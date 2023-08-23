Starbucks releases new fall menu with two brand-new drinks: ‘Pure joy’

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Starbucks has just dropped its 2023 fall lineup with the added surprise of two brand new drinks alongside fan favourites like the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte.

According to the coffee chain, fans should be prepared to say goodbye to summer with a taste of fall on 24 August, when items new and old make their way to Starbucks locations.

As companies all over begin to decorate their storefronts with autumn-themed merchandise, Starbucks prepares to celebrate not only one of its most lucrative seasons but also the 20th anniversary of the Pumpkin Spice Latte. The popular seasonal drink has over the past two decades become synonymous with fall itself.

Some other beloved drinks joining the 2023 lineup include newer fan favourites like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato.

Meanwhile, the new drinks on the block will include the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, which was reportedly inspired by a popular barista and customer customisation. The new drink takes Starbucks’ classic chai up a notch with the added twist of the highly anticipated, seasonal pumpkin cream cold foam. Starbucks beverage developer Billy Altieri said in a press release: "The warm spice flavors of chai and pumpkin seamlessly blend together, creating a creamy and comforting iced beverage.”

Meanwhile, another new addition will be the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, following in the footsteps of its much warmer predecessor. Altieri described the new twist on the fan-favourite as “the warm, gooey taste of apple crisp paired with a cup of coffee meld perfectly to unveil a cosy beverage”.

Starbucks Reserve locations around the United States will also be offering pumpkin spice beverages, including the Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Iced Latt, and Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini. There will also be new items from the Princi Bakery on the menu, such as the Pumpkin Maritozzo and Pumpkin Spice cake among others. At Starbucks Reserve and select Starbucks locations, there will also be two special whole bean coffees available for purchase: the Starbucks Reserve Vietnam Du Lat and Malawi Sable Farms.

Some tried and true classics will also be on the menu at regular Starbucks shops to satisfy customers alongside the new fall flavours, notably pastries like the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Baked Apple Croissant, and Owl Cake Pop. Staple coffee beans like the Guatemala Casi Cielo, which the company has been using since 2004 when the Pumpkin Spice Latte was first launched, will also return.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement, with one user writing that they had “been waiting for this all year,” and another wondering: “Why not keep fan favourites year-round? Imagine sipping a Pumpkin Spice Latte in April! It’s more than just a drink; it’s an experience.”

However, some were perplexed that the company was launching its lineup so early, writing: “it’s AUGUST bro.”

But mostly, people were simply ecstatic that their favourite drinks were back: “Enjoying all the pumpkin spice and don’t care what anyone says!”