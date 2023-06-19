Four berry sweet recipes that go beyond strawberries and cream

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British strawberry season has finally arrived, albeit a month later than last year’s first harvests due to the unsettled spring weather.

A cooler than average April and May means the nation can expect to enjoy bigger, juicier and sweeter strawberries this year due to a slower ripening period.

But it’s the iconic summer occasions that mark peak popularity for the British strawberry. The slightly later season this year means British strawberries will be in their prime for Wimbledon, Royal Ascot, the Lord’s Test Match and Henley Royal Regatta.

Nick Marston, chairman of British Berry Growers, the industry body that represents 95 per cent of berries supplied to UK supermarkets says: “Our strawberry crop has arrived a little later this year – but the good news is that they are well worth the wait. Cooler spring weather means that strawberries have ripened a little more slowly which allows them to grow particularly large – and the recent bright weather has boosted their sugar content ensuring they’re incredibly sweet tasting too.

“Advanced growing techniques now mean we now produce fresh British strawberries from May right through to October. That’s great news for UK shoppers and it means big business for the UK economy too.”

Despite the UK spending a whopping £778m on strawberries in the past 12 months, most of us (two-thirds) are storing them all wrong, according to a survey by the group.

Marston says: “When it comes to storing berries, wash them and pop them in the fridge to keep them fresher for longer. However, remember to take them out a couple of hours before eating so they can warm up to room temperature to release their wonderful natural flavours and sugars.

“Storing berries in glass mason jars or airtight containers can also help them last longer. Whilst laying berries on a paper towel to absorb moisture can also help maintain freshness”.

They’re not just for covering in chocolate or dipping in cream either. From a superfood salad to a cooling punch, these strawberry recipes make the most of the cream of the British summer fruit crop.

Superfood strawberry and pine nut salad

Up your salad game with this superfood-packed winner (British Berry Growers)

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

100g strawberries

1 large avocado

100g kale

150g cooked wild rice

50g pine nuts

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp mustard

Salt

Pepper

Method:

Toast the pine nuts in a small pan for a few minutes until golden then leave to the side to cool.

Thinly slice the kale leaves into strips.

Whisk the olive oil, vinegar and mustard together with a pinch of salt and pepper. Massage the kale with this dressing for 5 minutes until the kale wilts down.

Cut the strawberries into quarters and the avocado into chunks and mix this with the kale salad. Stir in the wild rice, a pinch of salt and toasted pine nuts and serve.

Cheat: add black Thai rice instead or buy a pouch of ready cooked brown basmati and wild rice.

Strawberry and raspberry ripple Eton Mess

The perfect picnic pud (British Berry Growers)

Make up the strawberry swirled meringues and fruit puree the day before, then just layer with whipped cream and extra fruit in recycled jam jars and screw on the lids, take out to the garden in a basket or pack into a cool box for a picnic pud.

Serves: 6

Prep time: 35 minutes | Cooking time: 1¼-1½ hours

Ingredients:

225g (8oz) strawberries, hulled

100g (4oz) raspberries

For the meringues:

2 egg whites

100g (4oz) caster sugar

To finish:

300ml (½ pint) double cream

200g (7oz) 0.1% fat fromage frais

225g (8oz) strawberries, hulled, roughly chopped

50g (2oz) raspberries

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 110C (225F)/gas mark ¼. Line a large baking sheet with non-stick baking paper.

2. Puree the strawberries and raspberries in a liquidiser or food processor then press through a sieve.

3. Whisk the egg whites in a large clean dry bowl until they form stiff moist looking peaks and you feel confident that if the bowl was turned upside down the egg whites wouldn’t fall out! Gradually whisk in the sugar a teaspoonful at a time then continue whisking for a minute or two until really thick and glossy.

4. Add 2 tablespoons of the berry puree then very briefly mix until marbled. Spoon into a large piping bag fitted with a 1.5cm (¾ inch) plain piping tube, pipe small rounds on to the lined baking sheet. Bake for 1¼-1½ hours or until the meringues may be easily lifted off the paper. Leave to cool.

