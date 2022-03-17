St Patrick’s Day 2022: Five Guinness cocktails you can make at home
Celebrate with one of Ireland’s top tipples
St Patrick’s Day honours the death of Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.
The annual day of celebration originally marked the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, and was made an official religious holiday by the Catholic Church in the early 17th century.
While traditional festivities saw communities gather at church services and family feasts, it has since become a notoriously boozy affair.
With a 24-hour suspension of the Lenten restrictions on eating and alcohol consumption, as well as indulging in traditional Irish foods and wearing head-to-toe green, many celebrate Sunday 17 March by sipping on one of the country’s most iconic exports – Guinness.
A stout beer made from roasted barley, hops, yeast and water, “the black stuff” has been enjoyed at every St Patrick’s Day since Arthur Guinness set up his brewery in 1759.
Well known for it’s dark colour, creamy head and characteristic caramelised flavour, there’s no better way to celebrate than sipping on the most famous of all Irish drinks.
If you’re looking to switch things up this year, you could consider new ways to serve up the dark, creamy brew by experimenting with your mixology skills.
From an Irish twist on an Old Fashioned to a malty Bloody Mary, check out these Guinness cocktail recipes for St Patrick's Day:
Wilde Oscar
A simple cocktail that takes just five minutes to make, the Wilde Oscar is a modern take on the Old Fashioned. A traditionally saccharine drink, the addition of bitter stout beer helps to offset some of the sweetness as does using a bourbon with lots of spicy character.
Ingredients – serves one
1.5oz bourbon
1oz Guinness Extra Stout
0.5oz rich simple syrup
Dash of botanical bitters
Guinness Bloody Mary
A take on the traditional Bloody Mary, this recipe uses seafood seasoning, black pepper, hot sauce and Worcester sauce combined with tomato juice and stout beer to give it a malty flavour.
Ingredients – serves one
1.5oz vodka
3oz tomato juice
2 pinches celery salt
2 pinches pepper
Seafood seasoning
2 dashes hot sauce
2 dashes Worcestershire sauce
1 squeeze lemon
2oz Guinness Draught
Parts Unknown
This drink is a combination of a traditional Guinness cocktail and a more tropical Tiki-style cocktail that combines stout beer with blackcurrant liquor to balance the bitterness and compliment its natural dark fruit flavours.
Ingredients – serves one
1.5oz rum
0.5oz lemon
0.75oz Crème de Cassis
0.25oz Orgeat
Guinness Draught
St James’s Flip
Named after the St James’s Gate Brewery in Dublin, this is a traditional old-style cocktail that’s made using a whole egg. For best results, use the freshest eggs you can get your hands on and garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.
Ingredients – serves one
1oz rum
0.5oz sweetened condensed milk
1/2 of a fresh egg
1.5oz Guinness Foreign Extra Stout or Guinness Draught
Grated nutmeg
Newly Minted
A combination of stout beer and white crème de menthe, the two ingredients pair really well together to create a warm chocolatey character. The trick here is to use lots of ice and serve with a sprig of mint.
Ingredients – serves one
1 fluid oz White Crème De Menthe
Guinness Extra Stout or Guinness Draught
For everything you need to know about this year's St Patrick's Day, click here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies