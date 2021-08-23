Five back-to-school packed lunch ideas that parents will love too

With the summer heat still lingering, it’s time for the kids to head back into classrooms. Meanwhile, although many companies have delayed a return to the office, some workers are heading back to a physical workspace, at least part of the time, after months of video calls.

If you’re like us, you might be excited about seeing your co-workers again and anxious about managing the logistics of yet another big shift in your daily routine. But there’s one thing that doesn’t have to stress you out: packing tomorrow’s lunch.

Still, something about the process can zap the creativity right out of us. Instead of seizing the moment to create a nourishing, satisfying meal, we get stuck with the same old crutches: baby carrots and cheese sticks for our son; some sort of drab, uninspired sandwich for the two of us.

So here’s a solution for the 2021 back-to-school, back-to-the-office lunch conundrum: five delicious lunch ideas that work for everyone. They’re kid-friendly and adult-friendly, fun ideas that will have you counting down the hours until you get to open that lunch bag in the fridge. And they work just as well if that fridge is in your home kitchen rather than an office.

Each lunch idea starts with the baseline: a simple, pared-back option designed to make eating fun for children. Then, it uses similar ingredients and flavours to transform it into a lunch that no-nonsense adults will love, too.

For example: what kid doesn’t love eating pasta… on a stick? Thread colourful veggies and tortelloni onto kebabs for children. The same ingredients transform into an elegant, zingy pasta salad you can take to work for a few days (we promise your co-workers will be jealous).

Another idea? Getting kids to eat their vegetables in the dining hall can be near impossible. But everyone loves a nugget! Our baked falafel nuggets are packed with flavour and veggies (and gobbled up by our four-year-old). For more adventurous eaters, let them in on the secret that the nuggets are amazing on top of a main-course salad with a makeshift hummus-based dressing.

Of course, all the concepts actually work for everyone. Who says adults don’t want pasta kebabs and dipping nuggets, too? Mix and match these ideas to fit all the eaters in your house and keep you eager for lunchtime for weeks to come.

Each recipe works in an insulated lunch bag with no refrigeration needed, and there are options for quick assembly or make ahead and freeze.

Use these ideas to break up the monotony of the brown bag boredom. And hey: maybe you’ll have a little fun with it, too.

Baked falafel

Super-dippable for kids and just as irresistible for grownups (Tom McCorkle/The Washington Post)

Active time: 15 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes

Makes: 3 servings (18 falafel)

These crisp, baked veggie-packed “nuggets” are super-dippable for children and are just as irresistible for grownups. The nuggets are easy to make ahead and refrigerate or freeze, so consider making a double batch.

You may also enjoy these atop a salad with a quick hummus-based drizzle.

Here is our suggestion for making a falafel salad: place 4 cups of mixed greens on a plate and top with 1 large chopped carrot, ½ chopped cucumber and a handful of cherry tomatoes. Top with 6 falafel nuggets. In a small bowl, stir together ¼ cup of hummus with 1½ teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, 1½ tablespoons water and ¼ teaspoon dried dill and whisk together until it forms a loose dressing. Drizzle over the salad and serve.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

One (425g) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1½ cups (180g) frozen mixed vegetables such as corn, carrots, peas and/or green beans

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

¼ tsp ground coriander (optional)

½ tsp table or fine sea salt, divided

½ cup loosely packed coriander leaves

¼ cup (28g) all-purpose flour (may substitute with gluten-free flour)

Method:

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 200C. Line a large, rimmed baking tray with parchment paper.

In a large frying pan over medium heat, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the chickpeas, frozen vegetables, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, coriander, if using, and ¼ teaspoon of salt. Cook until the vegetables are warmed through and evenly coated in the spices, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and transfer to the bowl of a food processor.

To the chickpea-vegetable mixture, add the coriander, flour and the remaining ¼ teaspoon of salt. Pulse until the chickpeas are blended and a chunky mixture forms, 10 to 15 pulses, scraping once with a spatula (resist the urge to overprocess).

Using a 1½ tablespoon ice cream scoop, scoop the mixture into balls and place them on the prepared baking tray. Lightly wet your palms (this will prevent the mixture from sticking to your hands), then flatten the scooped mixture into circular patties. Bake for 15 minutes, then use tongs or two forks to gently flip the nuggets. Bake for another 15 minutes, or until crisp and golden brown. Remove from the oven, let cool for about 10 minutes.

Serve, or refrigerate/freeze until needed.

Nutrition per serving (6 falafel) | Calories: 281; total fat: 12g; saturated fat: 2g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 18mg; carbohydrates: 37g; dietary fibre: 37g; sugar: 4g; protein: 10g..

