Fine dining at 200mph: Silverstone’s Michelin-starred chef experience

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The words “Michelin” and “Silverstone” may have often been linked, but not quite like this.

At the British Grand Prix this summer, Formula 1 fans have the chance to experience the high-octane thrill of 200mph racing while enjoying street food provided Michelin-starred chefs from inside the track.

Guests will be just 50m from the start of the famous Hangar Straight, one of the fastest parts of the track, as 20 drivers – including Britons Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris – make their way around the 3.66-mile track.

MATCH Hospitality’s Octane Terrace has a dedicated grandstand and elevated platform within the track, as well as music from well-known DJs.

Lewis Hamilton is the British Grand Prix’s most successful driver ( Getty Images )

Food will be provided by chefs including Angela Hartnett OBE, who achieved a Michelin star as head chef at Gordon Ramsay’s Pétrus in Knightsbridge, Atul Kochhar, who has received two Michelin stars, and Tommy Banks, who became the youngest chef to receive a Michelin star, at the age of 24.

This year’s British Grand Prix will take place on Sunday July 7, as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen tries to retain the F1 crown for the fourth year in a row. Hamilton, who has the most Silverstone F1 wins at eight, will be racing in his final British Grand Prix for Mercedes before moving to Ferrrari.

MATCH Hospitality is the official hospitality partner for the Silverstone circuit.

MATCH Hospitality’s packages start from £315 plus VAT per person. For more information visit www.hospitality.silverstone.co.uk. Packages within Octane Terrace are priced at £1,795 for two days’ access with food and drink included. Saturday packages are £555 and Sunday costs £1,455. All prices are excluding VAT and on a per person basis. For more information visit https://hospitality.silverstone.co.uk/en/f1/octane-terrace-hospitality/