Salt Bae’s Nusr-Et steakhouse ranked as one of London’s worst restaurants

Salt Bae’s Nusr-Et steakhouse in London has been ranked as one of the worst restaurants in the capital on TripAdvisor.

The eatery dominated social media feeds in the weeks after it opened its doors in September 2021, and quickly earned a reputation for its eye-watering prices.

Less than a year later, the establishment currently ranks as the 17,426th best restaurant out of 17,495 in London – just 69 places above the worst-rated place to eat.

Overall, the restaurant is rated two stars out of the potential five and has 132 reviews.

Of these, 30 rate the restaurant as “excellent”, while 76 give it the lowest rating of “terrible”.

One review called the restaurant a “complete disgrace” with “completely bland” food.

“Would [have] been better off at a Harvester or local pub,” they said. “And the prices are ridiculous just for some overhyped social media’s idea of how food is because a few “celebrities” have been there…. Stay away, like MILES away!!!”

Another customer said they had a bad experience due to the restaurant’s customer service.

“Considering how much you’re paying; the service is terrible. They changed our table twice to accommodate walk-ins,” the review said.

“We were rushed by the staff to order and then rushed to pay the bill and leave. They brought the bill to us without asking before we had even finished dessert! Not worth the price.”

The eatery’s owner, Nusret Gökçe, rose to popularity after a video of him cutting meat and sprinkling salt on it using his now-signature flick went viral on social media, earning him the moniker “Salt Bae”.

The opening of the London restaurant was met with much excitement, but fans were left shocked by the steep prices.

Its menu includes a gold covered tomahawk steak for £1,450, a portion of mashed potato for £12 and a single serving of Coca-cola for £9.

One visitor said the steakhouse was “a disgrace” to London’s culinary scene.

“I was on a business meeting in Knightsbridge where I decided to check this restaurant out. To my dismay the service was very well below the usual standard I am usually acquainted with...but the worst part of it was the entire menu and the prices!!” they wrote.

“I’ve never seen such outrageous pricing in my life... I was utterly dismayed and horrified!! My advice to all is, stay very well away from this establishment, it’s utterly overpriced, and not worth the astronomical prices they charge. It’s a disgrace to the culinary world of London.

However, some people have had positive experiences at the steakhouse.

“Very good restaurant! My favourite in London,” one visitor wrote. “Great service, kind and professional waiters and very tasty food. Hope to see you again!”

Another said the food and service was “amazing”.

“One of the Turkish managers of the team served us carpaccio; it was the best carpaccio I’ve ever tried,” they wrote.

“As main course we ordered [the] lokum beef and burger [and] also ottoman salad… it was the best burger especially the bread.

“Everything was so fresh. We finished our meal with Turkish baklava of course. The service was incredible and creative. The waiters are very talented. Different shows for different food. We will definitely come back to have more delicious food.”

The Independent has contacted Nusr-Et London for comment.