Nusret Gökçe – the Turkish restaurateur and chef known across the internet as Salt Bae – has just opened a branch of his Nusr-Et restaurants in London.

The charismatic 38-year-old cook became a meme sensation in 2017 for using a unique theatrical technique when it came to preparing and seasoning meat.

Gökçe’s latest steakhouse, which is located at Park Tower Hotel in Knightsbridge, is his 15th across the globe, with other outposts in New York, Los Angeles and Turkey.

People are already sharing their reactions to the expensive menu, which includes the chef’s famous 24-carat gold tomahawk steak.

A receipt, which is printed by Nusr-Et, is being shared on the internet, featuring a Coca Cola at £9, the giant tomahawk at £630, and Turkish tea as complimentary.

“£44 for 4 Red Bulls??? Is Salt Bae okay?” asked one shocked person on Twitter.

“It’s cheaper to fly and have food at Salt Bae’s Turkish restaurant than to go to the London one. £9 for coke. £630 for tomahawk steak. No thank you,” another person shared in response to the receipt.

“Think there’s a line where high restaurant prices stop being rip offs and become a kind of performance art, and i think Salt Bae’s new London restaurant has soared past it,” asserted another.

“A man who has created an entire brand and a chain of restaurants from internet hype charges people £11 for a Red Bull. Colour me shocked!” added this Twitter user.

One restaurant-goer shared a video of the golden steaks being served and a photo with Salt Bea on Instagram.

With 36 million Instagram followers and a lot of hype around him, it’s perhaps little wonder that it’s already near-impossible to book a table at the Salt Bae restaurant, despite the eyebrow-raising menu prices.