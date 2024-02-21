Starbucks divides with new pork-flavoured coffee

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Never mind the sweet notes of strawberry syrup or the rich aroma of fresh hazelnut, the new Starbucks flavour infuses a salty dinner delicacy into your morning brew.

In honour of the Chinese New Year, the coffee hub launched a pork-flavoured latte in China. Available on 10 February, this hot offering is translated as “Abundant Year Savory Latte,” or listed as its English moniker, “Lucky Savory Latte.”

The beverage combines a shot of espresso with “Dongpo pork” sauce, steamed milk, and finished with a drizzle of the sauce over the foam. A slice of the braised pork tops the savory special, according to pictures that’ve surfaced online. While the chain’s intention behind the latte is to integrate “traditional New Year customs,” customers aren’t in agreement about whether they enjoyed the $9.50 (68 Chinese yuan) drink. Even Starbucks is describing the menu option as having an “interesting” taste.

Per a Business Insider report, many users on Xiaohongshu, an Instagram-like platform used in China, have taken to the app to express their opinions.

One individual thought it tasted “disgusting,” like a mixture of sweetener and fermented bean curd. The only part of the beverage they liked was the slice of pork.

On the other hand, a few people admitted they were pleasantly shocked by the taste, finding the savory finish quite satisfying. Another thought the latte had an “intriguing sweet and salty flavour” and they liked the smell of meat with coffee.

“There are certain things in this world that should never be invented. And this is one of them,” one X, formerly known as Twitter, user commented underneath the announcement.

A second added: “Good grief no!”

“Next will be a prawn cocktail expresso,” another quipped.

One desperate Starbucks fan begged the UK chain to add a meaty option too. “Mmmmmmm awww do a BACON ONE,” they wrote.

It’s not unusual for the coffee conglomerate to think outside the box when it comes to their drink offerings. Already, Starbucks has invented an olive oil coffee, “Oleato,” Osatsu Butter Frappuccino, and a Benitama Custard Apple Pie drink in Japan.