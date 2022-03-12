Boil ’em, mash ’em, stick ’em in a stew, potatoes are a powerhouse vegetable that just about everyone has an affinity (and appetite) for. It’s difficult to find someone out there who doesn’t like potatoes and I can guarantee that there are even fewer who would turn down a portion of freshly fried chips. That being said, it’s easy to get hit by potato fatigue. Speaking from personal experience, you can only have a jacket potato for dinner so many times before you start to lose the plot.

What’s the solution? Well, recipes that are more exciting than lobbing a bit of tuna and mayo into a crispy potato skin, for one. Add some excitement to that bag of Maris Pipers you bought the other day by having a go at any of these easy, super-riffable recipes from Mob. Being able to experiment in the kitchen is great fun and the humble spud is the perfect vessel for you to go a little wild with some different flavour combinations. Here, we’ve included everything from a fresh take on batata harra to an easy ’nduja roast potatoes that will change your Sunday roast for good. Happy potato-ing!

Batata harra

This Lebanese dish is typically served as part of a mezze (Mob Kitchen)

Batata harra is a Lebanese dish that you’ll typically find served as part of a mezze. But don’t let that stop you from eating a big old portion of it as your main meal. Red bell pepper isn’t always included in traditional recipes but it’s a nice addition here in this recipe from Jordon Ezra King that adds at least one of your five-a-day to this quick and simple dish. This is one to really reignite your love affair with potatoes.

Ingredients:

1.5kg potatoes

1 red bell pepper

3 large cloves of garlic

1 bunch of coriander

1 lemon

1 tsp chilli flakes

Salt

Olive oil

Method:

1. Peel and dice the potatoes into roughly 1 inch cubes. Parboil in salted boiling water for about 5 mins until just starting to soften. Drain and set aside to steam.

2. Fill a large deep pan with 3 inches of sunflower oil and set over a high heat. Check to see when it’s hot enough by dropping in a bit of potato, it should sizzle immediately.

3. Add the potatoes to the pan (if your pan is small, do this in batches so you don’t crowd it). Fry for 5 or 6 mins until lightly golden and crispy. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with salt.

4. Roughly chop the peppers and mince the garlic and coriander.

5. Set a large frying pan over a medium heat and add a generous splash of olive oil. Fry the peppers for about 5 mins until softened.

6. Now add the minced garlic and coriander and fry for another minute.

7. Add the chilli flakes (you can add more if you like it spicier) and potatoes and mix well, fry for another minute. Season the mix well with salt and add the juice of the lemon.

8. Plate up and add an extra sprinkle of salt, lemon juice and coriander to taste. This is delicious by itself, as part of a spread, or as a side to a nice piece of grilled fish.

Salt and pepper parmentier potatoes

An easy and delicious reinvention of a takeaway classic (Mob Kitchen)

The super talented Seema Pankhania is who you have to thank for this easy and delicious reinvention of your classic takeaway salt and pepper fries. That’s right: salt and pepper parmentier potatoes. Those are all words that I like very, very much, and they taste very, very great when they’re combined in this bad boy. Loading these crispy nuggets of potato-y goodness with sweet, caramelised onions and peppers is what takes this dish to the next level. The ideal side for your next dinner party.

Ingredients:

1.5kg potatoes

2 tbsp plain flour

2 red peppers

3 small onions

2 green chillies

4 cloves of garlic

3cm knob of ginger

2 spring onions, to garnish

3 tsp Chinese five spice powder

2 tsp MSG

Salt

Vegetable oil

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C and turn on your kettle.

2. Peel and chop your potatoes into small cubes. Add them to a large saucepan and cover with boiling water. Once they've come back up to the boil, cook for 5 minutes.

3. In a large oven tray, drizzle in a large glug of oil and pop it into the oven to heat up.

4. Once the potatoes are cooked, drain the water and put them back into the saucepan. Add 2 tablespoons of flour and put a lid on the pan. Shake up the potatoes to make them fluffy – this will make them super crunchy.

5. Place the potatoes into the tray and put it back into the oven and cook for 30-45 minutes, stirring regularly so they brown evenly.

6. Whilst your potatoes cook, chop up the onions and peppers into chunks a similar size to the potatoes. Slice the chilli and spring onions, then grate the ginger and garlic.

7. When your potatoes are almost done, heat up a large wok to the highest setting. Get the wok smoking hot so you can char your veg. Drizzle in a large glug of oil and add in your onions, peppers and chilli. Cook for 5 mins until charred and softened. Add in the garlic and ginger and cook for 2 mins. Add in your five-spice and MSG.

8. Throw in all your crispy potatoes and toss to generously coat them in your seasoned veg. Season with salt, sprinkle with your spring onions and enjoy immediately.

’Nduja roast potatoes

Up your Sunday roast potato game (Mob Kitchen)

Roast potatoes are brilliant. I don’t need to tell you that. When they’re cooked right – we’re talking crisp and golden on the outside and soft and fluffy in the middle – it’s hard to imagine a style of potato that’s more satisfying to eat than a roastie. That’s why Jordon Ezra King came up with this fool-proof recipe for ’nduja roast potatoes. Because what food isn’t made more delicious by lobbing a bit of spicy sausage paste in there?

Ingredients:

1.5kg potatoes

2 tbsp ’nduja

Handful of rosemary

Half a lemon

Olive oil

Salt

Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 200C.0

2. Peel and quarter the potatoes, then place them into a large saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil and par-cook for about 10 mins until the outside of the potatoes is just softening.

3. While the potatoes parboil, pour about 100ml of olive oil into a large baking tray and place into the oven for 5 mins to heat up.

4. Once the potatoes are ready, drain and allow to steam dry for a minute, then pour into the hot roasting tray, season with salt and place into the oven to roast for 45 mins.

5. After 45 mins, remove the potatoes. Finely chop the rosemary and add along with the ‘nduja. Mix well and roast for another 5 mins until the nduja has melted and the potatoes are crispy.

6. Remove from the oven, squeeze over the lemon, add another pinch of salt and mix well.

