Would more labelling really help us eat less sugar?

The much-debated issue of nutritional labelling has been plunged into the spotlight yet again, with health experts calling for restrictions on child-friendly packaging and the addition of nutritional claims on yoghurts which are high in sugar.

Research from Queen Mary University of London found that only one in 20 yoghurts aimed at children were rated low in sugar, with the biggest offender being Nestle’s Rolo Mix-in Toffee yogurt, which contains five and a half teaspoons of sugar per serving.

The study found that 63 per cent of 100 children’s yoghurts, which featured cartoon animations, characters and child-friendly designs on the packaging, contained a third or more of the maximum daily intake for added sugars (19g) per serving for a child aged between four to six.