5. To serve, lightly whip the cream until it forms soft swirls then fold in the fromage frais. Crumble the meringues then layer in jam jars or plastic containers with the remaining berry puree and diced strawberries. Decorate with the raspberries. Add the lids and keep in the fridge until ready to serve or transport to a picnic in a cool bag with a frozen ice block to keep them cold. Serve within 1½ hours or the meringues tend to lose their crunch.

Strawberry basil éclairs

A favourite... with a twist (British Berry Growers)

Strawberries and cream get the French treatment, what’s not to love!

Makes: 16

Prep time: 30 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

50g (2oz) butter, plus a little extra for greasing

150ml (¼ pint) water

65g (2½oz) plain flour, sifted

2 medium eggs

½ tsp vanilla extract

To finish:

400g (14oz) strawberries, hulled, chopped

2 tbsp icing sugar, plus extra sifted icing sugar to decorate

3 tbsp fresh chopped basil leaves

300ml (½ pint) double cream

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas mark 6. Lightly butter 2 baking sheets and set aside.

2. Add the measured butter to a saucepan with the water, heat gently until the butter has melted then bring to the boil. Take off the heat add the flour and stir together then put the pan back on the heat and cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring continuously until the mixture forms a smooth glossy ball that leaves the sides of the pan clean. Cool for 15 minutes.

3. Gradually beat in the eggs and vanilla, beating well after each addition until all the eggs have been added and you have a smooth thick paste. If you have a food processor or electric mixer you might like to use this to save time.

4. Spoon the choux pastry into a piping bag fitted with a 1cm (½ inch) wide plain piping tube. Pipe 7.5cm (3 inch) long éclairs, leaving space between them to rise in the oven.

5. Bake for 20 minutes until well risen and golden, pierce each éclair with a small knife so that the steam can escape then transfer to a wire rack to cool.

6. Meanwhile mix the strawberries, 2 tablespoons icing sugar and basil together, cover the dish and leave at room temperature.

7. About 1 hour before you are ready to serve the éclairs, slit open the sides with a serrated knife. Whisk the cream until it forms soft peaks then fold in any strawberry juices. Spoon into the éclairs and top with the strawberries and basil.

8. Dust with sifted icing sugar and transfer to a plate and serve.

Cook’s tip: Choux pastry isn’t as tricky as you might think to make, the secret is to weigh the ingredients accurately, don’t be over generous with one of the ingredients or the mixture may be too soft to pipe and use either metric or imperial not a mix of both!

For chocolate fans: Spoon a little melted white chocolate over the top of the éclairs instead of adding the icing sugar.

Iced berry punch

Make this the day before your garden party and chill in the fridge overnight (British Berry Growers)

This can be made in advance and chilled in the fridge overnight. Top up with white wine and chilled sparkling mineral or tonic water for a refreshing summer aperitif. Drivers can simply top up the cordial with sparkling water, tonic or lemonade. Add strawberry or herb flowers, even tiny pansy flowers to sections of an ice cube tray, then top up with water and freeze. Pop out of tray and add to punch just before serving.

Makes: 10, 150 ml (¼ pint) glasses

Prep time: 15 minutes | Chilling time: 4 hours or overnight

Ingredients:

450g (1 lb) strawberries, hulled, sliced or raspberries (whole)

75g (3 oz) caster sugar

Grated rind and juice 1 lemon

To serve:

A few ice cubes

75cl bottle dry white wine, chilled

1 sliced lemon

200g (7oz) fresh strawberries, halved or raspberries (whole)

1 litre (1¾ pint) sparkling mineral or tonic water, chilled

Method:

1. Crush the strawberries in the bottom of a saucepan with a potato masher. Add the sugar, lemon rind and juice and heat gently for five minutes, stirring occasionally. Leave to cool. Mash once more then strain into a bottle or jam jar and chill overnight. Pour the chilled strawberry syrup into the base of a punch bowl, add some ice then the chilled white wine, sliced lemons and sliced strawberries. Mix together then top up with sparkling mineral or tonic water and serve immediately.

Over 90 sweet and savoury strawberry recipes can be found on the Love Fresh Berries website: www.lovefreshberries.co.uk/recipes