5g fresh tarragon

2g fresh chives

2g fresh thyme

100g unsalted butter

Salt to taste

For the hazelnut dukkah:

5g sesame seeds

3g cumin seeds

3g coriander seeds

2g nigella seeds

5g crushed almonds

5g crushed hazelnuts

Pinch of salt

For the crispy kale:

300g curly kale

15ml olive oil

Pinch of salt

Method:

1. Wash and peel carrots, toss in the oil and season, then roast at 170C for 30 minutes or until tender.

2. Cut carrots into large chunks.

3. For the Cafe de Paris butter soften the butter, then finely dice the shallots and garlic and chop thecapers. Add to the butter along with the curry powder, juice and zest of half the lemon and orange, followed by the madeira and brandy. finally add the chopped, herbs, mustard and salt. mix well and set aside. This can be made in advance and stored in the fridge or freezer.

4. Hazelnut dukkah: Toast all the nuts and seeds (low fan) at 170°C for 5-8 minutes or until nuts are golden brown and seeds are fragrant. Keep coriander and cumin separate to the other. Blitz the coriander and cumin briefly. Pulse the nuts and other seeds to break up slightly. Mix everything together.

5. Crispy kale: Remove the stalks from the kale and break the leaves into 4-5cm pieces wash well and dry in a salad spinner. Toss the kale with the oil and salt. Dehydrate in a dehydrator or low oven set to 70C until completely crisp.

6. Serve the carrots with the hazelnut dukkah and crispy kale on a plate.

Paul Wash is executive chef at City Social