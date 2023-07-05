Simple summer salads: Roquefort, rocket and pink grapefruit
Fresh and flavourful, this salad makes a perfect summer supper, says Katie Wright
As colourful in nutrients as it is in appearance, this easy-to-construct salad is a powerhouse of goodness!” says functional nutritionist Pauline Cox.
Roquefort, rocket and pink grapefruit salad
Makes: one salad
Ingredients:
90g rocket
100g Roquefort (ideally raw), cut into chunks
1 ripe avocado, peeled, stoned and sliced
2 pink grapefruits, segmented
A drizzle of raspberry blush vinaigrette
A handful of chopped fresh coriander
A handful of pecans, chopped
A handful of sunflower seeds
For the vinaigrette:
100g raspberries (10-12 juicy raspberries)
60ml extra virgin olive oil
Juice of 1 lime
20ml balsamic vinegar
20ml beet kvass (optional, but ideal)
1 tsp salt (ideally beetroot salt)
Method:
1. To make the vinaigrette, add all of the ingredients to a blender and combine. Transfer to a clean glass jar with a lid, keep in the fridge and use within three days.
2. Lay the rocket leaves onto two plates, adding chunks of Roquefort, slices of avocado and pink grapefruit segments, and drizzle over the raspberry blush vinaigrette.
3. Sprinkle over the chopped coriander, pecans and sunflower seeds.
‘Hungry Woman’ by Pauline Cox (Ebury Press, £27).
