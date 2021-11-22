Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Co-op recall items amid allergy fears

Supermarkets in the UK have issued a series of product recalls this month in fears that certain ingredients had not been listed on the products, which therefore sparked concerns regarding allergic reactions.

Among those to pull products from shelves are Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Waitrose, and Co-op.

Whenever a brand recalls a product, the consumer is usually given their money back; all they have to do is return it to the shop.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issues allergy alerts whenever an item is recalled for these reasons.

“Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold,” the FSA explains.

“Then it might be ‘withdrawn’ (taken off the shelves) or ‘recalled’ (when customers are asked to return the product).

“Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

“When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.”

Here are all of the latest allergy alerts to be aware of:

Tesco

The supermarket’s Green Thai Style Sauce has been recalled (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Tesco has pulled batched of its Green Thai Style Sauce from shelves given that its packaging did not declare that it contains milk.

The batches that have been affected are those that have a use-by date of 21 November 2021 and are in 190g packets.

Those who purchased the product are advised by Tesco: “Please do not consume the product if you have an allergy or intolerance to milk.”

They add: “Instead, return it to a Tesco store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.”

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s Spaghetti Carbonara was found to contain mustard. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sainsbury’s Spaghetti Carbonara has been recalled due to the fact that its packaging did not declare it contained mustard.

The affected batch has an expiry date of 30 October 2021.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said, “We have identified that a batch of by Sainsbury’s Spaghetti Carbonara contains mustard. This is not declared on the packaging and could pose an allergen risk to customers with a mustard allergy.

“We are recalling this product and asking customers who have an allergy or intolerance to mustard to not consume it and to return it to their nearest Sainsbury’s store, where they will receive a full refund.

“No other Sainsbury’s products are affected and we’re sorry for any concern and inconvenience this may cause.”

Co-op

Salmon En Croute (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Co-op has recalled its branded Salmon En Croute because it contains undeclared prawns due to a packaging error.

The affected batch has a use-by date of 12 November 2021.

A spokesperson for the Co-op said: “Customers are being asked to return two Salmon En Croute products. We are sorry that due to a packaging error the items have not been labelled correctly as they contain prawns which have not been declared on the packs.

“The product carries a potential health risk to anyone with an allergy and we have issued in store notices to encourage shoppers to return the items to their nearest store for a full refund.”