Don’t knock it ’til you’ve tried it: Spam fritters with spring onion mash
This recipe is sure to bring back some memories, says Lauren Taylor
I had to include my version of this iconic school food staple,” says Phil Vickery. “I vividly remember seeing the large aluminium trays stacked full of Spam fritters in the canteen. Every shop in my town served them in some way, shape or form.
“They’re real Marmite things: you either love them or hate them. I hope this recipe brings back a few memories.”
Spam fritters and spring onion mash
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
500g frozen mashed potatoes
200ml milk
50g salted butter
4 spring onions, finely chopped
Vegetable oil, for deep-frying
340g can Spam, chilled
300ml sparkling water
200g self-raising flour
2-3 tbsp cornflour
Method:
1. Reheat the mash in a microwave-safe bowl according to the packet instructions and mix well.
2. Add the milk and butter, and then microwave for a few seconds to melt the butter. Mix well and taste for seasoning. Stir in the spring onions and set aside.
3. Heat the vegetable oil in a deep pan or wok to 180C. Cut the Spam into four equal slices.
4. Place the flour in a bowl, add the sparkling water to the flour and then mix into a soft batter. Dust each slice of Spam with a little cornflour, then dip into the batter.
5. Carefully slide into the hot oil and cook for four to five minutes until browned and crispy.
6. Drain well on kitchen paper. Serve with the spring onion mash.
Recipe from ‘The Canny Cook’ by Phil Vickery (published by Kyle Books, £16.99; photography by Kate Whitaker), available now.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies