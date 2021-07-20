Simone Biles has revealed what she typically eats in a day as she gears up for competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking to Women’s Health, the 23-year-old gold medal gymnast, who has won a total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals for the US gymnastics team, explained that she doesn’t track calories or monitor what she eats in any particular way.

“I eat what I feel good with and try not to overeat or stuff myself because I’m always at the gym,” she said before expanding on why she chooses not to track her food.

“For gymnasts, in particular, [tracking] can lead to health problems and eating issues, so I just eat what I know I can and should,” she said.

For a pre-workout breakfast, Biles said she usually has a “quick bite” in the morning, either oatmeal or fruit.

“I love having a Core Power Protein Shake after a workout,” she said. “Usually I drink half after the first practice and half after the second practice. One of my favorite flavors at the moment is vanilla. It always changes, but it’s currently vanilla.”

On the weekends, however, Biles said she likes to indulge in protein waffles with chocolate chips or cinnamon rolls.

For lunch, she’ll tend to lean towards ordering food from Uber Eats.

“I feel like it’s more manageable because I can get home, shower, and go on the app to order whatever I want with the click of a button,” she said.

“If I cook, though, it’s usually pasta, or chicken or salmon in the air fryer, oven, or on the grill.”

Biles added that she isn’t much of a snack fan and tends to avoid eating in between meals.

“I don’t really snack too too much because I’m always at the gym, but if I do, I try to snack on some fruit.”

For dinner, Biles tends to go with whatever she feels like at the time.

“If I’m feeling like a little bit of a less healthy meal, I get pizza or fettuccine Alfredo with chicken,” she said.

“I really like home restaurants that are in the area because I feel like I get to be closer with them. I’m not picky. I’ll try any new restaurant.”

Occasionally, she will have dessert, if she’s in the mood. “I do bake chocolate chip cookies myself and whenever I do I usually make s’mores cookies,” she said.

“I put a graham cracker at the bottom, marshmallows and chocolate on the top, and then I wrap it in cookie dough and bake it. That’s my favorite cookie to bake.”

As for drinking, Biles favours wine or margaritas. “I do like having a drink on the weekends,” she said.

Regardless, though, she is always sure to get an early night. “Earlier than 10:30 p.m. is my target time,” she said. “I’m usually in bed by 9:30 p.m., so I’m asleep before then.”