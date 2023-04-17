Finally... a roast carrot recipe that isn’t boring
Michelin-starred chef Paul Walsh’s roast carrots are packed with flavour
These aren’t just any carrots.
These are roasted carrots with cafe de Paris butter, hazelnut dukkah and crispy kale from Michelin-starred chef Paul Walsh.
Packed with flavour, they’re the perfect addition to a spring or summer spread.
Ingredients:
For the carrots and cafe de paris butter:
1.2kg carrots
20g shallot
150ml olive oil
10g garlic
5g fresh thyme
2g curry powder
5g capers
5ml brandy
5ml Madeira cooking wine
½ lemon
½ orange
5g Dijon mustard
5g fresh tarragon
2g fresh chives
2g fresh thyme
100g unsalted butter
Salt to taste
For the hazelnut dukkah:
5g sesame seeds
3g cumin seeds
3g coriander seeds
2g nigella seeds
5g crushed almonds
5g crushed hazelnuts
Pinch of salt
For the crispy kale:
300g curly kale
15ml olive oil
Pinch of salt
Method:
1. Wash and peel carrots, toss in the oil and season, then roast at 170C for 30 minutes or until tender.
2. Cut carrots into large chunks.
3. For the Cafe de Paris butter soften the butter, then finely dice the shallots and garlic and chop thecapers. Add to the butter along with the curry powder, juice and zest of half the lemon and orange, followed by the madeira and brandy. finally add the chopped, herbs, mustard and salt. mix well and set aside. This can be made in advance and stored in the fridge or freezer.
4. Hazelnut dukkah: Toast all the nuts and seeds (low fan) at 170°C for 5-8 minutes or until nuts are golden brown and seeds are fragrant. Keep coriander and cumin separate to the other. Blitz the coriander and cumin briefly. Pulse the nuts and other seeds to break up slightly. Mix everything together.
5. Crispy kale: Remove the stalks from the kale and break the leaves into 4-5cm pieces wash well and dry in a salad spinner. Toss the kale with the oil and salt. Dehydrate in a dehydrator or low oven set to 70C until completely crisp.
6. Serve the carrots with the hazelnut dukkah and crispy kale on a plate.
Paul Wash is executive chef at City Social