Pasta salad kebab

These skewers might persuade picky-eaters to finish their veggies (Tom McCorkle/The Washington Post)

Total time: 20 minutes

Makes: 6 to 8 servings

A pasta salad can easily be deconstructed into your kid’s favourite foods: pasta and cheese. Just build kebabs with the salad ingredients. The skewers might even persuade everyone to finish the veggies in the lunchbox.

If you prefer, make a big batch of pasta salad with all of these same ingredients. It lasts in the refrigerator for days. The individual ingredients also last for days, so you could mix and match: make some kebabs today and make the salad later in the week.

Serve with green grapes or veggie chips.

Storage notes: The kebabs and the salad can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. The dressing can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Notes: Tortelloni are large tortellini found in the refrigerated section in your local supermarket. Avoid frozen or dried tortellini: they’re typically much smaller and shaped in a circle, so they don’t work well on skewers.

In a rush? Use shop-bought vinaigrette (such as Italian) in place of the homemade dressing. If you like, you can leave the kebabs undressed or you can brush them with vinaigrette.

Many schools have safety policies regarding what objects are allowed in schools. If you plan to send the skewered kebabs to school with your child, check with the administration to see if they are allowed. If not, the pieces could be placed in a small container as finger food.

Ingredients:

For the kebabs or salad:

500g refrigerated cheese tortelloni (large cheese tortellini, see notes)

225g small mozzarella balls (also called ciliegine)

140g cherry tomatoes

2 bell peppers, any colour, cut into bite-size pieces

45g pitted Castelvetrano olives

For the salad dressing:

60ml white wine vinegar

1 tbsp granulated sugar

1 tsp Italian seasoning

½ tsp dried dill

½ tsp garlic powder

¾ tsp table or fine sea salt, plus more to taste

120ml extra-virgin olive oil

Method:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta according to package instructions, Once cooked, rinse the pasta in a colander under cold water until it is warm. While the pasta cooks, prepare the ingredients and make the dressing.

If making the kebabs: make 1 to 2 skewers per serving, using bamboo skewers. For each skewer, alternate approximately 3 tortelloni, 2 mozzarella balls, 3 olives, 3 bell pepper pieces and 3 cherry tomatoes. The kebabs are ready to serve, or can be lightly dressed (see notes).

If making the pasta salad: halve the mozzarella balls, cherry tomatoes and olives.

In a large bowl, whisk together the white wine vinegar with the sugar, Italian seasoning, dill, garlic powder and salt. Then whisk in the olive oil. Once the pasta is done, shake off as much water as possible and add it to the large bowl along with the mozzarella balls, bell peppers, tomatoes and olives. Toss gently to combine and serve.

Nutrition per serving (2 kebabs), based on 8 | Calories: 439; total fat: 27g; saturated fat: 8g; cholesterol: 50mg; sodium: 599mg; carbohydrates: 33g; dietary fibre: 4g; sugar: 5g; protein: 16g.

Mediterranean pinwheels

Turn tasty pinwheels for kids into a Mediterranean wrap for adults (Tom McCorkle/The Washington Post)

Total time: 15 minutes

Makes: 1 serving

Who doesn’t love finger food? These brightly coloured pinwheels are irresistibly tasty for kids as lunch or a snack. Or, turn the same ingredients into a Mediterranean wrap for adults, using more veggies and any leftover fresh herbs you might have on hand (see variation).

Either way, you’ll be amazed by the zing that jarred roasted red peppers add to each bite. Hummus is a good stand-in for goat cheese-averse or vegan kids and/or adults. To pack in more protein, add canned tuna or leftover cooked chicken.

Serve with canned chickpeas (drained, rinsed and sprinkled with salt), blueberries or sugar snap peas on the side.

Storage notes: The pinwheels and wrap are best when served the day they’re made, but can be wrapped in parchment or wax paper and refrigerated for up to 1 day.

Note: Any mix of basil, thyme, chives or oregano works, or substitute ½ teaspoon dry Italian seasoning.

Ingredients:

60g goat cheese or hummus

One (25cm) flour tortilla or spinach tortilla

3 tbsp (about 60g) diced roasted red pepper from a jar, blotted dry

⅛ tsp dried dill

Method:

In a small microwave-safe bowl, soften the goat cheese in the microwave on HIGH power for 10 seconds (you may need another 10-second burst) to make it easy to spread. Spread the goat cheese over the tortilla, leaving about 0.5cm space around the edges.

Add the diced red pepper evenly across the goat cheese and sprinkle with the dill. Roll up the tortilla very tightly, especially as soon as you start rolling, to avoid a large gap in the center.

Slice the wrap into 2cm pinwheels and serve.

