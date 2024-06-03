Subway brings back its foot-long cookie after months of customer demand

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Subway has announced the return of a fan favorite item after a months-long disappearance from stores: the foot-long chocolate chip cookie.

The American fast food chain shared on Wednesday, May 29 that the Footlong Cookie is now available to purchase in Subway stores and on the app for $5. The announcement comes more than four months after the oversized chocolate chip cookie made its debut on the Subway Sidekicks menu in January.

However, the Footlong Cookie disappeared from Subway’s menu shortly after due to overwhelming demand.

“The Footlong Cookie has delighted millions of Americans since their first bites in January, sparking unprecedented demand over the last several months,” said Paul Fabre, senior vice president of culinary and innovation at Subway, in a press release. “Subway worked diligently to rush additional Footlong Cookie supply to satisfy cookie cravings at a great value and serve up a footlong dose of happiness this summer.”

The 12-inch-long chocolate chip cookie, which is served warm, initially hit Subway stores alongside a Cinnabon foot-long churro and a foot-long soft pretzel from Auntie Anne’s. Subway said it has sold more than five million Footlong Cookies since its roll out.

Customers can order the Footlong Cookie in Subway stores across the US, as well as Subway’s website, app, and third-party services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Subway – initially founded in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in 1965 – is known for specializing in submarine sandwiches and wraps. On April 30, the chain was acquired by Atlanta-based private equity firm Roark Capital for a reported $9.55bn. In announcing the deal’s close, Subway said the purchase came on the heels of three years of sales growth and positive global net restaurant growth for the first time since 2016.

Roark Capital is also invested in several other US fast food brands, including Subway’s competitor, Jimmy John’s.

In August last year, Subway launched a “free sandwiches for life” contest for anyone willing to change their name to “Subway”. The winner who would legally change their name would be given free stacked meat and double-cheese subs for the rest of their life.

The company said that all fees associated with changing the winner’s name would be covered by Subway, but the winner must consent to a background check and provide proof they changed their name within four months of being picked. Then, they were to receive $50,000 in Subway gift cards.