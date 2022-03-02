Exercise your civic duty with this State of the Union drinking game

President Joe Biden is set to give his first State of the Union address to Congress, with the evening speech set to emphasise economic recovery, the Build Back Better bill, and the United States’ response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

We can’t be entirely sure what President Biden’s speech will contain, but if we look at all the bizarre, unscripted, and meme-able moments from the past, there’s sure to be a few cringeworthy camera cuts that will make you want to take a shot of vodka.

Fortunately, these State of the Union drinking games are here to help you stay hydrated while staying informed.

The rules for the State of the Union drinking game are simple. One, acquire some alcohol. The game can be played with any wine, beer, or liquor of your choosing, but we recommend something domestic to get you feeling really patriotic.

Different hot-button topics will call for a different number of drinks. Drinkinggame.us suggests one drink every time words like coronavirus or taxes are mentioned. Our Community Now has a State of the Union drinking game that asks players to take one sip every time they feel the applause has gone on way too long.

The stakes of the State of the Union drinking game are raised when President Biden utters one of his favourite superlatives during the speech. The longer a president is in office, the more the American public begins to learn their catchphrases, mannerisms, and usual anecdotes, and for President Biden, this is no exception. One Twitter user suggested taking two or three shots every time the president says “Here’s the deal” or “C’mon man!”

The State of the Union kicks off at 9 pm on Tuesday 1 March. Please drink responsibly.

Drink once:

President Biden discusses US response to the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine

The Build Back Better bill is mentioned

Covid-19 or coronavirus is mentioned

The post-pandemic economy is discussed

Drink twice:

Inflation

Sanctions

Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump

A close-up of a disapproving Republican senator or representative

Drink three times:

Someone walks out in protest

The GOP sits while Democrats give Biden a standing ovation

Biden ends the speech with “God Bless America”

Biden quotes an old Irish saying from his youth

Someone shouts out “You lie!” à la Rep Joe Wilson in 2009