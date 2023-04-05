Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Subway launches bizarre Creme Egg sandwich — but they’re only available in four stores

The sandwich chain has launched the melted chocolate snack just in time for Good Friday, but would you try it?

Andy Crick
Jam Press
Wednesday 05 April 2023 08:12
Comments
(Jam Press/Subway)

Subway has made a bizarre sandwich with a Cadbury Creme Egg filling for Easter.

The fast food chain has launched the melted chocolate snack just in time for Good Friday - but only 500 of the SubMelt with Cadbury Creme Egg are being made.

They are being handed out for free at four of its restaurants on 7 April.

Each one will have a limited number of six-inch sandwiches on its Italian White Bread.

Subway came up with the idea and approached the chocolate maker to make the collaboration happen.

Recommended

They will be available at the branches in Tottenham Court Road, central London and Central Shopping Centre, Liverpool.

The other two will be Llansamlet Service Station, Swansea and Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow.

Rusty Warren, Senior New Product Development and Product Innovation Manager at Subway, said: “We’re delighted to have collaborated with Cadbury this Easter.

“Our Italian White Bread and Cadbury Creme Eggs make the most flavoursome combination, a perfect seasonal treat.

“All the team at Subway are especially excited to see how those Subway fans with a sweet tooth respond to this delicious SubMelt.”

(Jam Press/Subway)

Charlotte Docker, Brand Executive for Cadbury Creme Egg, said: “When Subway approached us to create this eggs-traordinary Submelt, we simply couldn’t resist.

Recommended

“The highly-anticipated Creme Egg season is in full swing and we’re so excited to launch this innovative product with Subway as a final hoorah of the season.

“We can’t wait for the response of those lucky enough to try this surprisingly delicious merging of sweet and savoury.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in