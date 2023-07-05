Simple summer salads: Roquefort, rocket and pink grapefruit

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As colourful in nutrients as it is in appearance, this easy-to-construct salad is a powerhouse of goodness!” says functional nutritionist Pauline Cox.

Roquefort, rocket and pink grapefruit salad

Makes: one salad

Ingredients:

90g rocket

100g Roquefort (ideally raw), cut into chunks

1 ripe avocado, peeled, stoned and sliced

2 pink grapefruits, segmented

A drizzle of raspberry blush vinaigrette

A handful of chopped fresh coriander

A handful of pecans, chopped

A handful of sunflower seeds

For the vinaigrette:

100g raspberries (10-12 juicy raspberries)

60ml extra virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 lime

20ml balsamic vinegar

20ml beet kvass (optional, but ideal)

1 tsp salt (ideally beetroot salt)

Method:

1. To make the vinaigrette, add all of the ingredients to a blender and combine. Transfer to a clean glass jar with a lid, keep in the fridge and use within three days.

2. Lay the rocket leaves onto two plates, adding chunks of Roquefort, slices of avocado and pink grapefruit segments, and drizzle over the raspberry blush vinaigrette.

3. Sprinkle over the chopped coriander, pecans and sunflower seeds.

‘Hungry Woman’ by Pauline Cox (Ebury Press, £27).