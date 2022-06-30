<p>Products of chocolate and cocoa product maker Barry Callebaut are displayed during the company's annual news conference in Zurich</p>

Products of chocolate and cocoa product maker Barry Callebaut are displayed during the company's annual news conference in Zurich

(REUTERS)

Salmonella found in ‘world’s largest’ chocolate plant

Barry Callebaut shut down all production lines as a precaution

Kate Ng
Thursday 30 June 2022 15:41
Comments

A huge Belgian chocolate factory has been shut down due to salmonella contamination.

The Barry Callebaut company, which says its plant in Wieze is the largest chocolate factory in the world, shut down all production lines as a precaution this week.

The salmonella was detected in a batch of chocolates on Monday and all chocolate products made at the plant were placed on hold pending an investigation.

The company said it identified lecithin, an emulsifier routinely used in making chocolates, as the source of the contamination.

Barry Callebaut produces chocolate for multiple brands sold around the world, as well as its own cooking chocolate products to be used in baking.

Recommended

It said in a statement: “Barry Callebaut informed the Belgian food authorities (FAVV) about the incident and has taken the precautionary measure to stop all chocolate production lines and to block all products manufactured since the time of testing.

“We are currently reaching out to all customers who may have received impacted products. The chocolate production in Wieze will remain suspended until further notice.”

The company also asked customers to block any shipped products, adding it is taking time to “continue with the very diligent root cause analysis – keeping the FAVV informed in the process”.

“When that is completed, the lines will be cleaned and disinfected before resuming the production process,” it added.

It is unclear if any customers have reported becoming sick because of the chocolates.

The contamination at Barry Callebaut’s plant comes nearly three months after a factory owned by Ferrero that produces Kinder chocolate products was shut down over links to dozens of salmonella cases.

Recommended

In April, multiple Kinder products were recalled after the chocolates were linked to cases in the UK, Germany, France and Belgium.

In the UK, the outbreak was linked to Kinder Surprise eggs and infected more than 60 people, mostly young children.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in