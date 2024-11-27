Subway pulls its last value meal amid sandwich chain’s poor performance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Subway is ending its $6.99, six-inch Meal Deal after the promotion didn’t receive the expected results.

The deal was reportedly pulled from stores on November 27 due to poor performance, just weeks after it was introduced on National Sandwich Day (November 3). The promotion included any six-inch sub and a choice of a small drink and chips or two cookies for $6.99. However, it will still be available when ordering online or on Subway’s app until December 26.

“The Meal Deal was designed to help drive a lift in traffic, sales and, ultimately, restaurant-level profitability, and delivered on these objectives during the market test,” the message from Subway read, as reported by Restaurant Business. “While the national Meal Deal promotion is delivering the expected number of daily redemptions, overall the promotion is not driving the anticipated results.”

However, Subway is now offering a new deal: 20 percent off any sandwiches ordered through the company’s app. The deal, which began today (November 27), will be available until January 1. Customers can apply the deal to their orders on Subway’s app with the code TWENTYOFF.

Subway also sent an emailed statement to Restaurant Business, noting that the company keeps track of how promotions are performing and makes changes to deals when necessary. However, the fast food chain didn’t explicitly acknowledge if the 20 percent off deal came because the $6.99 meal deal was ending.

Subway’s $6.99 deal included a six-inch sub and a choice of chips and a drink or two cookies ( Getty Images )

“Subway’s approach to value is thoughtful and strategic, leveraging data to help balance consumer needs while protecting franchise profits,” the company said. “We continuously test new value platforms aimed at helping drive profitable traffic and encouraging repeat visits.”

The statement continued: “We take feedback and data seriously, and if needed, we quickly adjust course to ensure we’re doing what’s best for our franchisees, guests and overall business.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Subway for comment.

In addition to offering sandwiches for 20 percent off, Subway has launched other promotions within the past year. In October, the brand announced a special holiday dessert: a Double Chocolate Peppermint Foot Long Cookie. The cookie is made out of Subway’s Double Chocolate Cookie dough, mixed with chocolate and white chips and peppermint extract. The sweet treat, which will be available in stores until December 31, is topped off with red and white candy cane pieces.

Subway — initially founded in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in 1965 — is known for specializing in submarine sandwiches and wraps. On Tuesday (November 26), the chain announced that its CEO, John Chidsey, will be retiring at the end of 2024 after five years in the position. Carrie Walsh, Subway’s current president of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and former global chief marketing officer will become interim CEO.

Earlier this year, the chain was acquired by Atlanta-based private equity firm Roark Capital for a reported $9.55bn. In announcing the deal’s close, Subway said the purchase came on the heels of three years of sales growth and positive global net restaurant growth for the first time since 2016. Roark Capital is also invested in several other US fast food brands, including Subway’s competitor, Jimmy John’s.