Variation: To make a wrap, once you spread the goat cheese, scatter the roasted pepper and sprinkle with the dill, add 60g of canned, drained and rinsed chickpeas mashed with ⅛ teaspoon fine sea salt. Mix in 1 small handful of torn fresh herbs, such as chives or basil (optional, see note); spread this mixture over the pepper. Top with a handful of salad greens. Fold the bottom of the tortilla over half of the filling, then tuck it around and underneath the filling, forming a tight roll. Fold in each side of the tortilla, then roll it up from the bottom. Cut the wrap in half and serve.

Nutrition per serving (using hummus) | Calories: 309; total fat: 10g; saturated fat: 2g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 726mg; carbohydrates: 46g; dietary fibre: 4g; sugar: 5g; protein: 9g.

Lunchbox charcuterie

Lunchbox charcuterie: the convenience of finger-food, but you get to pick and choose the flavour (Tom McCorkle/The Washington Post)

Total time: 15 minutes

Makes: 1 serving

This lunchbox charcuterie offers the convenience of those prepackaged finger-food meals, but you get to pick and choose for flavour and nutrition.

Below you’ll find a suggestion for a balance of savory, salty and sweet snacks to pack.

Better yet: place these and any other options you like on your kitchen counter and let everyone pack their own “board”. Don’t like olives? Pack some pepperoncini. Want a less salty meat? How about sliced turkey or chicken? Is string cheese your jam? Throw it in the mix.

See where your imagination might take you.

Ingredients:

30g salami or prosciutto, sliced and rolled

30g Manchego cheese, aged cheddar cheese or smoked Gouda cheese, cut into strips

½ apple, sliced

½ cup red grapes

2 mini sweet peppers

40g peanuts or smoked salted almonds

30g raisins, dried cherries or apricots

2 Scandinavian seeded crackers or 2 handfuls almond crackers

4 pitted Castelvetrano olives

2 tbsp coarse mustard, jam or chutney for dipping

Method:

For each lunchbox, select an assortment that fits each eater’s taste. We’ve suggested amounts for one person. Choose a container that allows the food to fit snugly. To keep crackers crisp, wrap them in wax paper. Use silicone cupcake liners and combine the nuts and raisins and apples and grapes. Use a small, lidded container for your favorite dipping option.

Ingredients are too variable for a meaningful nutritional analysis.

Deli salad sandwich 3 ways

The classic ‘deli’ sandwich still has a place in your lunch box (Tom McCorkle/The Washington Post)

Total time: 15 minute

Makes: 2 servings

The classic deli “salad” sandwich still has a place in your lunch bag. This version works with a variety of proteins, including an abundantly flavourful plant-based chickpea salad.

For more adventurous palates, spice the salads up to create different flavours to keep you interested week after week. Try adding a pinch of curry powder to the chickpeas, a little Cajun seasoning to the chicken or a touch of smoked paprika to the tuna.

Serve with dill pickle spears, vegetable chips or strawberries on the side.

Storage notes: Leftover salad can be refrigerated in an airtight container for 3 days.

Ingredients:

One (140g) can tuna, 200g canned no-sodium chickpeas or 85g chopped leftover cooked chicken

1 medium celery rib, chopped

1 spring onion, thinly sliced

3 tbsp mayonnaise or vegan mayonnaise

1½ tsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp grated parmesan cheese (optional)

⅛ tsp table or fine sea salt (omit if the chicken is seasoned), or more to taste

3 grinds black pepper, or more to taste

1 tsp smoked paprika, curry powder or Cajun seasoning (optional), or more to taste

4 slices sandwich bread (or almond crackers)

Method:

If using tuna or chickpeas, drain them, then in a small bowl mash them with a fork (if using chicken, chop and add to a small bowl). Stir in the celery, spring onion, mayonnaise, mustard, Parmesan, if using, salt, pepper and seasoning, if using. Taste, and adjust seasoning as desired. Split the salad between two pieces of the bread, top with the remaining bread and serve.

Note: If desired, spread the bread with mayonnaise or hummus before building the sandwich, and add lettuce or other greens for crunch.

Nutrition per serving (1 tuna sandwich) | Calories: 428; total fat: 24g; saturated fat: 3g; cholesterol: 44mg; sodium: 634mg; carbohydrates: 29g; dietary fibre: 1g; sugar: 6g; protein: 23g.

Nutrition per serving (1 chickpeas sandwich) | Calories: 471; total fat: 22g; saturated fat: 2g; cholesterol: 22mg; sodium: 609mg; carbohydrates: 58g; dietary fibre: 9g; sugar: 10g; protein: 13g.

Nutrition per serving (1 chicken sandwich) | Calories: 343; total fat: 20g; saturated fat: 2g; cholesterol: 50mgl sodium: 630mg; carbohydrates: 29g; dietary fibre: 1g; sugar: 6g; protein: 13g.

