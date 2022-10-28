Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Strictly stars open up about their Christmas traditions: ‘The only time I cooked a turkey was a disaster’

Adams, along with her Strictly Come Dancing co-stars, have opened up about festive traditions

Charlotte McLaughlin
Friday 28 October 2022 06:15
Strictly stars Kaye Adams and Kym Marsh in a photoshoot for Good Housekeeping (Courtesy of Good Housekeeping UK / Nicky Johnston)
Strictly stars Kaye Adams and Kym Marsh in a photoshoot for Good Housekeeping (Courtesy of Good Housekeeping UK / Nicky Johnston)
(Good Housekeeping)

Kaye Adams said she only once cooked a turkey for Christmas which was a “disaster” as her fellow Strictly Come Dancing stars opened up about their festive traditions.

The Loose Woman star, who went home in the first week of the celebrity dance show with her partner Kai Widdrington, added that her yearly ritual is to go on holiday with her family at Christmas.

The 59-year-old told Good Housekeeping’s December issue: “Last year, my partner Ian and I took our daughters, Charley and Bonnie, to New York, which was wonderful.

“Going away means I don’t have to cook Christmas dinner, which is a real bonus.

“I’ve only ever cooked a Christmas turkey once – and it was a disaster.”

Recommended

She added that her fellow Loose Woman panellist and friend Nadia Sawalha gave her the recipe “timed with military precision” and she “still messed it up”.

In contrast, Kym Marsh said her family like to “stay and endure the cold” in Christmas jumpers or festive dresses while listening to “cheesy music” and drinking a “glass of fizz”.

The 46-year-old presenter added: “(My daughter) Emilie and her partner, Mikey, built (a) bar in their garden during lockdown, so we’ll head over there and, once the kids are asleep, it’s time for the adults to get the beer pong out.

“I have a feeling there might be some dancing this year, too.”

Marsh, who is partnered with Graziano Di Prima on the dancing show, is also currently filming a revival of the school drama Waterloo Road.

Paralympic swimming champion Ellie Simmonds, who is partnered with Nikita Kuzmin on Strictly, said, for her, Christmas is a time to celebrate “the loved ones we’ve lost”.

The 27-year-old added: “There’s normally around 12 of us at the dinner table, but as well as my grandma, my auntie Shirley passed away recently and we’ve felt those losses hugely.

“If the last couple of years have taught me anything, it’s to appreciate every moment with special people.”

Singer-songwriter and radio presenter Fleur East also said: “Getting the call to do Strictly was the best early Christmas present I could have wished for – especially because my dad, who passed away two years ago, absolutely loved the show.

“I knew I had to do it for him.”

The 34-year-old rapper said she had her “favourite Christmas” in 2017 when she went to France with her father, mother and sister.

They visited her the family of her husband, French celebrity fashion designer Marcel Badiane-Robin, and also saw tourist sites, Disneyland Paris and the Eiffel Tower.

Recommended

East and her partner Vito Coppola came joint third with a score of 32 points in the latest episode of Strictly for their performance to Waterloo by Abba.

The December issue of Good Housekeeping is now on sale. Strictly returns on Saturday on BBC One.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in