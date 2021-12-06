Spinach and cheese stuffed mushrooms: Buzzworthy party fare

These two-bite stuffed mushrooms are just as perfect for a midweek vegetarian meal, says Ellie Krieger

Monday 06 December 2021
<p>These veggie snacks will get everyone talking </p>

(Tom McCorkle/The Washington Post)

These two-bite stuffed mushrooms are so enticing and will be devoured so quickly when passed around at a gathering, they will shatter any notions that vegetables can’t be buzzworthy party fare. While healthfully produce-driven, they are in a different class entirely from a yawn-inducing cut vegetable platter.

For these, shallot (or onion) and heaps of fresh spinach are sautéed until tender, then stirred with mouthwatering bits of sun-dried tomatoes and just enough creamy, garlic-and-herb Gournay cheese (such as Boursin) to allow the ingredients to cling together luxuriously.

The creamed-spinach-like filling is then mounded into cremini mushroom caps, sprinkled with a little parmesan cheese and baked until the mushrooms are nearly bursting with juiciness and the filling is warm throughout and beautifully browned on top.

Served just out of the oven, or at room temperature, they are vegetables in pure party mode, the crowd-pleasing bite everyone will be talking about at your next holiday fete.

Spinach and cheese stuffed mushrooms

Active time: 15 mins | Total time: 30 mins

Serves: 8

Storage notes: Refrigerate for up to 3 days. Serve at room temperature or reheat on a rimmed baking sheet in a 180C oven until warmed through.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

40g finely chopped shallot or onion

140g baby spinach, chopped

3 sun-dried tomatoes, soaked in hot water for 10 minutes, drained and finely chopped (2 tbsp)

70g garlic-and-herb Gournay cheese, such as Boursin, at room temperature

⅛ tsp freshly ground black pepper

16 medium baby bella (cremini) mushrooms (about 340g), stems removed

1½ tbsp grated parmesan cheese

Method:

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 220C.

In a large frying pan over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the shallot or onion and cook, stirring frequently, until softened, about 1 minute. Add the spinach, a few handfuls at a time, and cook, stirring until all the spinach is wilted down, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the sun-dried tomatoes and remove from the heat. Stir in the Gournay cheese and pepper until well-combined.

Fill each mushroom cap generously with the spinach-cheese mixture (each cap should get about 1 tablespoon), piling the filling in a high mound. Place the mushrooms onto a large, rimmed baking tray and sprinkle each with a little parmesan cheese. Roast for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the mushrooms are tender and the cheese on top is nicely browned.

Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition information per serving (2 mushroom caps and 2 tablespoons filling), based on 8 | Calories: 78; total fat: 6g; saturated fat: 3g; cholesterol: 11mg; sodium: 106mg; carbohydrates: 4g; dietary fibre: 1g; sugar: 2g; protein: 3g.

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

© The Washington Post

