Sainsbury’s is selling chocolate hummus with carrot sticks for Easter

Easter is the most wonderful time of the year for chocolate lovers.

Not only are creme eggs back in stock, but supermarkets bring out all sorts of weird and wonderful products to entice shoppers.

This year, Sainsbury’s has gone a bit left of field with its approach, releasing chocolate hummus with carrot sticks as part of its Easter range.

The product was spotted by a Twitter user who tweeted a picture of the hummus with the caption: “Is chocolate hummus even a thing? Sainsbury’s can you not.”

The tweet was met with mixed reactions. One person said, “that’s disgusting”.

Another user said: “Very much stretching the definition of hummus there”, while a third said that the hummus was “wrong on so many levels”.

Another person called the hummus a “crime”, writing: “@sainsburys chocolate hummus = crime it’s so clear to see.”

One person was more in favour of the dip, writing: “Sainsbury’s sells chocolate hummus???? Why did I not know this?”

Another person tweeted back a picture of cheese and onion chocolate they had found in Ireland with the caption: “Arrived in Ireland to discover this fresh hell.”

The hummus is vegan and is an “Easter bunny snack” according to its packaging. It was released earlier this year as part of Sainsbury’s seasonal range.

It retails for £1 and can be included in a meal deal. Sainsbury’s describes it as: “Carrot batons and a dip made from cooked chickpeas, golden syrup, sesame seed paste, cocoa powder and concentrated lemon juice.”

The supermarket also has a recipe for chocolate hummus on its website.

It describes the dip, which contains chickpeas, peanut butter, maple syrup, cocoa powder, milk and vanilla, as “moreish”.

“This moreish dip recipe is perfect for a healthier sharer, rich cocoa and fruits make it a really easy chocolate dessert to pull together for a group,” the recipe states.

One commenter asked if you could use any type of peanut butter in the recipe to which Sainsbury’s replied: “Yes any should work - go for something crunchy to give you a bit of texture.”